Jhené Aiko's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Jhené Aiko is expanding her family once again.

The "Sunshine" singer is currently expecting a baby with longtime love Big Sean. The new little one will join Aiko's 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with ex O'Ryan.

Motherhood is Aiko's primary motivator, as she explained to CR Fashion Book in May 2017. "My daughter and my family are the driving force behind everything that I do," she told the outlet. As her star continues to rise, the Grammy-nominated artist maintains that being a mom comes before everything else.

"I would describe myself as a mother, lover, writer and singer, but always a mother first," she explained.

Aiko has offered glimpses into her life as a parent on social media, often sharing photos of Namiko and documenting her current pregnancy journey with snaps of her growing bump.

As she prepares to welcome her second child, here's everything to know about Jhené Aiko's daughter Namiko and her little one on the way.

Namiko Love, 13

Jhené Aiko Instagram

Aiko welcomed her first child, a daughter named Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), with singer O'Ryan on Nov. 19, 2008.

While Aiko has rarely spoken about her past relationship with O'Ryan, who is the younger brother of R&B star Omarion, she opened up about being a single mom to CR Fashion Book in 2017, saying, "I'm not with my daughter's father, but I'm lucky that I have a large and supportive family who are loving and caring for my baby every day when I'm traveling on tour or away."

Aiko also discussed her unexpected journey to motherhood, telling the outlet, "I never intended to have a baby so young. But as soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was overwhelmed with a new focus and drive. I knew I didn't want a regular job. I wanted to provide a life for me and my daughter that was beyond myself."

She added that welcoming her daughter "made me focus and connect with who I was and who I wanted to be," prompting her to record her first mixtape while pregnant and sign a record deal with Def Jam.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

After separating from O'Ryan, Aiko married Oladipo Omishore, known musically as Dot da Genius, in 2014; the couple filed for divorce in 2016. That same year, she was linked romantically to Big Sean for the first time.

Big Sean is often included in photos that the soon-to-be mom of two shares of Nami on social media, where Aiko posts sweet and silly selfies of her and her daughter while marking milestones like birthdays and graduations.

In 2013, Aiko and Nami were involved in a car accident, which the singer later reenacted in a 2015 music video for her song "Eternal Sunshine." In the video, Nami portrays a younger version of Aiko herself, as she explained to Billboard.

In November 2020, Aiko revealed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, sharing a video of her daughter performing at her fifth-grade talent show and writing that she has the voice of a "baby angel."

Leon Bennett/Getty

One year later, Aiko marked her daughter's entrance into her teenage years, posting a sunshiney selfie of the two of them together on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday.

"Happy 13th Birthday Nami!!! I can't believe I have a teenager 😭," she wrote. "There are never enough words 🥲 I'm so lucky she chose me to be her mommy ✨🙏🏼💙."

Later that month, the singer shared photos of herself celebrating Halloween alongside Big Sean and Nami. In the shots, the rapper is dressed as Rick from Rick and Morty, while Aiko went as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Nami dressed in all-black for the occasion, wearing sparkling gloves.

In May 2022, Aiko opened up about her experience with postpartum depression, telling PEOPLE, "​​I had a child at 20 and definitely dealt with some postpartum depression and then two years after she was born, my brother passed and I definitely dealt with depression and self-medicating." Later diagnosed with anxiety, Aiko realized that she wanted to get better not only for herself, but to set an example for her daughter.

"As she gets older, it becomes even more important for me to be well. I see her going through a lot of the same things I went through when I was her age and I let her know, it's taken me 34 years to really learn certain techniques when I'm feeling anxious or angry," she said, adding that she tries to patiently share those with Nami. "And yeah, it's a journey."

Jhené Aiko's baby on the way

Jhené Aiko Instagram

On July 3, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Aiko is expecting a baby with Big Sean. "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," Aiko's rep told PEOPLE.

The artists first met in 2012 and developed a close friendship, collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. While doing publicity for the album, the pair's chemistry became apparent, with the rapper telling Billboard, "I love her and I know she loves me." They have dated on and off in the years since.

On July 15, Aiko confirmed her baby news on Instagram, sharing a nude maternity photo of herself cradling her stomach set against an edited celestial background. She captioned the post with a shooting-star emoji, tagging photographer Renee Rodriguez. Aiko then shared another intimate snap of her and Big Sean together, both shirtless and holding her bump.

Jhené Aiko Instagram

Big Sean shared his enthusiasm on his Instagram Story after the news broke, writing, "Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you." He added: "Can't wait to be a Dad."

Later that month, the "Sativa" singer shared a slideshow of photos showing off her growing stomach, captioning it a "bump dump."

Ahead of their little one's arrival, Big Sean and Aiko took a trip to the rapper's hometown of Detroit to visit some special places from his childhood, snapping a handful of photos along the way.

"I got a chance to show Jhené our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he captioned the shots on Instagram. "Can't wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤."

In early September, Aiko graced the cover of L'Officiel Australia, posing in various looks that highlighted her bump. She's continued to keep fans apprised of her pregnancy journey, sharing another "bump dump" in September that included photos of herself cuddled up with Big Sean and Nami.

In October 2022, the pair revealed the sex of their soon-to-be first child during a performance in L.A.

"L.A. make some noise," Big Sean said after rubbing Aiko's stomach before they both yelled the words "baby boy."