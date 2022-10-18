Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Jessica Alba's kids are growing up fast!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder has three children with husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes. Alba often documents her sweetest moments with her kids on social media, and all three children make regular appearances on her Instagram and TikTok.

Alba has said that her children give her the courage to go after her dreams. "My heart that walks around outside of my body," Alba wrote in a Mother's Day post in 2021, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by her children. "The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all. I love u my babies."

The Fantastic Four star also said she's raising them to help others and appreciate what they have. "I always want my kids to have their feet on the ground and understand that they can do something about it — and never to take anything for granted," she told PEOPLE in 2021.

After going on a family road trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alba was impressed by how adaptable her children proved to be. "[I'm grateful for] seeing how my kids operate in the world and how they take in new experiences pretty seamlessly," she explained. "And even though we threw them into so many different types of situations that they've never been in before, they're pretty adaptable. And also they know what they need to feel safe."

In October 2022, Alba shared a photo of the family of five from their outing to the Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles. "Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," she captioned the photo series, which included two shots of her smiling with her girls at the festival.

From navigating the teen years to taking family trips to Disneyland to holiday shoots for Honest Company, learn more about Jessica Alba's three children ahead.

Honor Marie Warren, 14

Alba and Warren's first child, Honor Marie Warren, was born on June 7, 2008, in Los Angeles, shortly after her parents were married in a courthouse wedding.

Honor was also the initial inspiration for Honest Company. While pregnant with her, Alba had a reaction to baby detergent and was worried her child would endure the same issues. The mother-to-be wanted only the best for her new baby, including safe products that wouldn't irritate her delicate skin, and thus, she set out to start a company that made such products accessible to parents everywhere.

Alba has opened up about Honor's transition into her teen years and the challenges they've faced as a mother-daughter duo trying to navigate this new period.

"They don't want you to even be right. And in fact, when they talk to you, they don't even really want to get your opinion, they just want to talk," she said during a 2021 interview on The Rachael Ray Show. "That's what I've learned. It's not about any advice or opinions. They just want you to say like, 'Yes, wow.' "

The pair also started going to therapy together and Alba has been candid about the experience as a way to "destigmatize" it for others. "Like my 13-year-old, I'm struggling with not treating her like a little [kid]— I want to treat them all like babies. I want to baby them," she told PEOPLE. "Still, my tendency is to parent them as if they are little. I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11." Alba added that therapy has been beneficial for Honor as well and has helped her oldest child "find her voice."

On Honor's 14th birthday, Alba posted a sweet tribute to her first child featuring photos and clips of the teenager throughout the years. "My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?" Alba wrote in the caption.

Haven Garner Warren, 11

Haven Garner Warren, Alba and Warren's second daughter, was born on Aug. 13, 2011. "Healthy and happy! Big sister Honor couldn't be more excited about the new addition to our family," the family shared on Facebook. Unlike her sister, who has dark hair like her parents, Haven has red hair.

"I really only expected my child to look like Honor," Alba told PEOPLE around the time of her birth. "When the two of us made such a different-looking kid it was, like, 'Okay, I guess we can do this too!' It was a nice little surprise."

Haven is currently on her way to middle school. In June 2022, the proud mom shared a heartfelt message for her daughter as she embarked on her new adventure. "Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice - wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work," she wrote.

Alba also continued the mother-daughter therapy tradition with her second daughter. In July 2022, the mom of three shared that Haven was now attending therapy too, adding that it serves as a way for them to communicate with one another.

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," she explained. "That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.' "

In addition to their therapy sessions, Alba and Haven spend plenty of quality time goofing off and getting busy in the kitchen. In October 2022, Alba shared a sweet video of her and Haven making homemade tortillas together like Alba used to do with her own grandmother as a child.

Hayes Alba Warren, 4

Alba and Warren welcomed their third child, son Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve in 2017. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro," Alba wrote on Instagram to mark the occasion. Alba had announced the news of her pregnancy with a Boomerang featuring Honor and Haven.

Ahead of his birth, Alba revealed why she had been hoping for a boy. "For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," she joked on The Rachael Ray Show. "When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party."

The now-4-year-old makes lots of appearances on his mom's social media, including when Alba took matters into her own hands and gave her son a haircut. He is also very hands-on with Honest Company work matters, as evidenced by an adorable snapshot Alba posted of Hayes working alongside his mom. According to Alba, the boy also "loves dump trucks and diggers" and "just wants to play." The toddler enjoyed his first trip to Disneyland in 2021 as well.

To mark his fourth birthday, Alba shared adorable Polaroids of her son on Instagram, writing, "My sweet Angel baby boy Hayes. What a gift you are! You are non stop energy and non stop cuddles. So tender and loving juxtaposed with wild, athletic energy! Heart bursting with love -life and all the feels. Happy Birthday to my baby boo!"

While Hayes spends plenty of time with his siblings, he also gets to enjoy some special mother-son moments while his older sisters are off at school. Alba shared a video of her and Hayes engaging in some self-care with sound baths in June 2022, and the pair spent an afternoon hunting for rainbows together in September.

That same month, Alba shared an adorable video of her and Hayes where she can be heard asking, "Do you love me as much as I love you?" to which Hayes replies, "Yes," before asking his mom to go downstairs and play with him.