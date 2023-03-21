Jenelle Evans' 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Jenelle Evans' parenting journey has had its ups and downs.

The reality TV star first entered the spotlight in 2010 when she starred on MTV's 16 and Pregnant as a high school senior expecting her first child, son Jace Vahn, now 13 years old.

Evans then joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, and viewers watched her first year of motherhood unfold, which included plenty of struggles as she balanced the responsibilities of parenthood with wanting to be a normal teenager. Not long after Jace's birth, Evans signed over custody of her son, whose father was not in the picture, to her mom Barbara.

The young mom went on to welcome two more children: son Kaiser Orion, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley Jolie, 6, with her husband David Eason.

In May 2019, Evans temporarily lost custody of her two younger children after her husband, Eason, allegedly shot and killed their family dog for biting their then-2-year-old daughter in the face. That July, the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE she had regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley.

"Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent," Jenelle told PEOPLE in a statement.

Evans remained on Teen Mom 2 until she was fired by MTV due to the incident. In September 2022, she made a brief appearance in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but left the show shortly after.

After 13 years, Evans regained full custody of her eldest child, Jace, in March 2023.

"#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom," the mom of three wrote on Instagram.

Read on to learn more about Jenelle Evans' three children.

Jace Vahn Evans, 13

Evans welcomed her first child, son Jace Vahn Evans, on Aug. 2, 2009, when she was just 17 years old. At the time, Evans was filming 16 and Pregnant and still dating his father, Andrew Lewis. However, the pair split shortly after Jace's birth and Lewis was not involved in Jace's life.

With Jace's father out of the picture and Evans struggling with issues in her personal life, she signed over custody of Jace to her mother.

Over the years, Evans has spoken openly about how not having custody of Jace has been difficult for her. "This persona that I'm just a bad mom... I do everything in my world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be," she said on Instagram in October 2022.

After 13 years and many custody disputes with her mom, Evans regained full custody of Jace in March 2023. She posted an emotional video of her signing the papers on Instagram, explaining her mom Barbara is "completely fine" with the decision.

"She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise.' And her and her friend have a cruise already planned," Evans said in the video.

Despite living with Barbara for much of his childhood, Jace has still spent plenty of time with his mom and his two younger siblings.

In August 2022, the whole family celebrated Jace's 13th birthday with a day of dirt biking. The festivities even included a dirt bike themed-cake.

"JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown," Evans wrote alongside a video compilation of the day.

In addition to dirt biking, Jace is also into sports, particularly soccer. In May 2022, Evans shared selfies of the mother-son duo at one of Jace's soccer games.

Kaiser Orion Griffith, 8

Evans' second son, Kaiser Orion Griffith, was born on June 30, 2014, to Evans and her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

The former couple broke up in August 2015 and have fought over custody of Kaiser several times over the years. Currently, Evans has primary custody of Kaiser, while Griffith has his son every other weekend, according to a custody agreement settled in October 2020.

When speaking to PEOPLE about her past pregnancies, Evans revealed that she had a hard time with Kaiser's delivery.

"One time I almost lost it during pregnancy, it was my second son, Kaiser," Evans said. "The epidural just didn't work and they came in and fixed it, [but] it didn't work again. So, they just said 'Welp, we just got to do it.' So, I did it natural birth, and it was the worst pain in my life."

When Kaiser was little, he had some health scares which Evans opened up about on Instagram, including an infected abscess in his groin when he was 6 years old, as well as surgery to remove adenoids when he was 4 years old.

Now at age 8, Kaiser is happy and healthy. In July 2022, he had his first day of third grade. The proud mom shared photos of him and his sister Ensley as they headed off to school. "I'm not crying, you're crying! All my babies are officially in school now 😭📚💗 #FirstDayOfSchool," Evans wrote in the caption.

Ensley Jolie Eason, 6

Evans and her husband David Eason, whom she married in September 2017, welcomed their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, on Jan. 24, 2017.

A few days after her birth, Evans shared photos from a photo shoot with her newborn daughter. "We made something so beautiful," she captioned a photo of her and Eason lying in a bed with baby Ensley.

In May 2019, when Ensley was just 2 years old, the family's dog Nugget bit her in the face, prompting Eason to shoot and kill the dog. The controversy led to Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2. Eason had already been fired in 2018 after posting homophobic tweets.

Following the incident, Evans also briefly lost custody of both Ensley and Kaiser. Reflecting on the situation on Instagram, the mom of three wrote, "It's the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I've come to realize a child's love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love."

Evans regained custody of Ensley and Kaiser in July 2019. "I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!" she said in a statement.

In January 2022, Ensley turned 6 years old. Her mom celebrated her birthday on Instagram, writing alongside a series of photos of Ensley: "How did 6 years go by THAT quick?! You're the most sweetest and caring little girl I know! The love she has for her family is amazing. You will go so far some day when you're older and I can't wait to see where that big personality is going to take you!"

Ensley also appears to have a passion for makeup and perhaps a future career as a makeup artist. In April 2022, Evans shared a video of Ensley giving herself a makeover, captioned: "Little #MUA n the making! 💄💗."