Jen Shah's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Since the 2020 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, fans have grown attached to the Shah Squad, including Jen Shah's husband, Sharrieff, and their sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, all of whom have stuck by Jen's side amid her fraud case.

In 2021, Jen and one of her assistants, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Utah for running a telemarketing fraud scheme. They were later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Though Jen initially pleaded not guilty in April 2021 — and advocated for her innocence via social media and on RHOSLC — she later changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Her husband and two sons were present in the courtroom as the decision came down. During her closing statement, Jen briefly mentioned her family; but notably cited her late father and younger son, who was present during the 2021 FBI home raid: "To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me."

Though she had a rather controversial and abrupt exit from RHOSLC, Jen's reasoning for going on the show was to help foster a more inclusive environment in her community for her children. Talking with E! News about her journey to becoming a housewife, Shah spoke out against Salt Lake City's "ignorant fashion" of racism and explained how it fueled her to "represent some diversity and to make sure they [viewers] know … we've got some flavor."

"I was that mom that was running to the principal's office because I didn't appreciate someone calling my son 'chocolate boy' on the playground or just things like that where other parents didn't see the real issue with it or they thought it was harmless and it's like, 'No, it's not. It's offensive,' " she told the outlet.

Jen Shah Instagram

Jen met her husband while attending the University of Utah in the early '90s. Throughout their courtship, Sharrieff played safety for the Utes football team. The two went on to wed and welcomed Sharrieff Jr. in 1994. Several years later, the pair welcomed their second son, Omar.

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Jen Shah's two children.

Sharrieff Jr., 28

Jen Shah Instagram

During her guest spot on the Currently Cringing podcast, Jen revealed she and Sharrieff got pregnant with their first son, Sharrieff Jr., while they were still students in college. Sharrieff Jr. was born on March 10, 1994.

Following in his father's footsteps, Sharrieff Jr. was a star player on the University of Utah football team from 2014 to 2016. He enjoyed spending his football career alongside his dad, the Utes' cornerbacks coach. Upon graduating with a pre-med degree, Sharrieff Jr. obtained a job as an orthopedic medical assistant at the University of Utah Health.

Sharrieff Jr. made a small handful of appearances during his mom's three-season stint on RHOSLC. He also played an active role in defending his mom in her ongoing fraud cause. In a letter to the judge obtained by Radar Online, Sharrieff Jr. pleaded that his mom is viewed "through a lens of forgiveness and compassion" and receive a "sentence of probation" over a jail sentence.

"I am Jennifer Shah's eldest son. I am writing to you with the hope that I may accurately describe my mother's character and provide an idea of who she truly is," Sharrieff Jr. penned. "I recognize that regardless of her recent mistakes, my mother has exemplified positive ideals throughout my entire life. I am happy to have learned from her and to have gained an understanding that all individuals are flawed, and these flaws do not negate their positive aspects."

He further shared how his mom uses her platform to "support social justice movements, healthcare reform, and equality in multiple forms" and empowers others to be the change they wish to see in the world. He added, "While my mother has done and continues to do commendable things, she is not perfect. She is flawed and has made mistakes that have hurt numerous people and their families. I am aware that she has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and I am inexplicably hurt and saddened for the families that have been impacted."

Sharrieff Jr. concluded the letter by saying that he believes his mom has "recognize[d] her wrongdoings."

While Sharrieff Jr.'s Instagram profile is set to private, his mom occasionally shares updates and sweet posts featuring her older son on her own profile. In May 2022, she shared a photo of Sharrieff Jr. smiling with his younger brother Omar along with a message to her two children.

"To my two beautiful Sons…my greatest achievement in life is being your Mama. You light up my heart and fill everyday with love. I am so blessed and grateful to be your Mama. You are my heart ♥️," she captioned the post.

Omar, 19

Jen Shah Instagram

Jen and Sharrieff welcomed their second son, Omar, in 2003. Much like the other men in his family, Omar has found quite a bit of success on the football field. According to an October 2022 post on his mom's Instagram, Omar helped his high school football team advance to the playoffs during the 2022 season his senior year.

Out of the two Shah brothers, RHOSLC fans are more familiar with Omar, who still lived at home during Jen's time on the show. He made frequent appearances and was present when federal officials swarmed and raided the Shah chalet to arrest Jen. During a season two episode of RHOSLC, Jen recalled to castmate and longtime friend Heather Gay how Omar was escorted out of their home by federal agents who "pulled AR-15s out" and handcuffed the teenager. The whole incident was caught on Shah's front door security camera.

"We tell the boys, 'You're Black in a predominantly white community. Like, don't move, don't say anything, be polite,' " she told Gay. "And it makes me sick, because what if they would have thought that, like, Omar moved the wrong way or did something and they could have shot him or whatever?"

During a conversation with her therapist in season three, Jen voiced concerns about how her legal woes are impacting her kids, particularly Omar. "I'm worried as a mom, like, have I done something where it's affected Omar? Basically, did I f--- my kids up?" she said to her therapist. "I get worried that he's going through so much as a high school student, and no kid should have to go through this."

Following her sentencing in January 2023, Jen issued a courtroom apology to the victims and her family, including to Omar: "To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint."