All About Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Tatum

NBA star Jayson Tatum is a proud father of one special boy.

On Dec. 6, 2017, Tatum and his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell, welcomed Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr. during Tatum's rookie year with the NBA. He's since become an icon for Boston Celtics fans and an honorary part of his father's team.

"On the court [I want Deuce to remember me as] ... a competitor, somebody that just always wanted to win," Tatum once said. "Every time he comes to the game, he sees how I give it my all, I'm doing everything I can in my power to help us win. Because as he gets older, team, sports, that's what's most important is winning and everything else besides that will follow."

From growing up together to courtside traditions, here's everything to know about Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum.

He was born just as Tatum started his NBA career

Jayden Tatum Instagram

2017 was a big year for Tatum — he was the NBA's third draft pick in June and, six months later, became a father. He recalled it was the "biggest year" of his life.

"Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child," Tatum said during a post-game press conference in 2022. "My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player. There was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural."

He continued, "I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together. As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up. I think it's the coolest part for me."

He has become the unofficial mascot for the Boston Celtics

Deuce has caught the attention of both NBA fans and the Boston Celtics. The team has featured Deuce on their social media, including supporting coach Ime Udoka in a pre-game chant in May 2022 and presenting an All-Star ring to his dad.

He's become close with Tatum's teammates as well, even hitting Marcus Smart's behind during a game in March 2022. "Deuce is always trying to attack me any time I come around him," Smart told The Boston Globe. "That's just who he is. We all love Deuce."

Celtics forward Grant Williams also told the outlet that he and Deuce have a "love-hate relationship." He explained, "There's days where he comes in, gives me a hug, says, 'What's up?' and daps me up. There's other days where he looks at me crazy, kind of gives me a mean mug, punches me a few times, and keeps it moving."

He crashes his dad's interviews

Maddie Meyer/Getty

The little one is no stranger to the spotlight: In several of Tatum's post-game interviews, Deuce has jumped into his father's lap.

In May 2022, after the Celtics beat Milwaukee in game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Deuce whispered something to his dad. Tatum asked his son, "What do you want to say? Do you want to say something?" A reporter then asked what Deuce will do when he visits Miami for the next game. Deuce took the mic and replied, "I will go swimming."

His name is on all of Tatum's sneakers

Brian Babineau/NBAE

It's no accident that Tatum's sneakers have markings peeking out from the inside. The Celtics player explained to The Bleacher Report that he writes his son's nickname on all of his game-day kicks.

"For those that don't know, I have a 4-year-old son, and that's his nickname," he said. "You know, Deuce is the real superstar in Boston. And it's crazy to see the reception and the attention that he gets. When I found out I was having a child in my rookie year, never in my wildest dreams did I think that he would be as big as he is. Just his personality and I think that people recognize the relationship that we have."

In December 2021, Tatum wore a pair of Air Jordans inspired by Deuce's favorite book, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula. The year prior, Tatum brought children's books into the NBA bubble to read to Deuce over FaceTime, including the book that inspired his sneakers.

He enjoys playing dress up and making music

Tatum has shared several photos of his son on social media over the years. In February 2021, the star forward shared a Snapchat video of the father-son duo singing karaoke. In December, he shared a photo of Deuce jamming out on a custom drum set. The set featured his name in the famous Boston Celtics font and colors.

Additionally, his father has shared photos of him playing with his superhero toys and costumes. He's rocked several superhero costumes for Halloween, including Buzz Lightyear and Jack-Jack from The Incredibles.

His parents met in high school

Tatum attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, where he met then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Tatum said he found out that Lachell was pregnant in early 2017, just as his freshman season at Duke University was ending and his professional career was taking off.

The new parents were both 19 years old when they welcomed Deuce in December.

He has game-day traditions

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Deuce is a big part of the Celtics family. Aside from crashing interviews and being honored on his father's sneakers, he frequents the locker room and a courtside seat. Deuce can be seen hyping up the team and giving players high-fives. He will typically appear courtside both before and after games.

Before every game in TD Garden during the postseason in 2022, Deuce stood by his father's side during the national anthem.

Tatum loves growing up alongside him

Tatum enjoys being a young father as he and his son are "growing up together."

In 2022, Tatum shared, "I think it's cool that he's going to be able to see me as my career goes, and as he's getting older now, remember certain things and interact and things like that. It's definitely a plus [being a young father]."

When asked about Deuce's fans, the basketball player added, "Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him. They scream his name when he comes to games on the road and here at All-Star [Weekend]. He has his own personality."

He's a budding basketball player

According to Celtics player Grant Williams, Deuce already has some impressive basketball skills. Deuce has even handed out water bottles and towels to Tatum's teammates.

"He's a great passer," Williams told The Boston Globe. "He's a better passer than his dad sometimes. Honestly, though, he's gotten so much better, too. He can dribble with both hands now. His jump shot looks good. He's on his way. He's coming."

Deuce has also shown off his ball-handling skills during warmups.