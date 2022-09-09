All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are focused on putting their kids first.

The former couple first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed their son, Otis Alexander, in 2014 and daughter, Daisy Josephine, in 2016 before calling it quits in 2020.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

Before the announcement of her separation from Sudeikis, Wilde told PEOPLE in 2020 how grateful she was for the "extra family time" with the Ted Lasso star and their kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being able to put the kids to bed every night and read to them every night is so special and important," she shared.

Though things appeared amicable between the pair for some time after their split, the co-parents made headlines in April 2022 when Sudeikis served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that despite their contentious custody battle, Wilde "wants to focus on what's best for the kids."

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," the insider added.

Wilde briefly touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2022. "When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she's faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus. "There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."

Otis Alexander, 8

Sudeikis and Wilde welcomed their son Otis Alexander on April 20, 2014. The first-time mom shared the happy news and her son's name on Twitter several days after his birth. "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)," she wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of her and the newborn.

Wilde later revealed the inspiration behind her son's moniker. "He was named after Otis Redding," she told PEOPLE. "I've just always been a huge fan."

While it might be too soon to tell if either Otis or Daisy is interested in pursuing acting like their famous parents, Wilde has taken note of her son's love for singing.

"[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana," she told PEOPLE for 2018's The Beautiful Issue. "I love hearing him sing … it's the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he's just like, 'I wish I could be the perfect daughter!' And he's just belting it out."

The actress also revealed that Otis became a huge Beyoncé fan after discovering the artist's music on his mom's iPad. The "Formation" singer even sent the toddler "a signed photo for his second birthday," as Sudeikis shared during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

In 2020, Wilde gave a hint that her son's musical interests had expanded beyond singing to include drumming! The Don't Worry Darling director shared a short but sweet clip on Instagram of Otis hitting the drums. "It's good to be Otis," she captioned the post.

Otis also has a budding passion for basketball, which his dad encouraged by placing a mini hoop in the boy's room after he took his first steps.

"I put it in his little room and that's what got him walking," Sudeikis told Jimmy Fallon in 2015. "He loves dunking basketballs."

Over the years, Sudeikis and Wilde have marked their son's birthday with a variety of celebrations, including a day at LEGOLAND California for Otis' fifth birthday and a low-key boat ride for his seventh. According to Sudeikis, however, Otis' fourth birthday was one he will never forget.

While guest-hosting Ellen in 2019, Sudeikis recounted with Wilde how the pair had taken their son to Disneyland to celebrate him turning four. After the birthday boy loved Splash Mountain, Sudeikis said the parents "got cocky" and took him on Space Mountain — and as evidenced by a photo they shared from the ordeal, Otis was not a fan.

"It's really traumatizing for me because you're not supposed to take a 4-year-old on [the ride] — look at my face!" Wilde said of the photo, which features a scared-looking Otis and a shocked Sudeikis. "I've never been so scared in my life! That's real mom fear!"

Daisy Josephine, 5

After confirming her second pregnancy in April 2016, Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed daughter Daisy Josephine on Oct. 11, 2016.

The O.C. actress shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, who looked cozy on an oversized sheep mat, a few days later to Instagram, writing: "There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl."

Daisy shares her initials with her father, whose full name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis. A few weeks after her birth, the Horrible Bosses star spoke with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show about how he and Wilde settled on their daughter's name.

"We have an awesome cousin — Liv's cousin by birth, mine by association — named Daisy, and it's a great name," he explained. "So when she suggested Daisy, I was like, 'Daisy Sudeikis, that's great.' Then her middle name is Josephine — my father's middle name is Joseph and I also have a great-grandfather named Joseph, and Liv had a great-grandmother named Josephine so we made [it] Josephine."

In 2018, Wilde said a then-18-month-old Daisy was a "total hambone" and would "do anything for a laugh." "She's totally un-self-conscious and I find that so beautiful," the proud mom explained.

Sudeikis has also expressed how his daughter seems to have inherited his comedic timing. The Ted Lasso star shared Daisy's go-to move when it came to school drop-off time with PEOPLE in 2019.

"Daisy does this thing when I drop her off at school. I play music on the way there — I try playing non-kids' music for them when I have the opportunity to play the iPod. I get out and open Otis' side and let him out and by the time I get to Daisy's side, she'll lay there and act like she fell asleep," he explained, adding that the bit "always makes me laugh."

Wilde has spoken about how she isn't pushing her daughter toward society's typical gender expectations. In conversation with Beanie Feldstein for an InStyle cover story, the director shared how she encourages both of her kids to embrace their unique personalities.

"Having a boy and a girl, you really notice gender politics within your own home," Wilde explained. "She'll clean up his plate for him after dinner and I'm like, 'Put that back!' "

"With Daisy, I have witnessed how women are born with an incredible amount of strength and that society quickly pushes them to assume the more feminine role," she told the Booksmart star when asked about how she's raising her kids "to be strong and independent."

"When Daisy hits a place where she questions her worth, I want to be the one to remind her of the strength she innately has," Wilde shared.