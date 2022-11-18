All About Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 2 Kids

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but they'll always be family.

The former couple started dating in 2005 after a chance meeting. Two years later, Momoa and Bonet welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Iolani, in July 2007. Their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf was born the following year. (Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.)

During both pregnancies, Bonet and Momoa decided not to find out the sex of the baby, leaving it a surprise until delivery. Speaking to PEOPLE, Bonet explained the decision, saying, "I love the mystery and I trust the mystery about it. It adds a whole other component at the end."

Twelve years and two children later, the couple secretly married in October 2017. "Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother," Momoa told PEOPLE of his then-wife. Talking about his kids, he added, "it's real love. Seeing them grow, learning from them, teaching them … it's just the greatest thing in the world."

After five years of marriage, however, the couple announced their separation in January 2022. The following month, Momoa attended The Batman premiere in New York in support of Bonet's daughter Zoë. The two have always had a special bond, with Zoe frequently referring to the Slumberland actor as "papa bear" over the years.

Still, his appearance sparked speculation that he and Bonet were giving their relationship another shot. During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, though, the actor set the record straight. "We're not back together. We're family," he said before adding, "we have two beautiful children together."

Here's everything to know about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's kids.

Lola Momoa, 15

On July 21, 2007, Momoa and Bonet welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa. The Game of Thrones actor, who is Hawaiian, wanted to honor his roots with her middle name, Iolani, which means "royal hawk."

Speaking to Esquire in 2019, he shared how he almost missed her birth. The actor was in Canada filming a movie when Bonet's water broke early. "I missed about seventy calls. And I woke up and freaked [out]." Luckily, he was able to get the last seat on a flight home.

"I made it in the nick of time," he recalled, adding, "I had about two hours with [Lisa] in the tub, and my baby girl was born."

In a 2020 interview with Men's Health, the Aquaman star opened up more about being a girl-dad, saying that he cried when Lola turned 13 and admitting the thought of her dating eventually scares him. "I'm not going to do well with it," he said. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dipsh*t bad boy."

He also spoke about his stepdaughter, Zoë, and his admiration for her, saying, "I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family [as Zoë]." Lola and little brother Nakoa-Wolf even joined their father at the New York City premiere of Batman in 2022 to support older sister Zoë.

More recently, Momoa told PEOPLE that Lola is a big fan of sitcoms, saying, "My daughter's massively into Friends. It's a trip to watch what I probably watched when I was a kid, now that my daughter loves this show."

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 13

Momoa and Bonet welcomed their second child, a son, on Dec. 15, 2008. The couple named their baby boy Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, a.k.a. Wolfie.

As he did for his daughter, Momoa chose a name representative of his Hawaiian culture. Nakoa means "warrior" while his first middle name, Manakauapo, refers to the dark and rainy weather conditions when he was born. His second middle name, Namakaeha, is Momoa's middle name as well.

In an interview with InStyle, Momoa opened up about how growing up without a father at home shaped his own parenting. "I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he said. "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."

More recently, Momoa starred in the film Dune alongside actors Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin. He used his time on screen to send a sweet message to his son.

Speaking to IndieWire, he spoke about how he had to do martial arts training for his action scenes, including Kali. "I never really learned that," he said, adding, "My son does that."

The actor continued, "There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son. That's a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That's to Timothée in the movie, but that's to my son in real life."