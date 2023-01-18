Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad.

The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis.

During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter, she's just incredible — 23 years old [and] graduated from college. It was just a great moment," he said of Corinne.

"It's amazing to see our kids grow up," he added of both daughters. "We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay."

When asked what his favorite part of being a dad was for Ellen Digital's series Dad Confessions, Foxx said he loves hearing his daughters call him "dad." He continued, "Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through. Just having that little bit of dad anxiety every day, of hoping your kids are okay."

As for his biggest accomplishment as a father, Foxx shared that Corinne and Anelise can "come tell me anything and we can talk about anything. I know that sounds simplistic but that's everything in the world."

Read on to learn more about Jamie Foxx's two daughters, Corinne and Anelise.

Corinne Foxx, 28

Paras Griffin/Getty

Corinne Foxx was born on Feb. 15, 1994, in Los Angeles. Corinne attended high school at Sierra Canyon School before studying public relations at the University of Southern California. After she graduated from college, she attended the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, following in her father's footsteps to pursue a career in acting.

The young actress has appeared in various movies and TV shows, including 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Safety and Dollface. She also hosts the game show Beat Shazam alongside her dad.

During a 2019 interview on PEOPLE Now, Corinne shared that Foxx is "the most supportive dad in the world" and that his support "gives me the confidence to do so much."

Corinne also made her modeling debut in 2014 when she was photographed for the accessories line Icing. In 2016, she made her New York Fashion Week debut during the Yeezy show before walking the runway the next year in 2017 at the Sherri Hill fashion show. In a hilarious video in January 2016, Foxx also helped Corinne "train," Rocky Balboa-style for her role as 2016's Miss Golden Globe.

In September 2020, Foxx celebrated his daughter when she won a Creative Arts Emmy for her role in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Good Times." The proud dad shared a video on Instagram of the two toasting their wine glasses, captioned, "I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!!...You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!"

Corinne has been equally as supportive of her father's career over the years. She was right by his side when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007 and she has accompanied him to many of his movie premieres.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In recent years, Corinne has taken on more behind-the-scenes work as a producer. In 2021, she executive produced the Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which Foxx created and starred in. The show, which was canceled after the first season, draws on real-life stories between the father-daughter duo from when Corinne was growing up.

"We had all these hilarious stories, and we thought, 'Why not make these episodes of a TV show?' " Corinne said of the project.

One of those repurposed moments was the time Foxx intimidated Corinne's high school boyfriend. Corinne recalled the moment during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling Jimmy Kimmel, "I think it's the second or third episode, but in the show he goes to Sasha — the name of the daughter — her boyfriend's house to intimidate him and scare him and he brings all his muscular friends with him, and that really happened to me in real life."

"I didn't know until years later because my boyfriend was too scared to tell me. My dad was like, 'Oh yeah, we went to his house and I brought all my tough friends and we did the whole shotgun speech,' " she continued. "He was very scared, especially around my dad. It all added up at the end. I was like, 'Oh yeah that makes sense. That's why he broke up with me. Okay.' "

While Corinne has experienced her fair share of embarrassing moments with Foxx, she still considers him an "A-plus" dad. "He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that's really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life," she once said.

Anelise Bishop, 14

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Anelise Bishop was born on Oct. 3, 2008, in L.A. While Corinne inherited her father's love for acting, Anelise takes after Foxx when it comes to music. During an August 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx shared that Anelise had taken up piano. "​​That's what's been good is we have been able to connect like that," he said.

"My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," he added. "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."

In January 2022, Foxx took Anelise to a private concert in Dallas. At one point during the evening, Anelise sat down at the piano to play her father's song "In Love By Now" while he sang to her. A guest at the event told PEOPLE, "Jamie is a really sweet father. He was by his girl the entire night and left the party to put her to bed."

In addition to music, Anelise also has a special interest in sports. During an interview with Good Morning America in October 2019, Foxx proudly talked about his daughter's basketball skills, explaining, "Her last game before COVID, she was playing with the boys, she had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks."

In November 2018, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star shared that Anelise was also "killing it" at football while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "She's playing football with all the boys. She's playing flag football and she's the only girl in the league," he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"When she got on the football field, at first they didn't want to throw it to her. But I said, 'Anelise when you're out, do like this,' " Foxx said as he waved his hands. "She waved her hands and they threw it to her, and she hit for like a 60-yarder. It was crazy."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Foxx has also shared some touching father-daughter moments with Anelise over the years. In June 2020, Foxx opened up on Instagram about his decision to take his children to a protest following the murder of George Floyd. He wrote alongside photos of Anelise and her friends, "Having them watch the world come together was beautiful… But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been…"

Anelise has been by her father's side at several industry events as well. In 2015, then-6-year-old Anelise met several celebrities at the Grammy Awards, including Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and Madonna.

She has also walked the red carpet at several events with her dad and her older sister, Corinne. The trio attended the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards together in January 2020 as well as the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.