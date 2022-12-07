Jack Nicholson's 5 Children: Everything to Know

Jack Nicholson welcomed his first child in 1963

By
Published on December 7, 2022 03:53 PM
Jack Nicholson attends the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Jack Nicholson might be one of the most famous actors on the planet, but he's also a father to five children.

The Shining star's first child, Jennifer Nicholson, 59, was born in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight. Seven years later, he fathered son Caleb Goddard, 52, with Five Easy Pieces costar Susan Anspach. In 1981, Nicholson welcomed his third child, Honey Hollman, 41, with model Winnie Hollman, although Honey was raised by her mother in Denmark. He shares his youngest kids, daughter Lorraine, 32, and son Ray, 30, with actress Rebecca Broussard.

In a 2010 interview with AARP Magazine, Jack spoke about his relationship with his youngest kids, saying, "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are."

He added, "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

Here's everything to know about Jack Nicholson's five children.

Jennifer Nicholson, 59

Jennifer Nicholson and Jack Nicholson at Jennifer Nicholson Fall 2006
Chris Weeks/WireImage

Nicholson met his first and only wife, actress Sandra Knight, while filming The Terror. The two got married in 1962 and were together until 1968. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1963.

Jennifer spent most of her childhood with her mother in Hawaii, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I like being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that," she told the outlet in 2003.

After studying art history in school, Jennifer worked as a movie set designer, an actor and an interior designer. She owned a vintage boutique and started a fashion brand, too. In fact, she showed a collection at New York Fashion Week in 2003, and her clothes were worn by Jennifer Love Hewitt, Naomi Campbell, and her father's ex-girlfriend Anjelica Huston.

Jennifer has two children of her own, sons Duke and Sean Norfleet, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Norfleet. Duke has pursued acting like his grandfather and had a role in 2018's Us.

Caleb Goddard, 51

Susan Anspach and Jack Nicholson in Five Easy Pieces, a Columbia Picture.
Bettmann

Nicholson starred opposite Susan Anspach in 1970's Five Easy Pieces. The pair were close, and Anspach became pregnant with a child that she said was Nicholson's while they were filming the movie. The actress went on to marry Mark Goddard while she was pregnant, and Goddard adopted the son that Anspach conceived with Nicholson, Caleb Goddard.

Twenty-five years later, Nicholson publicly denied paternity, although Caleb told PEOPLE that the actor recognized him as his son in private.

Honey Hollman, 41

Jack Nicholson and his friend Winnie Hollman in Paris for the movie "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in 1976
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Very little is known about Nicholson's daughter Honey Hollman, whom he welcomed with model Winnie Hollman in 1981. Honey was raised by her mother in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Like her father, she took up acting for a short time and starred in the 2010 Danish film Empire North.

Lorraine Nicholson, 32

Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Nicholson attend an NBA playoff game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on April 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Noel Vasquez/Getty

Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard welcomed their first child together, daughter Lorraine Nicholson, on April 16, 1990. Nicholson and Lorraine appeared close while she was growing up, and were often spotted having dinner together and attending Lakers games. The Departed actor took Lorraine to the Golden Globes in 2007.

In May 2010, Lorraine told PEOPLE that her dad has a special nickname for her. She explained, "Ever since I was a baby, he's called me 'Perf,' short for perfect."

After studying at Brown University, Lorraine followed in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in the film industry. She had a role in 2011's Soul Surfer and made her directorial debut at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival with the premiere of her short film Life Boat.

Ray Nicholson, 30

Ray Nicholson attends Chanel Dinner Celebrating Gabrielle Chanel Essence With Margot Robbie on September 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Nicholson's youngest child, son Ray, was born on Feb. 20, 1992. The two seem to share one major interest: the Los Angeles Lakers. Nicholson and Ray have been photographed courtside numerous times over the years.

Of all Nicholson's children, Ray has most seriously pursued a career in acting. He was cast in the season finale of Mayan M.C. in 2018, and creator Kurt Sutter told Entertainment Weekly that Ray is talented. "We're buddies. I'm mentoring him," Sutter said of Ray. "He's such a sweet kid who's a really good actor. And it was so fun for him. He doesn't know the world, right? I think it was more about the experience of putting on that kutte and hanging out with those guys for a night. It was just an education for him."

In August 2022, Ray returned to the screen in Out of the Blue alongside Diane Kruger. Ray spoke positively of the experience in an interview with ScreenRant. He explained, "It was a really wonderful thing to know that I didn't have to give anything more than I was capable of giving, and I know that I poured everything that I had at the time into it. I hope that it showed up."

He also stars in the 2022 holiday film Something From Tiffany's alongside Zoey Deutch.

Related Articles
Jack-Nicholson
Jack Nicholson's Life and Career in Photos
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Scottie Pippen with The 2006 NBA Finals Trophy during NBA Legends Scottie Pippen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier Announce 2006 Finals Trophy Tour at NBA Store in New York City, New York, United States
Scottie Pippen's Children: Everything to Know
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
All About Brendan Fraser's 3 Kids
James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
James Corden's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kelsey Grammer attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Neil Diamond at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
Adam Sandler's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates family
All About Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' 3 Children
George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England
George and Amal Clooney's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Queen Victoria of England, 1842. Musee National du Chateau, Versailles, France
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know