Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Ice-T (​​born Tracy Lauren Marrow) is known for many things: his rap career, his acting and, more recently, his outspoken views on parenting.

The Law & Order: SVU star became a first-time parent in 1976 with the birth of his daughter, LeTesha, 46, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Adrienne. He then welcomed a son, Tracy Jr., 31, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz in 1991. Two decades later, Ice-T welcomed his third child, daughter Chanel Nicole, 7, in 2015 with his wife Coco Austin.

Together, Ice-T and Coco's parenting style has made some headlines, but Ice-T stays firm in his belief that "everyone parents differently."

"Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet," he said on The View in 2021. "Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

While his older, now-adult children prefer to stay out of the spotlight, 7-year-old Chanel tends to steal it from her famous parents, who often share glimpses of their daughter's sassy personality on social media.

LeTesha Marrow, 46

Ice-T had his first daughter, LeTesha Marrow, while he was still in high school. LeTesha was born on March 20, 1976, to mom Adrienne, who was Ice-T's girlfriend at the time, though there is little public information about her.

The rapper later reflected on having kids at a young age, admitting that he wasn't as focused on parenthood back then.

"When I had my first kid I was in the middle of the wildness of becoming Ice-T, all the people that were after me, and I had my head down," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "I really wasn't concentrating on them, I was concentrating on survival."

In 1995, LeTesha welcomed her son, Elyjah Marrow, making Ice-T a first-time grandfather. Though LeTesha mostly avoids the spotlight, she has appeared on several episodes of her dad's reality show Ice Loves Coco along with her son.

In 2015, at the age of 19, LeTesha's son Elyjah was arrested after he accidentally shot and killed his roommate, Daryus Johnson. Elyjah was later indicted on various charges, including involuntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than an ounce, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of firearm during commission of a felony reckless conduct.

Tracy Marrow Jr., 31

Ice-T and then-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz welcomed their son, Tracy Marrow Jr., on Nov. 23, 1991. Ice-T met Ortiz on the set of the film Breakin' in 1984 and the two dated for 17 years before calling it quits in 2000.

Tracy Jr., also known as "Lil' Ice," has followed in his dad's footsteps by pursuing a career in music. He is a member of Ice-T's heavy metal band Body Count and has performed with his father on stage on various occasions.

In a 2015 interview with Complex, Ortiz spoke about the similarities between her son and his dad. "I couldn't even think of anybody that can top his dad, but he is so much more than his dad," she said. "Ice would take up anything and master it. But this one? His little seed, this kid. It's been so entertaining. He does everything: flies planes, plays poker, golf, already got a hole-in-one — who does that even in their life?"

Tracy Jr. is also an ambassador for Raising Cane's, an American fast-food chain, alongside his dad.

Chanel Nicole Marrow, 7

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Ice-T and Coco welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Chanel Nicole Marrow, on Nov. 28, 2015.

The longtime couple has been candid about why they waited over a decade to have a child.

"There were a lot of things I wanted to complete before having a baby," Coco told PEOPLE shortly after welcoming Chanel.

Ice-T was supportive of her decision, adding, "Just because I was finished with the clubbing and the partying doesn't mean she was." He continued, "It's like Disneyland. I can't say, 'You don't want to go, all the rides suck.' You gotta go for the rides."

Despite wanting to wait to have kids, Coco believed being a mother was her destiny.

"I'm 100 percent all-in," she said at the time. "I think motherhood was always my calling. I wish I had let it happen earlier, but this is perfect. I'm dedicating my whole life to molding this little nugget into a fabulous person."

Chanel has been in the spotlight since she was just a baby, making her first late-night appearance on The Tonight Show at just 4 months old. She then made her New York Fashion Week debut alongside her parents when she was 1.

Now 7 years old, Chanel is a natural performer, according to her parents. "She watches Daddy at the concerts that he has all the time — she sees him move with the microphone, so now she knows how to talk on the microphone and give it up to the audience," Coco told PEOPLE in 2017.

Coco often dresses herself and Chanel in matching outfits — from everyday wear to Halloween costumes and bikinis. But despite coordinating looks with her mom, Chanel is her dad's mini-me, and fans regularly point out the resemblance between the two on social media.

Ice-T and Coco have faced online backlash for some of their parenting choices, including letting Chanel have nail tips for her school picture day and Coco's decision to continue breastfeeding her. But the couple doesn't let the hate get to them — after receiving criticism for bathing Chanel in a kitchen sink, Coco defended her "unconventional" parenting style on Twitter.

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral?" she wrote. "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

Despite putting up a strong front, Coco has been open about the difficulties of "being under a microscope" and how she struggles with mom shaming. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the model got emotional after watching a video Ice-T had made her, in which he praised her skills as a mother.

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall as she teared up. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

She continued, "I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her ... And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Always quick to have his wife's back, Ice-T has also spoken out about the couple's unique parenting methods.

"I never felt shame because who can shame me? Who is the perfect parent?" Ice-T told PEOPLE in 2018. "Parenting is a work in progress and all kids are different. People need to mind their business and worry about their kids. We got this handled."

When he's not defending his family against internet hate, he's proudly showing them off on social media. Shortly after welcoming Chanel, Ice-T told PEOPLE that he was obsessed with taking pictures of his daughter, despite vowing he would never be that type of dad.

"I'm taking a lot of pictures. I'm that same guy that you go, 'Oh, my daughter…' and before I know it I'm showing you pictures. I said that I'm not going to be that guy," he shared, adding, "but now I'm just like, 'Wait, look,' and, 'Wait, look at this one,' and, 'Wait a minute, hold up.' You can't help it. You're just happy."

His wife and daughter were also right by his side when his band Body Count won their first Grammy in 2021, as Coco documented on Twitter.