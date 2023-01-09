All About Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Daughter Bodhi Soleil

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are very private when it comes to their daughter, Bodhi Soleil.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2015, welcomed Bodhi in July 2017 after announcing they were expecting a few months prior.

"Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" the Twilight star captioned a photo of Somerhalder kissing her growing belly. "All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together," she added. "We can't wait to meet you… Love, your parents."

While the couple have chosen to raise Bodhi out of the spotlight, they have been open about the environment they are raising her in. The family of three currently resides on a farm, and the Vampire Diaries alum describes their quiet lifestyle as "magic."

"It's really the way it's always supposed to have been," Somerhalder told PEOPLE in August 2022.

From her low-key birth — her parents committed to "one month of silence" after her arrival — to her nature-filled upbringing, here's everything to know about Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's daughter, Bodhi Soleil.

Her parents kept her sex a surprise

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement, Reed shared that she and Somerhalder intended to keep their baby's sex a surprise until delivery, explaining that they would be excited either way.

"A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, 'I hope I have a son one day.' Then another friend had a girl and I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?' " Reed said at the time. "You can't lose, no matter what."

She added, "It's the greatest and only true surprise of your life."

She was born on July 25, 2017

Somerhalder and Reed welcomed their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, at 10:26 a.m. on July 25, 2017.

Ahead of Bodhi's arrival, Reed opened up about their birth plan in her cover story for Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

"I used to want a home birth, unmedicated and with a midwife. But now I know people who've had great experiences at birthing centers and hospitals," she said. "My doctor says, 'Midwives always think nothing will go wrong. Doctors always think something will. Let's find a place in the middle.' So Ian and I are looking at all options."

The couple discussed Bodhi's birth story again during a joint appearance on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, with Reed noting that they are comfortable sharing it because they "feel so proud of this moment, above all things." She added, "And we want to do it again."

She spent her first month connecting with her parents

Following her birth, Bodhi spent a slow, quiet first month at home, complete with plenty of quality time with her parents and zero screen time.

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," Reed told Fit Pregnancy and Baby ahead of her birth. "After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

She added, "You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

Reed and Somerhalder also adjusted their lifestyle and their travel schedules once Bodhi came along.

"We live such crazy nomadic lifestyles all over the place, on planes, and [we've had] to uproot and move. Now that we're a family, the whole family goes together so that Mom and Dad can both be there at every second to witness every milestone and everything that's happening," Reed told PEOPLE. "It's kind of like you pick up the whole house and move it and set the house down." She added, "We definitely are feeling right now like we miss home."

She lives on a farm

Eventually, Somerhalder and Reed decided to leave Lose Angeles and put down roots on a farm "very far outside of the city."

"It was a turning point for me," Reed told PEOPLE in May 2022. "I made a conscious choice to give my child the most normal life possible."

On their farm, the family raises goats, cows, dogs and horses. They also grow their own lavender, rosemary and vegetables. "It felt like a relief, moving out of the city," Reed said. "I promise that if anybody wants a feeling of ease, of peace, of calm, the answer is nature."

At their farm, a now-5-year-old Bodhi is "learning to grow things, getting your hands dirty in the soil."

"My greatest joy is watching my daughter run through the dirt with her shoes off," the proud mom said.

In December 2022, Reed celebrated her "tiny professional lemon farmer" on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of Bodhi reaching into a pocket of lemons. "Pockets and hearts are full, and over the holidays we will have more lemonade than we know what to do with…🍋," she captioned the snap.

She eats mostly plant-based

In October 2019, Reed reflected on Bodhi's transition to solid foods, sharing that she had quite a discerning palate as a baby.

"I was finding myself feeling deflated by the cooking process," she recalled to PEOPLE. "Before she was born, I had this vision of cooking everything, giving her plenty of greens … then you quickly realize the greatest lesson, which is that your child is born exactly who they are and your job is just to help them navigate the world."

Reed then strived to get more creative with Bodhi's meals, focusing on a more plant-based lifestyle for her daughter. And though the actress noted that a then-2-year-old Bodhi's feelings about food changed daily, she took quickly to her parents' zero-waste lifestyle.

"She'd pick a tomato over a piece of cake any day," Reed said of her daughter.

She spends lots of time in nature

Spending time in nature is very important to Somerhalder and Reed, and despite their busy work schedules, they regularly make time to take Bodhi on camping trips.

"We have a 1989 Vanagon and an Airstream, and we probably spend about 100 days a year camping," Reed told PEOPLE in 2019. "We spend about a third of the year not actually sleeping in a bed!"

In her words, the family would choose a tent over a five-star hotel any day. "In nature, if things are moving really fast — like if you're being chased by a lion or there's panic or chaos — it usually means something is wrong."

She continued, "Being in nature is honestly like life or death for me and my family. It's so important for me to turn off for a second and walk away from everything, and nature gives us that."

She's an animal lover

The Somerhalder-Reed family has rescued countless animals over the years, which has led to Bodhi becoming quite the animal lover.

"She doesn't care about a single doll or plastic toy. She just wants animals. I'm not surprised because that's the environment that we've created," Reed told PEOPLE of her daughter. "It's just plants and animals and we're very outdoorsy."

She continued, "When I was pregnant with her, I had a foster litter of pugs, and then right after she was born, I had a foster terrier. It's been nonstop since she was born with all the puppy love and animal love and farm love ... Her chickens are her best friends! Especially in this pandemic where there's been a lot of isolation for little ones, I'm really, really happy that at the very least there's been a lot of animal love around."