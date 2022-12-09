Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know

Harrison Ford raised kids during many different stages of his life.

The Indiana Jones star first became a father in the 1960s with the births of sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 53, whom he shares with his first wife, illustrator Mary Marquardt. Ford was in his early 20s at the time and had yet to begin acting. He then welcomed son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, in 1987 and 1990, respectively, with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. A decade later, Ford adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son Liam, 21.

While the large age gaps between all five of his children may not be conventional, the actor has viewed it as an advantage when it comes to his parenting.

"My older children have taught me a lot," Ford told The Independent in 2010. "My first child was born when I was 25; I reckon I'm a little better at [parenting] now."

When asked about raising his then-9-year-old son Liam when he was 67 at the time, the Star Wars actor responded, "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo. Yeah, obviously, I'm getting older but I don't relate to it very much. It doesn't interest me as something to dwell on. I have a 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a 9-year-old."

Ford's children are all grown up now and have pursued a variety of different careers, with some starting families of their own. While the actor doesn't share too much about his family life, he is clearly a very proud dad.

Here is everything to know about Harrison Ford's five kids.

Benjamin Ford, 56

Ford's oldest son, Benjamin "Ben" Ford, was born on Sept. 22, 1966. At the time, Ford had only recently started acting and was still 10 years away from earning his big break as Han Solo in Star Wars.

Now, Ben is 56 years old and has a very successful career as a chef. He owns the restaurant Ford's Filling Station and also wrote the cookbook Taming the Feast: Ben Ford's Field Guide to Adventurous Cooking, per his Instagram bio.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning in 2015, Ben explained that baseball "dominated" his life from his childhood to his early 20s, but after suffering an injury, he found a new career path with cooking. "When I hurt myself, I got a couple of my mom's Jacques Pépin videos, some of her kitchen knives, and I literally went to San Francisco and started beating at back doors and did it the old fashioned way," he said of the early days of his culinary career.

As for his personal life, Ben and his wife Emily share two children: sons Ethan and Waylon.

Ben often shares glimpses into his family life on social media, and that includes occasionally posting about Ford. On Father's Day in 2019, he tweeted a photo of him and his dad grilling together and wrote, "I love this photo of both of us grilling it up. Metaphorically I think it speaks volumes. My dad or pops (newly adapted) He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams. Happy Father's Day!"

Willard Ford, 53

Jerod Harris/Getty

Ford and Marquardt welcomed their second child, son Willard Ford, on May 14, 1969.

Like his older brother, Willard also went down a path outside of show business. Willard attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, and earned a B.A. in American studies. He is now an entrepreneur and the owner of Strong Sports Gym, a Los Angeles-based gym. He also previously owned the Kim Sing Theatre, which he used as a showroom and event space.

In 2014, when Willard was selling the L.A. theatre, he shared a little about his work in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We have done launch events for BMW, Nike as well as corporate events for the Grammys, Pepsi and Star Wars in this place. It's great for all of that," Willard explained.

Through Willard, Ford has two more grandchildren: Eliel and Guiliana Ford.

Malcolm Ford, 35

Paul Chesne/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Ford and his second wife Mathison welcomed a son, Malcolm Ford, in 1987.

Like his father, Malcolm works in the entertainment industry, but as a professional musician rather than an actor. Malcolm was the lead singer of the band The Dough Rollers. During its run, the band opened for acts including Bob Dylan and Queens of the Stone Age. And Malcolm wasn't the only child of an actor in the group — his bandmate, Jack Byrne, is the son of Ellen Barkin and Gabriel Byrne.

Speaking to Interview Magazine in 2013, Malcolm discussed the music he grew up listening to as a kid. "I didn't grow up with music in the house, like every kid had 'Blackbird' playing when they got home from school or something. My mom would have Wagner on sometimes, but I got into punk music first," he shared. "My first cassette was Green Jellÿ. That was the band I was really into."

Georgia Ford, 32

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ford's fourth child, and only daughter, is Georgia Ford. Ford and Mathison welcomed Georgia on June 30, 1990. Georgia followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She has had roles in the 2013 film American Milkshake, 2015's True Story and the 2020 anthology of short films I'm Being Me.

While Ford and his children keep pretty private, he did speak about Georgia at NYU Langone Medical Center's Find a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES) event in 2016. In his speech, Ford teared up while sharing that Georgia suffered from seizures as a child, adding that it took years for her to be properly diagnosed with epilepsy. After she was finally diagnosed, her doctor "prescribed the right medication and therapy; she has not had a seizure in eight years."

The dad of five told NY Daily News of his daughter at the event, "I admire a lot of things about her. I admire her perseverance, her talent, her strength. She's my hero. I love her."

Ford later auctioned off his iconic Han Solo jacket for epilepsy research in honor of Georgia in March 2016. That same month, the father-daughter duo were spotted bonding over lunch in New York City.

Liam Flockhart Ford, 21

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Ford's youngest child is Liam Flockhart Ford. Flockhart adopted Liam — born in 2001 — before she began dating Ford, and the actor later adopted him as well.

In an interview with Reader's Digest when Liam was 7, Ford shared how grateful he was for the opportunity to raise another child. "My youngest, other than Liam, is 17," he said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime. You see the blossoming and the growing and the nurturing and the payoff. Being a parent made me just a bit less self-centered." He added that he was grateful for Flockhart as well, saying, "She's brought a child back into my home."

Now, Liam is 21. In 2020, Ford and Flockhart were seen dropping him off at college, and he arrived in a very different way from his classmates — his dad flew him to school on his own private plane.

Ford is known to fly, but there was one intimidating activity that he said Liam pushed him to try. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 1923 actor shared that he went skydiving because Liam "wanted to do it." He added, "But it was fun, it was great. I did like it."

Ford said they were talking about going again, noting that they were "not talking to his mother about it."