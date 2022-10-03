All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids are all grown up!

The "Speed of Sound" rocker and Shakespeare in Love actress welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage: Apple, 18, and Moses, 14. After tying the knot in 2003, the former couple announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016 with the goal of amicably co-parenting and maintaining a healthy family life for their son and daughter.

"It's so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done," Paltrow told Drew Barrymore in 2020.

"We're all part good and part bad. It's not binary. We're all gray area. We're all trying our best. And I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized if it were possible," she continued. "Chris and I committed to putting them first, and that's harder than it looks 'cause some days you really don't want to be with the person you're getting divorced from. But if you're committed to having family dinner then you do it. And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact and you smile, and you hug and you make a joke and you just re-commit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

The parents have upheld their family togetherness as intended. The actress even included Martin and their two children on her honeymoon when she married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018. They continue to share photos with their children on social media at milestone events, most recently, when Apple Martin graduated high school.

Ahead, learn more about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids, Apple and Moses.

Apple Martin, 18

Apple Blythe Alison Martin was born on May 14, 2004, in London, and her unique name made international headlines. When Apple was only months old, Paltrow explained the name choice during an interview with Oprah, saying, "Basically it was because, when we were first pregnant, her daddy said one day, if it's a girl I think her name should be Apple, and it just sounded so sweet and it conjures such a lovely picture for me, you know apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely, and then she was born and it became an international outrage which I found surprising because there are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or lots of pretty nouns."

In more recent years, Martin has shared how his now very grown-up Apple sometimes gets embarrassed by her parents. He appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2020 and said, "My daughter works in a clothing store. It's her first job and she's about to be 16. And I'm so proud of her. She's making her way in the world. And I didn't tell her, I went to surprise her, well not surprise her, I just went to see her. And I thought I better buy something, so I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. She was at the check-out and there were two check-outs."

When Apple saw her dad in line, she mouthed "Dad, get out," clearly embarrassed by her dad's visit to the store. "And I felt terrible so I moved to the other line, just holding my T-shirt, really scared of my daughter. I paid for the T-shirt and I bought her some fudge because she loves the candy fudge. So I said to the lady, 'Can you just give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you, Dad!' "

In honor of Apple's 18th birthday in 2022, Paltrow shared a sweet tribute on her Instagram with photos of her look-alike daughter posing in front of a mirror, dressed in white. In the caption, the Goop founder wrote, "I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama."

Apple also takes after her father when it comes to her singing skills. She was captured performing Ariana Grande's "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" with her dad in October 2016 at a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser in Malibu, California. She even scored a co-songwriting credit for the song "Let Somebody Go," which features guest vocals from Selena Gomez, on Coldplay's latest album, "Music of the Spheres."

Moses Martin, 16

Martin and Paltrow welcomed their second child, Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin, on April 8, 2006, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. At just 4 years old, Moses was jokingly rumored to be betrothed to Tim McGraw's 9-year-old daughter when the two families became close while filming Country Strong. By 9 years old, Moses was getting a polo lesson from polo pro Nacho Figueras.

On Moses' 15th birthday, his mom posted a close-up shot of him smirking on her Instagram with the caption, "Holy Moses I can't believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder 💙."

Back in June 2020, Paltrow appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via Zoom. Moses, then 14, happened to pop in and say hello to host Jimmy Fallon during his mom's interview. When Fallon asked Moses how he was dealing with everything, he said, "Yeah, I'm doing all that I can, trying to stay happy by finding whatever is entertaining."

The host also asked Moses if he was still interested in music, to which Moses replied, "I'm really into music. ... Right now I'd say I'm playing guitar the most; it used to be piano for a while, and now I'm doing guitar lessons again."

Like his older sister, Moses performed with his dad at the Boys & Girls Club fundraiser in Malibu in October 2016. He sang Twenty One Pilots' "House of Gold" while Martin strummed the acoustic guitar nearby.

And just as the "Fix You" singer included Apple on his band's latest album, "Music of Spheres," he also included Moses. The then-15-year-old earned a performer credit for his vocal contribution to the chorus of the song "Humankind."