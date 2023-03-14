All About Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 3 Kids

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are the proud parents of three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Though Stefani and Rossdale are no longer together — they split in 2015 after nearly 12 years of marriage and Stefani has since married Blake Shelton — the former couple put their kids first no matter what.

In 2020, Rossdale told PEOPLE that his sons inspire him to make the best music that he can, if only for the sake of making them proud. "I don't want them to play my records to their friends and say, 'What happened to my dad?' " the Bush frontman said. "I want them to be like, 'My dad's on fire.' They inspire me because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better."

He added of his parenting style, "I don't like if they're lazy — if they don't read a book, don't talk. I'm seen as a bit soft in some regards because I don't want to be annoying, you know? So I respect them and I listen to them and I learn from them as to what they need, but I don't try to be a cool dad. I don't try to be their friend."

Stefani, who shared that she and all three of her boys have dyslexia, is similarly firm in her own right, and she said she surprised herself with her approach to parenting once she became a mom.

"I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, 'Oh, I'll take them out of school.' But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest," she told PEOPLE in 2017. "The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things. It's work, you know? But that's where you get the results."

Stefani's second husband, Shelton, whom she married in 2021, is also helping raise the artist's three boys. He spoke about being a stepfather that year, saying, "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

He continued, "But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, 16

Stefani and Rossdale's first child, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, was born on May 26, 2006, in Los Angeles. Now 16 years old, Kingston is the spitting image of his father.

In May 2021, Rossdale celebrated Kingston's birthday by sharing two photos of his son. He captioned one post, in short, "you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that's all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day."

Kingston has his own Instagram account, which mostly features selfies with his girlfriend, makeup artist Lola Albert, as well as some photos with his dad.

Stefani and Rossdale's eldest child has also taken an interest in music. In 2020, Rossdale told PEOPLE, "We're trying all these different bands along with bands from his generation. Young kids that are making music now, it's cool, but I was like, 'Why don't we look at the beginning? See where it came from.' " He also noted that he introduced Kingston to classic punk bands like the Sex Pistols and Gang of Four.

"He's just a joy because when he's playing guitar, all he wants to do is wear my clothes," Rossdale continued. "He comes out looking better than me, generally. Basically all three boys, all my kids, they're just better versions of me. I gave them my strengths."

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14

Stefani and Rossdale's second son, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2008.

When Zuma was just 3 years old, the "Hollaback Girl" singer described her son as having a great sense of humor. "[Zuma] wants everyone to watch him, and he's a goofball and he's really silly," she said. "He's a funny guy." And as he has grown up, the singer has even called Zuma her "twin."

In July 2020, Rossdale said that Zuma was "the toughest" of his three boys, revealing in an interview that his middle child broke both of his arms within a six-week span, one from a fall off of his bike and the other from an accident at home.

"He really beat himself up. Which is bad enough except that two weeks ago, when we first got here ... in four hours, he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. So now that's just healed and he [breaks] his left arm," he said. "I was doing his dressings this morning, but he's so brave and he's so strong ... He's a really tough kid. I'd be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what he went through, 'cause he's by far the toughest."

On Zuma's 14th birthday in August 2022, both of his parents shared sweet tributes on Instagram. Stefani again called Zuma her "mini-me" while Rossdale wrote, "So happy you're mine. You've even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. You're amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard because that's how we roll.❤️."

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 9

Stefani and Gavin's youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, was born on Feb. 28, 2014, in Los Angeles.

As the youngest of three, Apollo was quickly welcomed by his older siblings. When Apollo was 9 months old, Rossdale revealed that Kingston and Zuma adored him, telling PEOPLE, "Apollo is so small that the older brothers love to protect him. They were very happy when he was born. They just love him. There is no jealousy because they really care about him."

He started kindergarten in 2019, and Stefani told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he's so excited and he's doing so well."

Rossdale is also father to an adult daughter, Daisy Lowe, and in July 2022, the musician shared a photo of all four of his children that showed just how much Apollo had grown up. "Welcome to my world," he wrote. "The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring. and yes there's chewy bottom left. and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."