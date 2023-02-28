Guy Fieri's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Guy Fieri's sons: Hunter and Ryder

By
Published on February 28, 2023 11:47 AM
Guy Fieri and family
Photo: Guy Fieri Instagram

Family is Guy Fieri's "first priority."

The Food Network star and his wife Lori, who he has been married to since 1995, are the proud parents of two sons: Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 17. Guy and Lori have also raised their nephew Jules, 22, since the death of Guy's sister Morgan in 2011.

When it comes to how Guy is raising his kids, he often draws on his own upbringing.

"My parents never put a boundary in front of me saying, 'You can't do that,' " he told PEOPLE in May 2019. "I've always lived in the realm of 'You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.' "

His older son, Hunter, echoed these sentiments in a January 2022 interview with PEOPLE. "He always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about," he shared.

And while he is one of the world's highest-paid chefs, Guy has said that his family is just like any other family.

"I'm so proud of all that these kids get to experience but also at how grounded they've stayed," Guy said. "I think that has a lot to do with who I am and who my wife is. We came from very, very close-knit families."

Lori added, "Our perfect nights are really barbecuing in the backyard and the kids swimming in the pool ... We just hunker down at home. That's [Guy's] happy place."

Learn more about Guy Fieri's children ahead.

Hunter Fieri, 26

Guy Fieri (L) and his son Hunter Fieri (L) attend the Big Game Kick-Off event hosted by Merging Vets and Players at Academy LA on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Paul Archuleta/Getty

Guy and Lori's older son, Hunter Fieri, was born on Aug. 7, 1996, in Santa Rosa, California. Now 26, Hunter is a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas and is following in his father's footsteps as a chef and restaurateur.

Since he was young, Hunter has appeared on several of his dad's shows, including Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. In fact, Guy has said that he hopes Hunter will one day take over the latter.

"He's a great teacher," Hunter told PEOPLE, adding of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives: "When the time comes, I will be ready to roll."

When he was in college, Hunter interned under under the restaurant group Caesar's, where famed chefs Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and Gordon Ramsay all have restaurants. He received an opportunity to train under Ramsay in London as well, but the credits for his study abroad program fell through. However, Guy is very proud that his son earned the offer all by himself.

"The Gordon opportunity — that was Hunter talking to Gordon," Guy told Delish in 2018. "I don't call any buddies for favors. Hunter doesn't play it. That's one of the things I'm most proud of."

He added that while the plan is for Hunter to work in the family business, he wanted his son to strike out on his own first.

"I wanted him to get a couple years of his own feeling and flavor and message," Guy told the outlet. "When that gets done, we'll all know when it's time for him to come back to the family program. It's gonna happen, I don't have any question. Matter of fact, I look forward to it. I'm almost wanting to cheat the system and bring him back early, but I know what's going to be best for him."

Guy Fieri and his son Chef Hunter Fieri are seen during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on February 26, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In 2021, Hunter debuted his first solo project: a 12-minute documentary titled "What Plants Can Do," in which he traveled to North Dakota to learn how the plant-based brand ZENB makes their yellow pea pasta.

"I was very nervous," Hunter told PEOPLE of the project. "I didn't know what to look for. I didn't know what to do in the sense of how do I watch over myself while also playing the role of the star of the documentary? But I just took what I learned from my dad and from his manager and from all the friends and mentors that've helped me along the way. And I just remembered what I was taught and I put everything I had forward."

Hunter is also passionate about volunteer work and has volunteered alongside his dad many times. In 2018, the father-son duo helped feed displaced residents and first responders admist the Carr wildfire in Redding, California, in. Along with a team of 20 volunteers, the Fieris fed 750 people in just one day. Hunter has teamed up with his dad for various fundraisers over the years as well, often promoting the events on his Instagram.

Ryder Fieri, 17

Celebrity Chief, Guy Fieri and his son attend Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 18, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Ryder Fieri, the couple's younger son, was born on Dec. 31, 2005, in Santa Rosa, California.

Guy and Ryder have always bonded over sports, and particularly their love of the Golden State Warriors. In May 2022, when the Warriors made it to the playoffs, Guy posted two photos of him and Ryder supporting the team on Instagram. In the first photo, the celebrity chef poses with a very young Ryder on the team's court. In the second picture, they're in the same spot, only Ryder is a teenager nearly as tall as his dad. "This is how long Steph and the Warriors have been goin' to the #NBAfinals! 😂 #tbt" Guy captioned the photos.

Now 17, Ryder is practically all grown up. In January 2023, Guy gifted him a new car for his 17th birthday. "He lost it. I've never seen him happier about a gift he was getting," Guy told PEOPLE. "I mean, what is the gift? The gift is, 'Hey, you have to pay half the money we'll pay the other half.' But he was really excited."

The truck also served as a reward for driving his grandparents' minivan for "one year with no tickets, no accidents" after he got his driver's license the year prior.

"I want the boys to be self-sufficient," Guy previously told PEOPLE. "It's a rite of passage ... Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you've got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car."

Guy Fieri and Ryder
Ryder Fieri Instagram

Another milestone moment for Ryder was his 11th grade homecoming dance. He celebrated the occasion with a series of Instagram photos, including a photo with his mom and dad. He captioned the post, "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴." Guy re-shared the post on his Instagram Story with the same audio.

Ryder may also have a future in food like his dad and brother. In February 2023, Guy shared a photo of Ryder on the set of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, captioned, "Ryder cohosting DDD in Boise today and he did great!! So funny."

Related Articles
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Got a New Car After Driving His Grandma's Minivan for 'One Year, No Tickets'
Guy Fieri dog Cowboy
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving
Guy Fieri throwback photo with son Ryder
Guy Fieri Shares Ultimate Throwback with Son Ryder, 16, at Warriors NBA Finals Then and Now
Celebrity Chief, Guy Fieri and his son attend Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 18, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Guy Fieri Says Son Ryder Has to Drive a Minivan for 'One Year, No Tickets' Before He Can Buy a Car
giada de laurentiis
Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen
Guy Fieri Cover Split
Guy Fieri on Making Family His 'First Priority' and His Calling to Give Back: 'I Hope People Say I Helped'
Guy Fieri and son Hunter Fieri (L) attend the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Hunter Fieri Wishes 'Rockstar' Dad Guy Fieri a Happy Birthday: 'You Are a Legend'
Guy Fieri Morgan
Guy Fieri Pays Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan 12 Years After Her Death: 'We Love You'
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Visits Local Boy's Pop-Up Stand: 'Gotta Support Small Businesses'
Hunter fieri
Hunter Fieri Opens Up About Being 'Guy Fieri's Son' and His First Solo Project
Guy: Hawaiian Style
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Shark Dives! Guy Fieri Celebrates Hawaii in New Discovery+ Series — Watch
Kevin Hart family
Kevin Hart's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Bought a House in Florida After Signing Estimated $80 Million Food Network Deal
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter's 3 Kids: Everything to Know