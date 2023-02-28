Guy Fieri's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Family is Guy Fieri's "first priority."

The Food Network star and his wife Lori, who he has been married to since 1995, are the proud parents of two sons: Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 17. Guy and Lori have also raised their nephew Jules, 22, since the death of Guy's sister Morgan in 2011.

When it comes to how Guy is raising his kids, he often draws on his own upbringing.

"My parents never put a boundary in front of me saying, 'You can't do that,' " he told PEOPLE in May 2019. "I've always lived in the realm of 'You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.' "

His older son, Hunter, echoed these sentiments in a January 2022 interview with PEOPLE. "He always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about," he shared.

And while he is one of the world's highest-paid chefs, Guy has said that his family is just like any other family.

"I'm so proud of all that these kids get to experience but also at how grounded they've stayed," Guy said. "I think that has a lot to do with who I am and who my wife is. We came from very, very close-knit families."

Lori added, "Our perfect nights are really barbecuing in the backyard and the kids swimming in the pool ... We just hunker down at home. That's [Guy's] happy place."

Learn more about Guy Fieri's children ahead.

Hunter Fieri, 26

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Guy and Lori's older son, Hunter Fieri, was born on Aug. 7, 1996, in Santa Rosa, California. Now 26, Hunter is a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas and is following in his father's footsteps as a chef and restaurateur.

Since he was young, Hunter has appeared on several of his dad's shows, including Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. In fact, Guy has said that he hopes Hunter will one day take over the latter.

"He's a great teacher," Hunter told PEOPLE, adding of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives: "When the time comes, I will be ready to roll."

When he was in college, Hunter interned under under the restaurant group Caesar's, where famed chefs Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and Gordon Ramsay all have restaurants. He received an opportunity to train under Ramsay in London as well, but the credits for his study abroad program fell through. However, Guy is very proud that his son earned the offer all by himself.

"The Gordon opportunity — that was Hunter talking to Gordon," Guy told Delish in 2018. "I don't call any buddies for favors. Hunter doesn't play it. That's one of the things I'm most proud of."

He added that while the plan is for Hunter to work in the family business, he wanted his son to strike out on his own first.

"I wanted him to get a couple years of his own feeling and flavor and message," Guy told the outlet. "When that gets done, we'll all know when it's time for him to come back to the family program. It's gonna happen, I don't have any question. Matter of fact, I look forward to it. I'm almost wanting to cheat the system and bring him back early, but I know what's going to be best for him."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In 2021, Hunter debuted his first solo project: a 12-minute documentary titled "What Plants Can Do," in which he traveled to North Dakota to learn how the plant-based brand ZENB makes their yellow pea pasta.

"I was very nervous," Hunter told PEOPLE of the project. "I didn't know what to look for. I didn't know what to do in the sense of how do I watch over myself while also playing the role of the star of the documentary? But I just took what I learned from my dad and from his manager and from all the friends and mentors that've helped me along the way. And I just remembered what I was taught and I put everything I had forward."

Hunter is also passionate about volunteer work and has volunteered alongside his dad many times. In 2018, the father-son duo helped feed displaced residents and first responders admist the Carr wildfire in Redding, California, in. Along with a team of 20 volunteers, the Fieris fed 750 people in just one day. Hunter has teamed up with his dad for various fundraisers over the years as well, often promoting the events on his Instagram.

Ryder Fieri, 17

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Ryder Fieri, the couple's younger son, was born on Dec. 31, 2005, in Santa Rosa, California.

Guy and Ryder have always bonded over sports, and particularly their love of the Golden State Warriors. In May 2022, when the Warriors made it to the playoffs, Guy posted two photos of him and Ryder supporting the team on Instagram. In the first photo, the celebrity chef poses with a very young Ryder on the team's court. In the second picture, they're in the same spot, only Ryder is a teenager nearly as tall as his dad. "This is how long Steph and the Warriors have been goin' to the #NBAfinals! 😂 #tbt" Guy captioned the photos.

Now 17, Ryder is practically all grown up. In January 2023, Guy gifted him a new car for his 17th birthday. "He lost it. I've never seen him happier about a gift he was getting," Guy told PEOPLE. "I mean, what is the gift? The gift is, 'Hey, you have to pay half the money we'll pay the other half.' But he was really excited."

The truck also served as a reward for driving his grandparents' minivan for "one year with no tickets, no accidents" after he got his driver's license the year prior.

"I want the boys to be self-sufficient," Guy previously told PEOPLE. "It's a rite of passage ... Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you've got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car."

Ryder Fieri Instagram

Another milestone moment for Ryder was his 11th grade homecoming dance. He celebrated the occasion with a series of Instagram photos, including a photo with his mom and dad. He captioned the post, "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴." Guy re-shared the post on his Instagram Story with the same audio.

Ryder may also have a future in food like his dad and brother. In February 2023, Guy shared a photo of Ryder on the set of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, captioned, "Ryder cohosting DDD in Boise today and he did great!! So funny."