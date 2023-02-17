Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2 Sons: Everything to Know

Giannis Antetokounmpo is raising a new generation of Antetokounmpo boys.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward, who has four brothers of his own (two of whom also play in the NBA) — Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex — shares two children with his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger: sons Liam, 3, and Maverick Shai, 1.

Antetokounmpo moved to the United States in 2013 from Athens, Greece, to play in the NBA. Throughout his career, the father of two has racked up several accolades, including MVP, NBA Champion, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. His skill on the hardwood has even earned him the moniker, "The Greek Freak."

While Antetokounmpo rarely shares photos of his sons on social media, his girlfriend has been vocal about how much she loves their family of four. "Giannis, I seriously adore everything about you. My life would be dull without your light. The father you are to our boys is breathtaking. Happy Birthday My Love I promise this year is going to be magical 💛," Riddlespringer wrote on Instagram in honor of Antetokounmpo's birthday in December 2022.

Here's everything to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's kids, Liam and Maverick.

Liam Antetokounmpo, 3

Antetokounmpo's first son, Liam, was born on Feb. 10, 2020.

Shortly after his 1st birthday in 2021, Liam attended his first Bucks home game to cheer his dad on in person. Since then, the 3-year-old has watched Antetokounmpo play plenty of basketball: He sat courtside during the 2021 NBA All-Star game and was in the arena when the Bucks won the NBA Championship later that year.

Despite Antetokounmpo's successful basketball career, the Bucks star has made it clear that he would do anything for his son. He told Bucks announcer Jim Paschke in May 2021, "If my son asked me, 'Dad, when are you going to retire and play more with me?' I'd retire right now."

On June 22, 2022, then-2-year-old Liam joined his father, mother, little brother and uncles at the premiere of Rise, a Disney+ Original film about the Antetokounmpo family and their journey to becoming the first trio of brothers who are NBA champions.

Antetokounmpo, Liam and brother Maverick all wore matching green suits to the event, and the little boys were carried onto the carpet by their parents.

Maverick Shai, 1

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger welcomed their second child together, son Maverick, on Aug. 18, 2021.

Riddlesprigger first revealed she and the Bucks player were expecting another baby in May 2021. "Liam and Baby #2, thank you for giving me purpose! 💛," she wrote in an Instagram post while also announcing her lifestyle brand, Sincerely Mariah.

Three months after Maverick's arrival, the parents organized a diaper drive to celebrate his birth and give back to their community. "Becoming a mom made me realize how expensive basic needs for babies and children are," she wrote on Instagram. "Diapers, wipes, food, etc. should be accessible and affordable for all families. I realize that I am privileged and fortunate enough to be able to afford those basic needs. With that privilege, I believe it is also my duty to give back and help other mothers and families provide those basic needs for their children."

At 1 year old, Maverick has already joined his brother at Bucks games and on the red carpet. (He attended the Rise premiere with his family at 10 months old!) In October 2022, the family of four dressed up as Paw Patrol characters for Halloween, with Maverick as Marshall and older brother Liam as Chase.