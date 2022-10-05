All About Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Daughter

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love welcomed a daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, two years before the Nirvana singer's death

Frances Bean Cobain (L) and Courtney Love attend 'Other Peoples Children launch and store opening' at Other Peoples Children on March 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Frances Bean Cobain is coming into her own.

The only daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love, Frances was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 18, 1992. Though her father died by suicide less than two years after her birth, Frances has kept his legacy alive through her own art and meaningful tributes.

Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana
"I just want things to be good for her, but she's a lot like me and a lot like her dad," Love told PEOPLE in 2007 of raising her daughter in the public eye. "I think she got the best of both of us, so there's that." Though Love lost custody of Frances in 2009, the mother-daughter duo have worked on their relationship over the years.

Get to know Frances, who once jokingly referred to herself as "the O.G. Blue Ivy," below.

She's an artist

It seems as though Frances inherited her parents' creativity. She regularly posts photos of her art on Instagram, from intricate sketches to colorful paintings. In 2018, Frances and her mom attended an event at Other Peoples Children, a space that showcases art and designs by up-and-coming artists, where one of her own paintings was on display.

She can sing

Frances Bean Cobain attends The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Another trait Frances inherited from her famous parents? Her singing talent. The 30-year-old has continued her dad's creative legacy through art, but she's also tried her hand at music, posting snippets of her own songs, including one she wrote to honor her dad titled "Angel."

"I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," Frances told E! News in 2018. "With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all-encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other."

She's not a huge Nirvana fan

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and daughter Frances Bean Cobain at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California
Despite her dad's role as lead vocalist for Nirvana, Frances isn't a huge fan of their music. "I don't really like Nirvana that much," she told Rolling Stone in 2015. However, Frances also told the publication that she respects her father's work and ambition.

She also noted that she does love the song "Dumb" from Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero, telling Rolling Stone that she cries every time she hears it. "It's a stripped-down version of Kurt's perception of himself — of himself on drugs, off drugs, feeling inadequate to be titled the voice of a generation," she explained.

She's been married

Frances Cobain and Isaiah Silva seen at LAX on January 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
In June 2014, Frances married singer and guitarist Isaiah Silva. The union was short-lived, with the news breaking that Frances had filed for divorce in March 2016.

The divorce got complicated as the pair attempted to divide their assets, including Frances' inheritance from her late father. Ultimately, Frances lost possession of the Martin guitar her father used during his iconic MTV Unplugged performance, which is said to be worth millions.

She's had a near-death experience

Frances Bean Cobain attends the Moschino x H&M fashion show at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City
In 2017, Frances was onboard an Air France flight when one of the plane's engines caught on fire. Following the scary incident, she took to social media to reflect, writing, "I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious."

When she marked her 30th birthday in August 2022, she again reflected on the experience. "An event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude," Frances wrote on Instagram.

She's rebuilding her relationship with her mother

Frances Bean Cobain (L) and Courtney Love attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City
Frances and her mother have famously had a rocky relationship, but they seem to be rebuilding their bond in recent years. "When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met," she said in a 2019 appearance on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast. "This is what I like to call the era of balance, and I hope that we're bringing in the era of balance."

She's been open about her sobriety

Frances Bean Cobain attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 16, 2017 in New York City
In 2018, Frances shared on Instagram that she was celebrating two years of sobriety in an emotional post. "The fact that I'm sober isn't really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately," she wrote about keeping her struggles private. "But I think it's more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing."

In her 30th birthday post, she again reflected on the "destructive coping mechanisms" she used in her early 20s, noting how far she's come on her journey to self-acceptance.

She feels "guilt" over inheriting her father's fortune

During her appearance on RuPaul's podcast, Frances opened up about her complicated relationship with money, explaining she feels "guilt" over the wealth she inherited because she "didn't earn it."

"My relationship to money is different because I didn't earn it. And so it's almost like this big, giant loan that I'll never get rid of," she shared. "I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I've never met, let alone earned myself."

Frances also said she previously struggled with managing her money, but getting sober helped her learn balance.

"I'd say in the last two years, I've taken real accountability at looking at every little thing and talking with the people in charge of my money," she said. "And also realizing that you don't have to live lavishly to live well. The one way that I was shown how to live was to … live beyond your means and live in excess. It took me stepping away from that and getting sober in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it's not permanent."

She's in a relationship

Tony Hawk, Catherine, Frances Bean Cobain, Riley Hawk
In January 2022, after a year-long hiatus from Instagram, Frances took to the platform to reveal that she was dating Riley Hawk, the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. In her post, she shared an adorable photo of Riley holding a dog at Christmas, along with a photo of the pair cuddling while on a boat with Riley's parents.

