All About Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri

Eva Amurri may have two famous parents, Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri, but she's made a name for herself in her own right.

Sarandon welcomed Eva — her first child — on March 15, 1985, when she was 39 years old, despite people telling her "don't have the baby."

"As though it would ruin my career," she confided to Kathryn Hahn for Good Housekeeping in 2017. But Sarandon, who went on to have two more children, continued to have a fruitful career after becoming a mother, and her drive to create a full life for herself now motivates and inspires her daughter.

"I think the biggest lesson [from my mom] was just the permission to want a lot for yourself, career-wise, as a woman," Eva told Yahoo Finance in 2019. "I think that was extremely valuable to me. I think [my mother] really unapologetically ... went after what she needed to be fulfilled."

Now 38 years old, Eva is a mom of three and a successful actress and blogger. She's also currently engaged to her partner of two years, chef Ian Hock.

Here's everything to know about Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri.

Eva was born on March 15, 1985

Sarandon welcomed her first child with then-boyfriend producer Franco Amurri on March 15, 1985, in New York City.

Prior to meeting Amurri, Sarandon was married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979.

Eva grew up in a blended family

While Eva is Sarandon and Franco's only child together, she grew up with many half and step-siblings around. Eva was primarily raised by her mom and Sarandon's longtime partner Tim Robbins, whom Sarandon split from in 2009 after 23 years together.

Eva has two maternal half-brothers, Jack Henry Robbins and Miles Robbins, whom Sarandon shares with Robbins. She also has two half-siblings on her dad's side, Leone Amurri and Augusta Amurri, from his marriage to Heide Lund. The marriage also brought Eva two stepsisters, Tallulah and Ruby, from Lund's previous marriage to a British aristocrat.

"I used to be really overwhelmed by having such a multi-layered 'modern family', but now I totally love it," Eva wrote on her blog following a reunion with her sisters in 2019.

"Of course I love and adore Jack and Miles, my siblings on my Mom's side," she added. "But I also have really meaningful bonds with my other siblings, and people are often shocked to hear that I am the eldest of SEVEN kids. Albeit from two different families. I call myself America's Big Sister because of how many siblings I have … [we have] a unique bond."

She spent her early childhood in Italy, New York City and Los Angeles

Eva got used to traveling very young. Sarandon said her daughter's "early years were spent in Italy," and Eva recalled on her blog, "traveling between New York and Los Angeles, or New York and Italy … [my mom and brothers were] the family I grew up with for the majority of the year."

She spent most of her time at Sarandon's New York City apartment, which the Thelma & Louise actress owned for 30 years before selling it in 2020. The 6,061-square-foot space took up the seventh and eighth floors of a co-op building and had six bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

Sarandon told Wall Street Journal that she moved out because the house became too large for her needs as an empty nester.

Sarandon was always very honest with Eva

Sarandon said she has no problem "meddling" in her kids' lives as children and adults. "I think it's better to overstep, in a way, than to not be present," Sarandon told Rose Byrne during a Q&A in 2015. "I was the mom that always called when there were sleepovers to make sure the other moms knew there were sleepovers."

But Sarandon also thinks honesty is a vital part of parenting. "I just started, at a certain point, telling them all the mistakes I had made so they would feel they could tell me," she said, adding that she "encourages" her kids to make mistakes. "That's the best way to find out who you are and what you're about."

Eva says growing up as a celebrity's kid was a "circus"

Growing up as the daughter of an actress was "a unique experience," Eva shared on TikTok in 2023.

"I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities because anytime my parents would do a movie or a TV show or anything like that, there would be, of course, the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together," she recalled.

"People who grew up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to growing up in the circus, in the sense that you spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people … and you become so, so close," she added. "Almost like family."

Eva said that it could be "really sad" and "disorienting" for a project to end and to "disappear back into real life" and no longer be around the people she got so close with.

Still, she has "lots of great memories" of all the other stars and their kids that she got close to while her mom worked on projects with them. "It's always kind of a unique experience to grow up that way," she added, "so I think there is a certain common thread that you feel with other people who grow up in this strange world."

She's an actress and blogger

Eva has a multifaceted career in Hollywood and beyond. Having gotten her start as an actress, Eva has worked with her mom numerous times. She had a role in the 2002 film The Banger Sisters, playing the daughter of her mom's character. She also appeared in Saved! and had a role in season 3 of Californication. She starred in Middle of Nowhere, released in 2009, with Sarandon, and they also worked together on Dead Man Walking and Anywhere But Here.

She also portrayed Beth on the hit sitcom New Girl.

In addition to her work as an actress, Eva started her own blog called Happily Eva After in 2015. She launched the site "as a way to share my own multifaceted interests that range from Style, Decor, Food, and Crafting … to my role as a new Mama!" Now, her blog focuses on her life as a "mom, woman and entrepreneur."

She was previously married to Kyle Martino

Eva began dating former pro soccer player Kyle Martino in 2010 before getting engaged later that year.

The former couple tied the knot in late 2011 and welcomed three children together: sons Mateo and Major, and daughter Marlowe. When their oldest child, Marlowe, was 18 months old, Eva revealed her husband fired their nanny for allegedly sending him inappropriate texts.

"[The situation] brought us even closer (emotionally and geographically) than we would have been otherwise," she wrote on her blog. "It also made me grateful for my strong relationship with my husband. I know that this happens all the time with different results.

However, in November 2019, the pair announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

The next year, Martino opened up about their divorce, saying they "saved each other" when they first met, but "sucked" at marriage.

Following the split, Eva changed her surname back to Amurri. "It's EA to you, baby!" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. While she said the choice to restore her original name was "emotional," she was excited to have a fresh start.

Eva's a mother of three

Eva and Martino share three children together — Marlowe Mae, born Aug. 9, 2014; Major James, born Oct. 19, 2016; and Mateo Antoni, born shortly after her split from Martino on March 13, 2020.

From the second Eva became pregnant with her first child, Sarandon was thrilled. "I'm very excited to be a grandmother," she told PEOPLE. "I'm not sure I'll be in the delivery room, but I'll be available for whatever she needs."

Sarandon was, in fact, present for the birth of her first grandchild. "I have loved working, playing and traveling with my daughter — but nothing prepared me for watching her birth Marlowe," she told PEOPLE. "She was a warrior and I'm so proud to be her mother and to be a part of that beautiful new child."

Eva is now a doting mother, but she admits that being a parent of three is no walk in the park, even theorizing that three is the "hardest number" of kids to have.

"I find this extremely interesting because for me the transition to three kids was easier in the beginning than my transition to one to two," she said in 2023. "When Mateo was a baby that felt easy. However, once he became mobile, it has been wow. Just really intense, having three kids."

She and Martino work hard to co-parent successfully

Despite not being married anymore, Eva and Martino are still close friends and do everything they can to co-parent peacefully. After a year and a half of co-parenting, Eva said that she and her ex "progressed to a really great rhythm with it all."

"They have their routines and systems in place there as well as at my house, and they look forward to their time in the city," she wrote. "When the kids are with Kyle, I usually try to check in with them a couple of times a day."

The former couple also spend plenty of time together as a family. They held joint celebrations for Mateo's 2nd birthday, Thanksgiving, Halloween and Marlowe's 7th birthday. Eva even wrote Martino a touching post for Father's Day in 2021.

"Happy Father's Day @kylemartino! Watching your evolution as a father the last couple of years has been really inspiring- you're doing an AMAZING job," she wrote beside photos of her ex and kids on Instagram. "Your kids love you so deeply, and we are all so lucky to have you!"

She's engaged to Ian Hock

The New Girl alum is currently engaged to chef Ian Hock. She confirmed their romance in January 2021 on her blog, writing, "I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life! … He's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

After their relationship was made public, Martino supported the couple on Instagram, commenting, "Happy for you mama ❤️."

A little over two years later, Hock proposed in Paris, France, in February 2023. "We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together," she wrote beside several photos showing off her stunning ring from Christina Settanni.

Because Eva's kids weren't present for the big moment, the couple recreated their engagement at home. "Marlowe has been asking us to get married for over a year, and she told me, 'I think it's gonna happen in Paris, mom!!! You have to call me if he gives you the ring!!!' " Eva said.

"This morning, we relived our engagement all over again, with our three favorite people, and it was so dreamy. This engagement isn't just ours, but theirs as well," she added beside a video of the recreation.

Ahead of her nuptials, Eva gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding dress shopping experience in May 2023. "I feel like getting married this time around, I knew exactly what I wanted for my wedding dress," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "One of the great things about getting married for a second time is that I feel like I know myself so much better now, and I feel really empowered to make decisions for myself in this process that are more about what I want as a bride."

Eva is a UN goodwill ambassador like her mom

In 2007, Eva was named as a celebrity United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. She traveled to Africa to visit with children attending schools funded by the UN's HERO initiative in Namibia and volunteered to help paint dorms and teach the kids "arts, crafts and recreational activities."

"Being in Namibia this past July and working with the kids has been such an enlightening experience, and I'm looking forward to returning in the future," Eva said about the experience.

In 1999, her mom was also named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has actively supported the organization's global advocacy and the work of the Canadian UNICEF Committee ever since.