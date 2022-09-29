Ethan Hawke's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Ethan Hawke is a proud father of four.

The actor shares two children — Maya Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke — with actress Uma Thurman, whom he was married to from 1998 to 2005. He's also dad to Clementine Jean Hawke and Indiana Hawke, whom he welcomed with wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke.

Ethan has said that his kids give his life a new meaning, saying, "That's the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. It gives your life balance. Meaning your whole life isn't just about yourself." He also previously called fatherhood "the greatest pleasure in my life" and said that being a parent was "the only role that, if I fail, I will consider my life a failure."

Despite the Moon Knight actor's illustrious career, he says his children are "not that impressed" with some of his films.

"They all watched White Fang the other day," he told PEOPLE. "I'm in every frame of that movie, and an hour and 15 minutes in I'm like, 'How do you like it, guys?' And they're like, 'It's okay. When are you going to come on?' I was so hurt. I mean, I'm not even recognizable? And they were like, 'What do you mean?' I said, 'That one with the crooked teeth!' 'Oh! That's you?' "

However, his profession seems to have still made an impact on his kids, as a few have even followed in his footsteps and started acting themselves. Ethan and his eldest daughter Maya are even set to share the screen together in an upcoming rom-com.

Read on to learn all about Ethan Hawke's four kids.

Maya Hawke, 24

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Ethan welcomed daughter Maya Hawke with ex-wife Thurman on July 8, 1998. Like her parents, Maya is an actress, most notably known for her role as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things. She got her start on the screen playing Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women.

"It's one of the most amazing moments of my life watching her in Little Women," Ethan told PEOPLE of his daughter's film debut in 2018. "She didn't do a good job, she did a great job. To see your child thrive, and to see her thrive at a profession that you have a lot of respect for, that I've dedicated my life to, I was so proud of her."

In 2020, Maya got to act alongside her dad in the Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird, appearing as Annie Brown, the daughter of Ethan Hawke's character John Brown.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Maya said, "Working with my dad was great. I hope to work with my dad my whole life. He's my greatest teacher and my greatest adviser, and it's an honor to get to work alongside him."

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Maya also had a dream role in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, working with director Quentin Tarantino, who has had a long working relationship with her actress mother.

"I've never been on a set where every single person who was there was equally as excited to be there as the actors and the director and everyone were," she told PEOPLE at the movie's L.A. premiere.

Despite her mom's connections to Tarantino, Maya said her dad helped her land the role.

"I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad," Maya told The Hollywood Reporter, detailing the process of landing her role as Flower Child in the film.

"I'm always running decisions by them," she said of her parents in an interview with Wall Street Journal. "They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business."

"I think that's the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things," she continued. "Hopefully it'll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make."

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP

The advice channel runs both ways between Maya and her dad.

"Well, she's really smart. She's been through a lot in her life. ... it's not easy growing up with parents with paparazzi following them around," Ethan Hawke said in an interview published in the Los Angeles Times. "It's not exactly the ride that some people might think it is."

Maya, a singer-songwriter, also credits her dad for helping her find her passion for music.

"So, when I was with my dad, we'd spend a lot of time together playing guitar, singing songs, writing poetry and would paint late into the night," she told As If magazine. "He was figuring out how to fully engage with a child. I was the kid who wasn't interested in sports so he had to engage with me in creative ways. This is where my relationship to communicating with art was built, art is a communication tool."

Maya's sophomore album, Moss, was released in September 2022.

Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, 20

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke is Ethan's second child with Thurman. The pair welcomed him on Jan. 15, 2002.

Levon is immersed in the fashion world, often accompanying his mom to fashion events like Dior couture shows.

He's also an actor, appearing in the Apple TV+ drama anthology The Crowded Room alongside actors like Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum. Levon is also set to star in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Pussy Island.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

When Levon isn't acting or attending fashion shows, he's often sitting courtside at sporting events with his dad. At the NBA All-Star Game in 2015, Ethan even made Levon switch seats with him so that he could sit next to Rihanna.

Clementine Jane Hawke, 14

Ethan Hawke Instagram

Born in July 2008, Clementine Jane Hawke is Ethan's first child with his wife Ryan.

When Clementine was still a baby in 2010, Ethan shared that his oldest daughter, Maya, had been a help with babysitting.

"Maya is about to be 12, so she's getting pretty good with the baby," Ethan shared at the time.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Manhattan premiere of his 2010 film Brooklyn's Finest, the actor spoke about the difficulties of juggling his acting and parenting life.

"Anybody who is a parent who wants to have a professional life knows that," Hawke said. "It's a struggle … always a balance."

In 2021, Clementine joined dad Ethan on camera during the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival as he presented the Montecito award to actress Amanda Seyfried.

Like his other children, Ethan has said that Clementine wasn't particularly interested in any of his acting projects — until he starred in 2022's Moon Knight.

"My 13-year-old saw the Moon Knight trailer and all of the sudden my being an actor was real to her," he told PEOPLE. "She watched it on her phone, she's like 'Dad, this looks really good.' I mean her eyes just went [wide]; she couldn't believe it. 'That's what the kids at school are talking about.' So this is the first one that [impressed] her."

Indiana Hawke, 11

Maya Hawke Instagram

In July 2011, Ethan welcomed his second child with Ryan, a daughter named Indiana.

Like her dad and older siblings, Indiana seems to also have an early passion for music. While social distancing in 2020, she participated in a family sing-along with Ethan, Maya, Levon and Clementine. Big sister Maya led the way with vocals on a rendition of "To Live Is to Fly," with Indiana and Clementine joining in the harmonies while Ethan and Levon strummed along on guitars.

On Easter Sunday 2022, Ethan Hawke shared a rare photo of himself and his two youngest daughters, captioned: "Nature doing its thing. Happy Easter and Spring everyone."