All About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott

Eminem loves nothing more than his daughter Hailie Jade Scott — and she's all grown up now.

The 27-year-old influencer and podcaster was a muse for her Grammy-winning father through the years. Eminem has rapped about her numerous times, starting with "97 Bonnie and Clyde" from The Slim Shady EP in 1998 and most recently in "Castle," which was written as a series of letters to Hailie.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2004, Eminem explained the duality of being a hip-hop superstar and a father to a little girl.

"Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life. As far back as I can remember, even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech. I never wanted to compromise that, my artistic intergrity," he said. "But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad. Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

Hailie has come a long way from the toddler whose voice occasionally cameoed on her father's tracks when she visited the studio, though Eminem is still protective of his daughter. During his November 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which Hailie attended, the rapper reflected on his long journey to stardom — and asked Hailie to tune out during certain parts of his speech.

"I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f------ delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f--- it all up and take too many. God damn. OK Hailie," he said.

So who has Eminem's daughter grown up to be? Here's everything to know about Hailie Jade.

She was a Christmas baby

Talk about a great gift! Hailie Jade Scott was born to Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) and Kim Mathers on Dec. 25, 1995. The then-couple welcomed their baby girl in their home city of Detroit, where Hailie and Kim still live today.

She has a degree

Hailie Jade Instagram

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology and a 3.9 GPA. She reportedly rushed the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Hailie was a stellar student in high school as well, graduating summa cum laude from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan. She was a member of the National Honor Society, as well as student council, Key Club and art club, and on the volleyball team. In her school profile, she described her parents as the most influential people in her life "because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have."

She also was named homecoming queen in high school, with her famous dad staying out of the spotlight to let her "have her moment."

She has her own podcast — and the title is a tribute to her dad

Hailie Jade Instagram

Hailie launched her own podcast, Just A Little Shady, in summer 2022. Co-hosted by her longtime friend Brittany Ednie, the first episode was about growing up as the daughter of a rap icon.

"It's so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,' " Hailie said. "And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.' "

Hailie also reminisced about being on her famous father's tour bus, as well as about sweet things Eminem did for her and Ednie when they were younger.

"We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us," she recalled. "Even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."

She got engaged in February 2023

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Erika Christine Photography

On Feb. 4, 2023, Hailie Jade got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. Hailie and McClintock dated for six years before their engagement after meeting at Michigan State University in 2016.

"Casual weekend recap … 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she captioned a photo of McClintock down on one knee and a photo of her sparkly diamond ring.

In a recent interview on Hailie Jade's Just a Little Shady podcast, McClintock revealed that during Hailie's birthday party in December 2022, he asked for Eminem's blessing to propose.

"I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,' " he said. "So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen."

McClintock also said he got Hailie's sister Alaina's advice on what sort of ring not to get, and he purchased the perfect sparkler the day after Christmas.

Eminem previously had good things to say about Hailie's relationship during a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. "No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good. She's made me proud for sure," he said of his daughter.

She's close with both of her parents — and her "bruncle"

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In her first interview, Hailie Jade told The Daily Mail in 2018 that she and Eminem talk regularly and are quite close. Hailie said she's equally close with her mother, Kimberly "Kim" Scott, who at the time lived just minutes away from Hailie with her siblings, Stevie Laine and Alaina Marie Scott.

In a February 2023 episode of Just a Little Shady, Hailie interviewed Nate Mathers, Eminem's younger brother and her uncle — but who she referred to as her "bruncle," explaining that he was more like a brother to her than an uncle. During the sitdown, Nate said that despite the public's perception of Eminem from his music, the emcee's parenting influenced his own.

"Oh, yeah, I mean going off the lyrics and everything — I could see that [people thought Eminem was crazy]," he told Hailie. "[But] he was the best role model I could have had to help me be the dad that I am today."

Machine Gun Kelly got into a feud with Eminem after mentioning Hailie

Venla Shalin/Redferns ; Kevin Mazur/Getty

While most rap fans likely remember Eminem's famous feud with Machine Gun Kelly, some might have forgotten that their original issue actually started over a comment MGK made about Hailie.

Back in 2012, the "Emo Girl" singer tweeted about a then-underage Hailie, writing, "ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem's daughter ... and I have to say, she is hot as f---, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king."

Six years later, in August 2018, Eminem ignited his and Kelly's public beef with the song "Not Alike" from his surprise album Kamikaze, rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f—k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f— don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

Kelly responded with a diss track of his own, "Rap Devil," in which he rapped that Eminem banned him from the Shade 45 recording studio.

Eminem opened up about the feud in an interview with Sway Calloway in September 2018, explaining that he didn't know about Kelly's comment about Hailie until he saw a video about it on YouTube — but that the remark wasn't even the real reason Eminem went after him.

"The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that," he added. "The reason that I dissed him is … first what he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career. I don't give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—ing think about you? You know how many f—ing rappers are better than you? You're not even in the f—ing conversation."

Days later, Eminem released the MGK diss track "Killshot," which racked up 38.1 million views in 24 hours, the most for any rap song ever at that time.

The following week, Kelly said he apologized to Eminem privately for the remark, explaining that he didn't know Hailie's age at the time of the tweet, adding, "I didn't feel like it was disrespectful, but I'm a father, I have a nine-year-old daughter, I get it 100 percent." He also griped, "'Killshot' was a legshot."

She has two adorable dogs

Hailie Jade Instagram

Hailie doesn't have kids, but she is a mom to two furbabies: Shiba Inus Lottie and Wolf. She explained on Instagram in February 2019 why she loves the breed.

"Shiba inus are super intelligent, stubborn, beautiful dogs. They have both been a handful to raise on my own, but so worth the work to train (& still working on training everyday)," she wrote. "Lottie is about 13 pounds and Wolf (who isnt even half her age) is more than double her size! Fun fact: I originally decided on the breed because I heard they were good dogs to have in an apartment (they don't bark often) Clearly I fell in love."