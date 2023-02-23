Ellen Pompeo's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo shares three children with her husband Chris Ivery: daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher

By
Published on February 23, 2023 02:22 PM
Chris Ivery, Eli Christopher, Stella Luna, Sienna May, Ellen Pompeo
Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Ellen Pompeo's three children are her whole world.

The Grey's Anatomy star has been married to music producer Chris Ivery since 2007, and together they share three kids: Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, 9, and Eli Christopher, 6.

After stepping back from her role on Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo said she is "super happy" and looking forward to spending more time with her kids. "I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them," she told Drew Barrymore in December 2022.

Though the actress has been very private about her family life, she has opened up about her children on occasion. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2016, Pompeo discussed the importance of role models and that she makes a point to expose her daughters to "beautiful, powerful, strong Black women," whether it's in magazines or on TV.

"My daughters are Black so it's very important to me that they see a lot of images of beautiful, powerful, strong Black women," she told PEOPLE. "Every time there is a Black woman on a magazine cover, whether it is Kerry Washington or whoever it is, I make sure that magazine is in my house and on my table. For me, that's super important."

In July 2022, the family of five made a rare public appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy. Pompeo gave fans an inside glimpse into their family vacation on Instagram, sharing individual snaps of the kids soaking up the Italian sunshine.

Here's everything to know about Ellen Pompeo's three kids.

Stella Luna, 13

Stella Luna
Ellen Pompeo Instagram

On Sept. 15, 2009, Pompeo and Ivery welcomed their eldest daughter, Stella Luna. While her mom may play a fake doctor on TV (albeit, a really good one), Stella has shown an interest in medicine from an early age.

"She loves coming to set," Pompeo said of Stella during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Linda Klein is our medical producer, wonderful woman [and] good friend of mine, and she just wants to go straight to Linda's office and play with all the medical things."

Pompeo continued, "Yesterday, I went in to find her [and] she was with Linda with a bone drill, drilling a fake femur bone with a real bone drill. She was supervised, but they have her doing advanced procedures!"

In July 2022, Stella and her younger siblings joined their parents at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy. All five family members were decked out in Dolce & Gabbana fashions.

Sienna May, 9

Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna
Ellen Pompeo Instagram

Pompeo and Ivery's second daughter, Sienna May, was born via surrogate in 2014 — although her arrival wasn't too well-received by her big sister. The excitement of having a sibling wore off fast for Stella, Pompeo shared with a laugh on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"After three months, she was like, 'Is she leaving?' " the Grey's Anatomy star recalled. "I was like, 'No, no, she's going to live here.' And she was like, 'Oh, okay.' "

Pompeo continued the story, saying, "She had about a month where she was not in a good mood. Bad mood every day for a month. And now that passed and now she's fine."

In 2016, the actress spoke with PEOPLE about the wisdom she hopes to pass down to her young girls. "We get better with age," she began. "We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves."

She also wants to encourage and challenge her daughters to break glass ceilings. "I think there's a lot of glass ceilings and we have to keep busting all of them," she said. "So this is one glass ceiling that definitely needs to be broken. The truth is, we do get better with age. It's just society has told us forever that we don't. And for some reason we believe that because men want us to believe that they get better with age, but really it's us who get better with age."

At just 8 years old, Sienna sat front row at New York Fashion Week with Pompeo. The mother-daughter duo attended the Michael Kors show together in February 2023 and posed for photos hand-in-hand.

Eli Christopher, 6

Eli Christopher
Ellen Pompeo Instagram

In 2016, Pompeo and Ivery welcomed their son Eli Christopher. "Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I've got a new guy," the actress captioned a photo of Ivery cradling Eli, confirming their son's surprise arrival on Instagram.

The parents don't post about their children on social media often, but Eli has made a few special appearances on Pompeo's Instagram. He made his slow dance debut in 2017 and showed off his singing skills in a 2021 post.

While Pompeo was preparing to direct an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2017, she did so with her young son in her arms. "Directing prep with my mentor and my man," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her reading scripts while holding Eli. "Photo by @hellmannsam #multitaskinglikeamofo." The snap also included fellow director and Grey's costar Debbie Allen.

In 2022, Eli traveled to Italy with his family to attend a couture fashion show. While vacationing there, Pompeo shared a photo of Eli and Ivery posing on a Vespa while wearing matching outfits and wrote, "I miei due grandi Amori ❤️," which translates to "my two great loves."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Ellen Pompeo and Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
Ellen Pompeo Takes Daughter Sienna, 8, to Sit Front Row at the Michael Kors Show During NYFW
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo's Rarely-Seen 3 Kids Look So Grown Up at Couture Show in Italy — See the Photo!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ellen Pompeo arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ellen Pompeo Says She Feels 'Super Happy' After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Has 'A Lot of Rules' for Her Kitchen Because 'This Is My Space' — Take a Tour
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery arrive at Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY brunch at Soho House on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Ellen Pompeo's Husband? All About Chris Ivery
Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren at D&G Show
Ciara, Ellen Pompeo and Vanessa Bryant's Families Join Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren at D&G Show
Michael Buble Family
Michael Bublé's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Strahan Family
Michael Strahan's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Malibu Dream Home She 'Manifested' Owning Years After First Seeing It
Chris Paul family
Chris Paul's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Brees family
Drew Brees' 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan Hawthorne, and Kareem Hawthorne
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know