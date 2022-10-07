Ed Sheeran's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Ed Sheeran is loving life as a father of two.

The "Bad Habits" singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020, and the musician has been open about how much his lifestyle has changed since becoming a dad.

"Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four," he told James Corden on The Late Late Show in June 2021, noting that his daughter added some structure to his routine.

"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great," he continued. "I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day ... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."

Sheeran's foray into parenthood also brought him closer to his own parents, Imogen and John Sheeran. "The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it," he told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily.

In May 2022, the artist announced that he and Seaborn's family had expanded again with the birth of their second daughter, whose name they've yet to reveal. Sheeran hasn't shared many details about his children — he's never posted a photo of either of his girls and asked fans for "privacy" after his first daughter was born. However, he has been very open about how parenthood has impacted his perspective.

While the "Shape of You" singer is extremely passionate about his career, he didn't realize how much love he had to give until he had his kids. "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music," Sheeran told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in December 2021. "[Being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ed Sheeran's two children.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Instagram

Lyra was born in August 2020 in England. Sheeran revealed the exciting news on Instagram on September 1. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," he wrote beside a cute photo of tiny socks and a baby blanket. "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

Nearly a year later, in July 2021, the singer explained how he and Seaborn picked their now-2-year-old child's name on the British talk show Lorraine. "I realize some people think it's quite a strange name," he said. "But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds … [We] just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one [with that name]."

Sheeran shared a sweet tribute to his first child as a lullaby on his fourth studio album called "Visiting Hours." "There's a song on there that's specifically for Lyra, that's just a lullaby," he said during an interview with Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show. "I wanted to have at least one song where people were like 'Oh, and that's for his daughter.' "

The song is also an ode to his friend Michael, who passed away the same year. "I wish that heaven had visiting hours/So I could just show up and bring the news/That she's gettin' older and I wish that you'd met her/The things that she'll learn from me, I got them all from you," Sheeran sings.

"But now I'm kind of in a difficult situation if I ever have more kids cause they'll be like 'Where's mine? Where's my song?' " he added while talking about the song. Not to worry, because he wrote one for his and Seaborn's most recent addition too!

Baby Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Instagram

Sheeran and Seaborn's second child was born in May 2022. He once again shared the happy news on Instagram on May 19 alongside a photo of socks and a crocheted blanket, writing, "We've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4." The longtime couple still has yet to reveal the newborn's name.

While Sheeran has been extremely private about both of his children, he did share a touching tribute to his baby girl when he added the song "Welcome to the World" to his special Tour Edition of his album =. "Welcome to the world/I heard your heartbeat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love," he sings.

The recording also includes a tender moment between Sheeran and Seaborn while she was pregnant with baby No. 2. "You got the kick?" he asks. "It just kicked!" she replies with a laugh.