Drew Brees' 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Drew Brees is a father of four.

The retired NFL player and his wife Brittany Brees met in the late '90s while they were both students at Purdue University. After getting married in 2003, the couple welcomed their first child, son Baylen, in 2009. They would later have sons Bowen and Callen and daughter Rylen, rounding out their family of six.

After 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew retired in 2021 and recruited his children to make the announcement. In a video posted on Instagram, all four Brees kids sat on a couch and took turns to say, "After years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire," before adding, "so he can spend more time with us!"

After retiring, Drew served as an on-air NFL analyst for NBC Sports for one season. He later explained that his kids were the main reason he decided not to return for the 2022-2023 season. "The reason I didn't do it this year, from a broadcasting perspective, is my family," Brees told The Spun. "You have to be gone for the weekends, and that's what I basically did as a player. These are such valuable moments for my kids. I want to be as active and involved in their weekend activities. That doesn't quite mesh right now with a broadcasting career."

Drew Brees Instagram

In 2022, Drew told fitness coach Todd Durkin that he "loves watching his kids play ball." But the former NFL player added that the most important thing was that his kids put in the effort and have fun.

"At times, I have to overly police myself with my overzealousness during a game," Drew said on the Todd Durkin Impact Show. "Basically what I tell them is, 'I don't care about the result of today. All I want to see, I want to see effort. I want to see great effort. And it's just such a blessing to be able to play, to be able to be with your friends, to be able to play this sport. And I just wanna see effort. I wanna see you having fun.' "

Here's everything to know about Drew Brees' kids: Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

Baylen Robert Brees, 14

Drew Brees Instagram

Baylen Robert Brees, Drew and Brittany's first child together, was born on Jan. 15, 2009.

Baylen grew up while his father played for the New Orleans Saints. In 2019, he participated in a video for the Saints that featured players' children repeating pregame speeches usually given by Drew and Demario Davis. Drew said his son was nervous the night before they filmed the video. "He's getting all pumped up and he's like, 'Dad, can I wear your Super Bowl ring?' " he said. "I was like, 'That's a big responsibility, but absolutely. Do you want to take on that responsibility?' He said, 'Yes, I got it Dad, don't worry.' "

In a 2020 postgame interview, Drew spoke about his oldest son's artistic nature. "[Baylen has] become friends with the guy who designs all my shoes for My Cause, My Cleats — Marcus Rivero," he explained. "They've actually FaceTimed together, and he's given him some tips. We've got the whole airbrush setup at home. He got that for Christmas, so he's been making cleats now for guys on the team." (My Cause, My Cleats is an NFL program for players to promote charitable causes with custom cleat designs.)

Drew went on to reveal that Saints players Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas had all received custom cleats from Baylen, whose works of art were in high demand. "So a bunch of guys have come up to him … and said, 'Hey, will you make me a pair?' " Drew said. "We went home with like six boxes of cleats on Monday, so that's probably what he's in the garage doing as we speak."

Drew Brees Instagram

As for his dance moves? Baylen was seen dancing during a Saints game in 2021. When Drew was asked about it after the game, he hadn't yet seen the video — but immediately knew which kid it was. "It's probably my oldest son, Baylen," he said, per the New Orleans Advocate. "He's the one with the rhythm, of all the kids. So he'll start dancing and celebrating. He's kind of the swag king in the family."

Bowen Christopher Brees, 12

Drew Brees Instagram

Drew and Brittany welcomed their second son, Bowen Christopher Brees, on Oct. 19, 2010.

Bowen was making headlines even before he was born: In early October, Drew asked his Twitter followers to come up with unusual "B" names and got over 6,000 responses. He later announced the birth of his son on Twitter as well, writing, "Healthy, happy baby. Big hands, big feet. Brit is great. I am so proud!"

Drew Brees Instagram

The 12-year-old has also followed in his dad's footsteps and began playing football. In 2021, Drew shared an Instagram post of both Bowen and Baylen after their respective games. The former quarterback wrote, "Loved watching the boys play @sfcseagles football and @playfna football last night. Great atmosphere and a fast track. The no huddle offense was in full effect!"

Drew predicted that Bowen might be a football player one day in an interview with CBS News when he was just 2 years old. "He might be our little football player," Drew said of his son in 2012.

In March 2022, Drew posted several pictures with Bowen from their father-son ski day. He wrote, "Top of the mountain with Bowen today!"

Callen Christian Brees, 10

Drew Brees Instagram

Drew and Brittany's third child, Callen Christian Brees, was born on Aug. 15, 2012. Drew announced the news on Twitter, tweeting, "Brittany and I are proud to say that Callen Christian Brees was born yesterday evening in New Orleans. Mama and baby boy are happy & healthy."

Callen has clearly taken after his dad. In 2018, Drew made a now-famous spin move to score a 7-yard touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints later shared a video on Twitter of Drew's 2018 touchdown and his son Callen doing the exact same move in a May 2021 flag football game. "Like father, like son," the Saints' tweet read. "Callen Brees with the spin move."

Drew Brees Instagram

Aside from football, Callen has taken interest in all kinds of sporting activities. In October 2022, Drew posted a video of Callen throwing an ax, writing, "Callen on the axe throw…not bad! Good skill set to have…never know when you might need it🤷😂."

In June 2022, Drew took Callen on a father-son fishing trip. "I got some 1 on 1 time with Callen yesterday fishing for Greenjack and Skipjack," he wrote on Instagram. "Caught the rare trifecta!"

Rylen Judith Brees, 8

Drew Brees Instagram

Drew and Brittany welcomed their first daughter and fourth child, Rylen Judith Brees, on Aug. 25, 2014.

Drew announced the birth on Twitter alongside a photo of him holding the newborn. "Spent the early morning with our new baby girl!" he wrote. "Brit and she are happy, healthy, and doing great! Gods greatest gift!" Drew was also excited to be the first one to greet his daughter. "It just melted my heart to watch her born," he said. "I actually got to take the snap, so to speak, catch her on the way out."

The former Saints player has made sure to spend plenty of quality time with his baby girl. "Such a great afternoon with Rylen at the Daddy/Daughter Scavenger Hunt around town," he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with his daughter in 2021. He also shared another photo of her enjoying some pizza, with the caption, "Date night last night with my daughter Rylen. Lots of pizza, laughs, and smiles. I will never forget these moments!"

Drew Brees Instagram

And just like her brothers, Rylen has inherited some of her father's football skills as well. In November 2022, Drew shared a video of his four children playing in the Saints' indoor practice facility. "Rylen played this like a real NFL DB…holding all the way down the field through the tackle," he captioned the post.