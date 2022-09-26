Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the couple are on good terms. In 2021, Barrymore took her daughters trick-or-treating for Halloween with Kopelman and his current wife, Alexandra Michler Kopelman.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive," Barrymore said during the "Drew's News" segment of The Drew Barrymore Show. "You're never not together if you have children."

Drew Barrymore and her daughters. Drew Barrymore/Instagram

While open to sharing cute anecdotes and the occasional Instagram post, Barrymore is notoriously private when it comes to her children.

"I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

Barrymore went on to say that, due to her previous life experiences, she won't "sell her brand on her kids."

"I won't do it," she continued. "But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

Keep reading to learn more about the talk show host's daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 10

Olive Barrymore Kopelman was born on Sept. 26, 2012. While snaps of Olive are rare, Barrymore has given fans a glimpse of her older daughter's personality through voiceover cameos and endearing tales.

In December 2020, Barrymore shared a clip on Instagram that celebrated the launch of her line Flower Beauty in CVS stores. The actress asked her daughter what to say in the video, with Olive advising: "You should say 'I just found the biggest Flower Beauty collection at CVS and it is the most prettiest collection that I've ever seen.' "

"Thank you, bear," Barrymore responded, revealing the cute nickname for her daughter.

Another Instagram clip showed Barrymore holding up a copy of her quarterly lifestyle magazine, DREW, which launched in summer 2021. Olive had given the front cover a design makeover.

"Okay, I couldn't help it, I've got to share this because it just makes me so happy," she starts. "So my daughter took one of the copies of the magazine — this is the work of Olive, my older daughter, she's 8, she'll be 9 in September — and she just put really hilarious spins on not only my face, but clever taglines."

Barrymore pointed out some of the humorous additions to the cover, including a mustache and blacked-out teeth on Barrymore's face, a tagline that read "Let's have some fun … but don't" and the word "ew" spelled out in between DREW.

"Olive Barrymore Kopelman, I swear you are the love of my life. You and your sister, Frankie, and your cleverness and wit and humor … wins me over every time. Thank gosh you have a sense of humor," Barrymore added.

Olive's creativity doesn't stop there. According to her mom, she is also a fashion designer in the making. "She's a total Edie Beale," Barrymore told PEOPLE in 2022. "She constructs amazing things and is really, has great ingenuity when it comes to tailoring clothes and I have two forms ... I just have buckets and baskets and fabrics and then they can just make dresses on the forms."

Her passions also extend into the beauty space, just like her mom, and she is apparently "obsessed" with the skincare brand Glow Recipe.

"I'm like, 'Wait, no, this is too active. You're too young,' " Barrymore said. "So she just wants to wear it and play with it and loves the packaging, and I'm like 'We have to take this slowly, let's do some Neutrogena, some Cetaphil.' She already wants the fun of it."

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 8

Barrymore and Kopelman's younger daughter, Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, was born on April 22, 2014. While Barrymore kept her first pregnancy under wraps, she took a different approach with her second.

"Last time I never commented on it and people just stalked me the entire time. So yes, it's happening, it's true. I tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Also confirming the sex, Barrymore told PEOPLE that she was "relieved" she was having another girl.

"I have everything I need. It's all about hand-me-downs and room sharing and all that stuff," she commented. "I'm pretty psyched about that!"

Frankie was born on Earth Day, and in 2021, she marked the occasion with an adorable animated segment on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Hi everyone, my name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, and guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!" she narrated the clip, showing a cat wearing a party hat.

Frankie stated that she only had one wish for her birthday, which was for people to help the planet. "Here are some ideas," she continued. "You could ride a bike, plant a tree, recycle some plastic, or hug a bee."

According to Barrymore, while Frankie and her older sister aren't too keen on E.T., the girls enjoy some of their mom's other blockbusters, affectionately referring to them as "mom movies."

"They love Ever After, 50 First Dates — and it's weird if anyone comes over and my movie's playing I'm like, 'I swear to God, I'm not that [egotistical] jerk that's like, "Here, kids, we're watching [my films]," ' " she joked to Good Morning America in 2019.

"I'm proud of who I am and what I've done and especially the messages," she added of her acting career. "I made them exactly for what young girls and boys feel. We're all just trying to find love, be kind and kick some ass here and there."