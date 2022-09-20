All About Drake's Son, Adonis Graham

Drake is one doting dad.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who referred to himself as "co-parent of the year" on his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, shares son Adonis Graham, 4, with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

After first denying Brussaux's claims that she was pregnant with his baby, Drake took to song to confirm his fatherhood on his 2018 double album, Scorpion, rapping "The kid is mine," and "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Drake spoke out about the situation surrounding Adonis' birth and his relationship with Brussaux on HBO's The Shop in 2018. "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," he said. "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father."

Drake and Brussaux both waited until March 2020 to share any photos of Adonis, who was born on Oct. 11, 2017. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake told rapper Lil Wayne on his radio show, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket ... I just wanted to free myself of that," he continued.

From his budding passion for basketball to his sweetest moments with his famous dad, here's everything to know about Drake's son Adonis.

He speaks French

At just 4 years old, Adonis is already bilingual, thanks to Brussaux, who hails from France. In an adorable video posted on Instagram, Adonis asks his dad if he wants to be taught how to speak "en français." Drake responds, "yes, please," and Adonis begins his lesson, speaking in French as his dad repeats each word back to him.

As the lesson continues, Drake asks, "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" Adonis jokes back by keeping quiet, prompting Drake to call his son "a funny guy."

He watches a lot of basketball

Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mark Blinch/Getty

Drake has long been a basketball fan, and it appears as though he passed his love for the game on to his son. Drake and Adonis have been spotted sitting courtside at several NBA games over the years.

Drake, a vocal fan of his hometown Toronto Raptors, often brings Adonis to their games. The father-son duo attended several Raptors games last season, including one where they sported matching all-black looks, and another where they were photographed lifting their cups to cheers each other.

He's also a budding basketball star

Drake and his son Adonis Graham
Drake Instagram

Adonis doesn't just watch basketball — he plays it, too! The 4-year-old showed off his skills in a December 2021 Instagram story posted by Drake, dribbling a ball a few times before tossing it up and making the basket.

"Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" the proud dad asked Adonis in a later video. "I don't know," he humbly replied with a shrug of his shoulders. "You went four for five. You hit four shots out of five!" Drake continued. Adonis finally admitted that he practices basketball at school, before sending his dad into hysterics, adding, "Also, send that to our girl."

Drake also joked about Adonis' love of the game while talking to NBA star Lebron James and businessman Maverick Carter on The Shop, saying: "You know he's already in the pool like shooting the basketball. He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to [Lebron's] house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!' "

He likes to twin with his dad

Drake Instagram
Drake Instagram

Adonis clearly loves to twin with his dad. Before they wore matching outfits to the Raptors vs. 76ers games, Drake and Adonis sported the same braided hairstyle.

Adonis first rocked the look at his fourth birthday party in October 2021, and brought it back in March 2022 to match with his dad, who shared several selfies on Instagram showing off their twinning moment.

He's an artist

Sophie Brussaux and Adonis Graham
Sophie Brussaux Instagram

He got it from his mama! Both Drake and Brussaux have posted photos of their son's artwork on social media, from his earliest drawings to more serious paintings. "Adonis > Picasso don't @ me," Drake captioned one photo of a handprint painting Adonis gave him for Christmas in 2018.

In another sweet photo, Adonis is seen painting side-by-side with his mom, a professional artist. "A little progress pic, we paint together and deep condition together," she captioned the photo.

He likes to wrestle with his dad

In a video posted to social media, Adonis playfully wrestled with his dad while celebrating Christmas 2021. In the clip, a giggling Adonis and another young boy can be seen pinning Drake to the ground before climbing on his back.

He's attended red carpet events with Drake

Future the Prince, Drake, Adonis Graham, CJ Gibson, and guest join Drake (C) onstage as he accepts the Artist of the Decade Award for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Mazur/Getty

In May 2021, Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards, with a special VIP at his side. Adonis took the stage with his dad as he accepted the award, and even held the statue as he clung to his dad's leg while he spoke.

The rapper tried to dedicate the award to his family, but had a hard time keeping the then-3-year-old in place. "To my beautiful family," he started, before Adonis began walking away. "Hey, wait, wait, wait," he said while grabbing Adonis, before picking him up and saying. "To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you."

He does martial arts

Sophie Brussaux and Adonis Graham
Sophie Brussaux Instagram

Clearly, Adonis is a boy with many talents. Aside from basketball and painting, he's tried his hand at martial arts, posing for a photo with his mom in matching martial arts get-ups. "This is a proud mama post," Brussaux wrote.

