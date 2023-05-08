Diane Keaton's 2 Children: Everything to Know

Diane Keaton is a proud single mom.

The Annie Hall star welcomed her two children, daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 23, through adoption when she was in her 50s and raised them on her own.

Keaton has previously spoken about her decision to become a mother, telling Ladies' Home Journal in 2008, "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother."

She continued, "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

As for what it's been like to raise kids in Hollywood, both of Keaton's children largely stay out of the spotlight, and neither of them has followed in her acting footsteps, which Keaton prefers.

"They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she told PEOPLE in 2007.

Dexter and Duke did make a rare public appearance to support Keaton at her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in August 2022. When she was asked what it meant to have them there by her side, she replied with one word: "Everything."

The actress added: "I love them."



Dexter Keaton, 27

Keaton's only daughter, Dexter Keaton, was born on Dec. 15, 1995. She was adopted by Keaton in 1996.

Dexter started dating her now-husband, Jordan White, in June 2019, and the couple got engaged in November 2020. Dexter celebrated the news on Instagram, writing in her caption, "This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can't believe I'm engaged! I love you, Jordan!"

She and White got married on June 12, 2021. She shared several pictures of the big day on Instagram, including a family photo of herself with her husband, her mom and her brother. Keaton opted for a cream pantsuit with white boots, a white turtleneck and her signature wide-brim hat.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2022. White posted several pictures of him and Dexter on Instagram to honor the milestone, writing in the caption: "It's been a great year filled with food, diving, trips to Oklahoma, fun with friends and family, and most importantly each other."

Dexter tends to keep her life out of the public eye, but according to her LinkedIn profile, she received an associate's degree in veterinary technology from Carrington College California-Pomona.

It's also apparent that Dexter and Keaton continue to have a close relationship. Dexter has posted several sweet pictures of herself and her mom, including an adorable throwback picture of the two of them in a pool when she was a child.

She also posted a sweet Mother's Day tribute to Keaton in 2014, captioned: "I'm so thankful to have been adopted by such a strong, beautiful, and talented woman."

Duke Keaton, 23

Keaton's younger child, Duke Keaton, was born on Feb. 8, 2000. The actress adopted him in 2001.

Shortly after Duke joined the family, Keaton opened up about motherhood, telling Life Magazine in 2005, "The shocking thing is that I worry differently now. Before kids, if I worried, it was only about myself, but that's all you do is worry as a parent. It's rule number one in parenting: secretly worry without letting the kids know you're worried."

When Duke was little, he appeared to have a knack for photography. The mother-son duo were seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2009, and Duke was too busy snapping photographs with a digital camera to pay attention to the game. He even got a close-up shot of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

These days Duke tends to keep a pretty low profile, although it's clear from his social media that he's friendly with some celebs, including Rita Ora and Cara Delevigne.

Keaton has also posted some sweet snaps of her son over the years, including a montage she made for his birthday in February 2022. The post included several pictures of Duke as a child.