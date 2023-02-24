Demi Moore's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know

Demi Moore is one proud mom.

The G.I. Jane star and ex-husband Bruce Willis wed in 1987 following a whirlwind romance. Opting to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the erstwhile couple raised their three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 29 — in Moore's hometown of Hailey, Idaho. Willis and Moore divorced in 2000, but always remained friendly co-parents to their now-not-so-little girls. The entire family even co-habited during COVID lockdowns with Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two kids.

Moore and her daughters were estranged for three years when the Striptease stunner relapsed with substance abuse, but have since reconciled. Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah now spend time together frequently, taking in a screening of her classic Now and Then and even appearing together in an Andie swimwear campaign to promote body positivity.

"Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn't healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their every day lives. And they are very supportive of Demi."

Rumer credits her and her sisters' well-being to Moore and the Die Hard icon for "cohesively co-parenting," explaining to PEOPLE in 2021, "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them."

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," she added. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

In addition to Willis and Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have another A-list parental figure: Moore's ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher and Moore were married from 2005 to 2013, and the That '70s Show star says he makes a conscious effort to stay in touch with his former stepdaughters.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," he said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in February 2020. "I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

In 2022, Moore, her daughters and Willis' wife Emma revealed Willis' aphasia diagnosis. And in February 2023, the family revealed Willis' "condition has progressed" into frontotemporal dementia.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," Scout wrote on her Instagram Story after Willis' FTD diagnosis was made public. Her sisters followed suit, with Tallulah writing, "Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family 🫂. Rumer wrote on her own Story, "I third this Scouter and [Tallulah] feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio."

Here's everything to know about Demi Moore's three daughters.

Rumer Glenn Willis, 34

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Moore's oldest daughter, Rumer Glenn Willis, was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Aug. 16, 1988, and was named after author Rumer Godden.

Rumer was primarily raised in Hailey, Idaho, and enrolled in Interlochen Arts Academy, an arts-focused boarding school outside of Traverse City, Michigan, for her freshman year of high school. As a sophomore, she attended the Wildwood Secondary School in Los Angeles. Upon graduating, she studied for one semester at the University of Southern California (USC).

In 2019, Moore's eldest daughter opened up about her struggles with body shaming and low self-esteem as a teen. "When you're 14 or 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet. My mind went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued,' " she recalled to HuffPost, adding that all of her self-worth at the time was dependent on how others saw her.

"I definitely talked to my mom, and her thing was always, 'You can't read the comments,' " Rumer said. " 'You could post the most beautiful picture about how you've gone and you're helping kids or you're giving your time and someone will still find a way to rag on you.' "

Making her screen debut with her mom in Now and Then in 1995, Rumer appeared with Moore in several other movies throughout her career, including Striptease in 1996, The Whole Nine Yards in 2008 and most recently, Air Strike in 2018.

She eventually followed in her parent's footsteps to become an entertainer in her own right. She starred in The House Bunny with Anna Faris in 2008, as well as alongside Carrie Fisher in the slasher Sorority Row a year later. She's appeared in numerous hit TV shows, including Pretty Little Liars, CSI: NY, Workaholics and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. In 2015, Rumer and partner Val Chmerkovskiy won the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars — even though Moore didn't want her to compete at all at first.

"My whole insides, I have to be honest, were screaming, 'No,' " Moore said. She came around once she realized the experience improved Rumer's confidence. "One of the most beautiful things I've witnessed is watching her passion become greater than her fear ... It has nothing to do with her being my kid or Bruce's kid. It has everything to do with just who she is."

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Riding the success of DWTS, she nabbed a recurring role on Empire in 2017 and appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood in 2019. That same year, she left audiences starstruck as the Lion on The Masked Singer.

Rumer and Moore's relationship struggled at times, most notably when Moore and Kutcher split and the Ghost star relapsed.

"I had so much of this undealt with anger that I hadn't felt out because I didn't understand what's going on. I think at the time I didn't have a healthy relationship with alcohol either," Rumer said on an episode of Red Table Talk in November 2019. "When I stopped talking to my mom, then it kind of kicked up into high gear. I literally started getting anxiety attacks about how bad I was gonna feel the next day. So I would be drunk and start hyperventilating and freak out. My friend even called 9-1-1 once."

In January 2021, Rumer celebrated four years of sobriety. She is also currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, making Moore a first-time grandmother.

Scout LaRue Willis, 31

Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Scout LaRue Willis was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 20, 1991. She generally keeps a lower profile than her older and younger sisters, but has still seen her share of the spotlight.

In 2012, a Twitter account linked to Scout went viral for its posts about drug use and other controversial topics, but a rep for the Willis family quickly shut down the chatter, explaining it was fabricated for a school assignment.

"In connection with a class assignment, in which students were asked to create a 'culture jam' or 'hoax,' three students created a satirical and fabricated Twitter account in which everything tweeted was fictional," the rep said in a statement. "This was done to illustrate how social media is utilized and that in today's social media culture, you can create a significant twitter following based entirely on fabricated lies, and that the more outrageous and controversial the fabricated statement, the more followers you will get. Current media interest in the fabricated Twitter school assignment appears to prove that point."

Later that year, Scout was arrested for drinking underage and giving a police officer a fake ID in New York City's Union Square. In 2014, Scout protested Instagram's stance on nudity by posting photos of herself walking around New York City topless, where it is legal to do so.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Moore paid tribute to Scout in a sweet Instagram post for her 30th birthday in July 2021, writing, "You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago. You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful and meaningful move you make in this life. I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!"

She continued, "I can't wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years - starting with the magic of today, your birthday! 🥳👏🎉 Happy 30th birthday, Scout LaRue ❤️❤️❤️ Loving you to the moon."

In March 2022, Scout posted a heartfelt message on Instagram with her father after his aphasia diagnosis was announced publicly.

"Papa ❤️‍🔥 Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn't know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world," she wrote. "I'd hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday."

"It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I'm so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you," she continued. "Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, i love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it's gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!"

In May 2022, she released her single "Woman at Best."

"This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself," she said in a statement. "I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn't enter till months after it was written." Her debut album, titled Scout LaRue Willis, dropped on June 24, 2022.

Tallulah Belle Willis, 29

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah Belle Willis, was born on Feb. 3, 1994, in Los Angeles.

In 2019, Tallulah spoke about her young struggles with substance abuse during an appearance on Red Table Talk. She admitted to having her first drink — a glass of champagne — on a family vacation when she was 14 years old. "And then when I was 15, I almost died from alcohol poisoning," she shared.

Tallulah, who was living with older sister Rumer at the time, eventually moved in with Moore and sought treatment for substance abuse and an eating disorder. Like her big sister Rumer, Tallulah also struggled with her self-image, especially about her skin and not resembling Moore.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After a few years of estrangement, Tallulah and Moore have since reconciled — and Tallulah has a greater understanding of everything Moore had been through.

"I don't think my mom was raised. She was forged. And the strength that comes from that, it's intimidating. It's scary," she said on Red Table Talk. "I think we deified her. I think she was this larger than life being, and she was — I mean, I'm completely obsessed with her. Like I love her more than anything."

Today, Tallulah has her own clothing line, Wyllis, which features pieces inspired by Moore and donates 10% of proceeds to the Loveland Foundation. In 2021, she announced her engagement to director Dillon Buss.