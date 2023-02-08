Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dave Grohl shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum.

The former Nirvana drummer and Blum tied the knot at their Los Angeles home on Aug. 2, 2003. It was the first marriage for Blum and the second for Grohl, who divorced photographer Jennifer Youngblood in 1997.

Three years later, the couple's first daughter, Violet Maye, 16, was born, followed by Harper Willow, 13, in 2009 and Ophelia Saint, 8, in 2014.

In a 2009 installment of TIME magazine's "10 Questions" column, the Foo Fighters founder revealed how fatherhood had profoundly changed both his life and work. "I used to tour nine months out of the year," he said. "Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days. It's changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."

All three of Grohl's kids have seemingly inherited the drummer's musical talents, with older daughters Violet and Harper even joining him onstage to perform. In February 2023, Grohl, Blum and their daughters attended the Grammys together.

Here's everything to know about Dave Grohl's kids.

Violet Maye Grohl, 16

Grohl and Blum welcomed their first daughter, Violet Maye, on April 15, 2006, in Los Angeles. She was named after the singer's maternal grandmother, and her rocker dad described her as "just perfect."

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins first revealed that the couple were expecting in an MTV interview early in 2006. "We're going to be touring Europe in January and February, but we've got to be home by March because Dave and his wife are having a baby," Hawkins said, adding, "but I probably wasn't supposed to tell you that."

In 2007, Grohl told PEOPLE how fatherhood has changed him. "We don't talk about how much we drank last night [anymore]," he said. "[Now] it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days. I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."

In the same interview, he shared Violet's love for music. "Violet loves the Amy Winehouse record," he revealed. "It's all about the 'Rehab' song. If she hears, 'Try to make me go to rehab,' Violet will go, 'No no no.' I know, it's a little weird, but it's really cute!"

As a teen, Violet is following in her father's footsteps as a musician and has recorded several songs.

In 2018, Violet joined her dad onstage to cover Adele's "When We Were Young" at a benefit at the Fox Theater in Oakland for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals when she was just 12 years old.

After performing acoustic renditions of seminal Foos tracks including "My Hero," "Everlong" and "Times Like These," Grohl introduced his eldest daughter onstage to perform the track.

"I remember her saying, 'Dad, you're not even the best singer in the family,' " Grohl told the crowd beforehand. "And she's right!"

In April 2021, Grohl and Violet released a cover of Los Angeles punk band X's 1980 anthem "Nausea." Grohl opened up about the collaboration during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The musician told host Jimmy Kimmel that he initially asked Violet to cover the song with him after he learned that he was distantly related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake.

"It's the first time she and I have recorded together, just the two of us," he said. "I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter Violet. It's this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me."

In December 2021, the father-daughter duo recorded a cover of Winehouse's "Take the Box" for Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin's annual celebration of Jewish artists, "The Hanukkah Sessions."

On Sept. 3, 2022, Violet covered two Jeff Buckley songs in a tribute to Hawkins at the special memorial concert that took place at Wembley Stadium. She was joined by her dad on the drums, guitarists Alain Johannes and Jason Falkner, and Chris Chaney. Grohl later described Violet as "the only person I know who can actually sing a Jeff Buckley song."

Harper Willow Grohl, 13

In October 2008, Grohl's rep revealed that the couple were expecting their second child together. On April 17, 2009, they welcomed daughter Harper Willow Grohl, named after Grohl's great uncle Harper Bonebrake.

In his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller, Grohl described how Paul McCartney gave Harper her first piano lesson when she was 5 years old.

"We have wine and pizza and we're hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go," Grohl summarized on The Graham Norton Show back in October 2021. "Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving, and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can't help himself."

"So he sits down at the piano and starts playing 'Lady Madonna' in my f------ house!" the musician recalled. "My mind is blown. I can't believe this is happening. This is like the most full-circle, crazy moment of my entire life."

Grohl added, "[Harper had] never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point, and she sat down and she watched his hands. They sat together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together."

Harper later showed off her musical skills during a benefit concert in 2018. She joined her dad and older sister, Violet, on stage, playing the drums while they sang an acoustic rendition of "The Sky Is A Neighborhood." Finally, the sisters took center stage, with Violet singing Queen's song "We Will Rock You," accompanied by Harper on drums.

Ophelia Saint Grohl, 8

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he and his wife were expecting a third child at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony when he posed with his hand on Blum's bump. Their youngest daughter, Ophelia Saint, was born on August 1, 2014.

In October 2019, Grohl made a special cameo on the Nick Jr. preschool series Ryan's Mystery Playdate, in an episode titled "Ryan's Legendary Playdate." Then-5-year-old Ophelia appeared in the episode alongside her dad for a jam session, and the two had lots of fun!

"My daughter has been watching the show constantly," Grohl told PEOPLE, "so it's like meeting a real rockstar. I'm not the rockstar here. Ryan is."

Ophelia portrayed Fifi, a "Ryan Superfan," who joined Ryan and the gang for a jam session. "Are you ready to rock?" Ryan asked her during the episode, to which Fifi answered, "I'm always ready to rock!"