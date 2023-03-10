All About Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Arquette

As the only child of Hollywood stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette, Coco Riley Arquette, 18, has been in the spotlight since she was born on June 13, 2004.

While Cox couldn't be more proud of her "courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful" daughter, the 58-year-old admits there have been growing pains while raising a teenager.

"We fight," the Friends star told PEOPLE in January 2022. "I've learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe… But I'm not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. You've got to pick your battles and decide what is important."

Those fights and boundaries have only strengthened the mother-daughter duo's connection, according to Coco. "I love you, but of course we're gonna get in fights," she told her mom during an interview for PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue in 2018. "But we're very close. Very close. I love you a lot."

Coco shows that love by supporting her parents in their biggest moments. She walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her mom at the March 2023 premiere of her movie Scream VI in New York City, and she was front and center when Cox got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February.

Coco's support at the special event "meant the world" to Cox, she told PEOPLE. "Someone said, 'Oh, Coco's kids will be walking on this.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' It's crazy to think that, but they will… It feels so good that she's here."

Here's everything to know about Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco Riley Arquette.

She was born on June 13, 2004

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Cox and David welcomed their daughter Coco on June 13, 2004 at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Cox gave Coco some insight into her pregnancy journey in May 2020 when they sat down to chat in a promo for Cox's Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

The Scream actress described the experience as "exciting, emotional, and great," but Coco was disgusted to learn what Cox craved during pregnancy. "Cottage cheese and tomato," Cox laughed.

Her name has a very special meaning

Coco is actually named after her mother — it's the first two letters of Cox's first and last names. "It's sort of an abbreviation of 'COurteney COx' … 'CoCo'," David confirmed to George Lopez on Lopez Tonight in 2010.

Cox originally just wanted to name her daughter after herself and call her Courteney, but because David's Jewish religion prefers children not to be named after living relatives, they compromised with Coco.

Cox struggled with fertility before welcoming Coco

Courteney Cox Instagram

Cox and David were especially grateful to welcome a child into the world because Cox struggled with fertility. "I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," Cox told PEOPLE in 2004. Though she "kept trying," she miscarried "quite a few times" and eventually decided to try in vitro fertilization.

It was "nerve-racking," David said. "I feel terrible that she has to go through so much."

Cox, who was nearly 40 at the time, knew it would be a difficult journey. "It's a fact that after a certain age you have less of a chance," she said. But after another round, they got pregnant with Coco.

Coco has a famous godmother

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Not only are Coco's parents famous — her godmother is, too! She's very close with Cox's Friends costar Jennifer Aniston, who Cox asked to be her daughter's godmother.

Aniston takes her job very seriously. When Cox posted a selfie with Coco in 2019, Aniston couldn't believe how mature she looked. "Coco! You're growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Cox and David worked hard for a successful co-parenting relationship

Jeff Vespa/Getty

Cox and David separated in October 2010 and filed for divorce in June 2012, asking for joint custody of Coco. They finalized the split in May 2013.

Despite their breakup, the two have only shared kind words about one another, "He's my best friend," Cox told PEOPLE of her Scream costar in January 2012. "No matter what happens in our future, he's my very best friend."

David said the same about Cox in January 2013: "I love her, too, and she's an amazing person … We have a great relationship because we treat each other with respect. We're honest with each other. We're respectful, and that's what it comes down to."

Despite having "a great relationship," David said in 2021 that he'd like to apologize to Coco "because divorce is so difficult."

"We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid," he added, but he knows it was hard on his daughter.

"You don't want to go in one house and have anything split," Cox said about how they kept things calm for Coco. "You want it to be harmonious in both places."

The actress says they don't split up who gets which holiday with her, and instead leaves it to "whatever she wants to do and whatever works."

Coco is a talented singer

Courteney Cox Instagram

Coco is poised to be a star in her own right. "She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," David told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "It's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished. So it's exciting to see."

Cox has shared many videos featuring her mini-me's impressive singing skills. The two often perform together with Cox playing piano while her daughter belts out hit songs like Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs", Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" and Adele's "Chasing Pavements".

Sometimes, she even duets with outer celebrities — like when she performed Natasha Bedingfield's song "Unwritten" with her for UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability benefit gala in 2021. She also took the stage with Snow Patrol to sing their hit song "Chasing Cars" in 2019.

David said he and Cox "made sure not to do anything professional" with Coco's talents until she was an adult, because they wanted to "let her be a kid." But now that she's grown up, they're happy to support a singing or acting career.

"As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want," he continued.

She and Cox share matching tattoos

Laura Dern and her children Ellery and Jaya, with Courteney Cox and daughter Coco. Courteney Cox Instagram

Cox and Coco have matching tattoos that they got with their good friends Laura Dern and her kids Jaya Harper and Ellery Harper on Dec. 24, 2022. "Adding a new layer to our 16-year Christmas Eve tradition," Cox captioned an Instagram post showing off the tiny tattoos that say "go long" with a paper airplane. "Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."

David also has some ink honoring his daughter. "I got it when Coco was about five," he said about the tattoo that says "I love mom and dad" in Coco's handwriting. It was actually the first note she ever wrote to her parents on her own.

She isn't impressed by celebrities

Coco has grown up around celebrities, which her mom admits has made her very hard to impress. "When she was about 4, Zac Efron came over and [James] Marsden and she literally freaked out like, 'I want to go home!' And I'm like, 'You are home.' " Cox said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2022. "She just couldn't handle it. But now, it doesn't matter."

"I cannot impress that girl. I just can't," she continued. "I'm like, do you want to sing with Ed [Sheeran] tonight? And she's like, 'Mmm no.' So I really bribe her to do things with me."

She likes to take risks with her style

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty

Coco likes to try new things when it comes to fashion and makeup, and Cox fully supports that. "People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?'" Cox said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021.

"She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her. She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."

While Cox doesn't love that Coco's "ruined the bathroom 1,000 times," she does want to support her daughter's sense of expression. "I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course," she says. "I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."

She starred in a music video

Foy Vance/YouTube

When she was just 12 years old, Coco made her music video debut in Foy Vance's song "Coco," which was also inspired by her. Singer-songwriter Vance met Cox through her Snow Patrol rocker boyfriend Johnny McDaid, and he got close with both her and Coco.

"From the first time Foy played 'Coco' for me – and every time I've heard it since – I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably, fades with time," Cox told PEOPLE.

"That old adage 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree' has never proved more true than with Courteney and Coco" Vance added. "As soon as I wrote the song 'Coco' – which started out as an off the cuff verse to make Coco laugh – it was obvious that Courteney would direct the video."

David is a doting dad

Michael Kovac/Getty

From the moment he found out he was going to be a father, David was excited to take on the responsibility — and fun.

"I'm gonna have a ton of fun being a dad," Arquette told PEOPLE before welcoming Coco. "I can't wait to read stories and play games and the whole thing."

Even as Coco gets older, he's still just as enchanted by her. "Every time she calls me, my heart melts," Arquette said in 2014.

During a January 2022 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actor shared how it was "really sad" being apart from Coco, who was quarantined and couldn't travel, during the holidays. However, Arquette was looking forward to reuniting with his daughter and having a delayed celebration.

"[We're] going to make it up, she's here now and I can't wait to see her," he said.