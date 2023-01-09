Colin Farrell's 2 Sons: Everything to Know

It is no secret that Colin Farrell loves being a father.

The Irish actor has two children: He shares his older son, James Padraig Farrell, 19, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and his younger son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell,13, with Ondine costar Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

Farrell is known for often portraying the ultimate villain on screen, having starred as Lord Percival Graves in the 2016 hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Penguin in 2022's The Batman. While he admits that his two sons don't have much interest in his work altogether, James and Henry definitely aren't impressed with their dad's tendency to play the antagonist.

"They're sick of me being a bad guy," he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I'm okay," he added.

When it came to Fantastic Beasts, Farrell told PEOPLE that his role in the Harry Potter universe didn't mean a great deal to Henry and James.

"Not at all," he said when asked if his role made him a "cool dad", adding jokingly, "I'm just as boring and frustrating as I ever was."

In a 2020 interview with Express, Farrell spoke candidly about his role as a father and his close bond with his sons.

"Although I don't know what I'm doing as a parent most of the time, I'm just flying by the seat of my pants. I think that — as simple as it sounds — if you are just present and attentive as a parent, and also — as cheesy as this sounds — open to learning from your child, then that's the best you can do," he told the outlet. "I think that if you just observe your children, and pay attention to what you see, they will tell you — either through words or through deeds or through energy — pretty much what they need from you."

He added that he has "very open and communicative relationships" with his two kids and isn't afraid to share his opinions with them — and vice versa. "But just as I've introduced them to the best aspects of myself, I've also introduced them, just by virtue of regularly interacting with them, to the most traumatized and damaged aspects of myself. They are both of them there for me, like two samurai masters, there to teach me a lot of stuff."

Ahead, everything to know about Colin Farrell's two kids.

James Padraig Farrell, 19

Kevin Winter/Getty

Farrell's first child, James Padraig Farrell, whom he shares with model Kim Bordenave, was born on Sept. 12, 2003.

"I adore him and I will always be in his life forever," the actor told the Irish Examiner in 2004. "He'll always know who his dad is. Fatherhood for me is the ultimate success."

In 2007, the actor opened up about James' neuro-genetic disorder, revealing that he had been diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome.

"He's nothing but a gift. He's, as far as I'm concerned, exactly the way he should be," The Banshees of Inisherin star said of James in 2008.

"James is just perfect, to be honest. Now, he's great," he added. "When he took his first steps last year, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. He's a happy boy and if you can honestly say that your child is happy, then you're a very, very fortunate man."

Speaking about James in 2013, Farrell said that he is continually inspired by his older son.

"Things like walking and talking and eating and feeding himself, all those things that so many of us naturally take for granted because they come so easily, to James, they come somewhat harder," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Everything he's achieved in his life has come through the presence and the kind of will that is hard work. He's a lot to be inspired by."

Henry Tadeusz Farrell, 13

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Farrell's younger son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, whom he shares with former girlfriend Alicja Bachleda-Curús, was born on Oct. 7, 2009. Ahead of the birth, the S.W.A.T. actor told PEOPLE that he was looking forward to "everything" about parenthood. "I will take it as it comes. Even changing dirty diapers."

During a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Scrubs star spoke of a parenting faux pas. When Henry was just 8 years old, his father let him watch the 2017 horror movie It.

"That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions," Farrell admitted to the talk show host. "We watched it at home and we watched half of it and, uh … I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body."

And even though Farrell is a world-famous actor, Henry is still embarrassed by his father from time to time. Appearing on a 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Farrell explained that Henry is "mortified" by one of his outfit choices.

"I didn't know [short shorts are] in now," Farrell admitted when DeGeneres pulled up a photo of him wearing said shorts. "My youngest son would disagree vehemently with you. Because he's mortified."

Farrell went on to say that Henry "begs" him not to wear the revealing garment.

"He says, 'Please Dad, do not wear the short shorts.' And I tell him, 'They feel good.' It's not a fashion thing."