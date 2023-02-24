Clint Eastwood's 8 Children: Everything to Know

Clint Eastwood has quite a big family.

The legendary actor is a father to six daughters — Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan — and two sons — Kyle and Scott. His eldest, Laurie, was born in 1954, while his youngest, Morgan, was born in 1996.

Eastwood is the first to admit he spent his younger years "working all over the world," but said in 2008 that he was a "much better father" while raising his youngest daughter, Morgan, with ex-wife Dina Eastwood.

"My daughter takes precedence over everything," he told The Telegraph. "I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody's got a much younger father than me. But it's fun. I think you appreciate a lot more when you get to my age."

In 2018, Alison, Kyle and Scott joined their father at the premiere of his film, The Mule. The actor's first wife, Maggie Johnson, was also in attendance.

Here's everything to know about Clint Eastwood's eight children.

Laurie Murray, 69

Eastwood's oldest child, Laurie Murray, was born in 1954. The actor was reportedly unaware of Laurie's birth and she was placed for adoption. According to the Daily Mail, Eastwood and Laurie reconnected years later.

In 2004, she joined her father at the Oscars. Laurie also celebrated the premiere of Eastwood's film The Mule with her siblings in 2018.

Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 58

Kimber Lynn Eastwood was born on June 17, 1964, to Eastwood and Roxanne Tunis in Los Angeles. Kimber briefly pursued acting and appeared in movies like Passion Crimes and Crossed, as well as some of her father's films.

Since then, Kimber has produced TV and film projects and primarily works as a makeup artist. She has been the lead makeup artist for many reality shows, including Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter, plus her father's film The Mule.

Kimber has been married three times and has one adult son, Clinton. She wed her current husband, producer Shawn Midkiff, in 2014.

Kyle Eastwood, 54

Eastwood and his first wife, Maggie Johnson, welcomed son Kyle Eastwood, on May 19, 1968.

According to Monterey County Weekly, Kyle studied film at the University of Southern California for two years and even acted in a few of his father's movies, but ultimately decided to dedicate his career to music, eventually working as a jazz bassist and film score composer. "I think I decided I loved music more than acting," he told SUR in English in 2021. "I've always loved it; it's always been a passion of mine."

Kyle says his famous father has been supportive of his passion. "I think he appreciates my music," he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2014. "We've written a few things together, and anytime we're in the same part of the world, he tries to come by and catch the band when he can. He's happy that I've found music and that I've dedicated myself to it."

Kyle's jazz quintet is based out of London, but he says he spends about half of the year in the U.S. for work and to see his California-based family. He has composed music for many movies — including nine of Clint's films like Gran Torino, Mystic River and Million Dollar Baby.

He married Laura Gomez in 1995 and welcomed a daughter, Graylen Spencer, before divorcing. In September 2014, he married Cynthia Ramirez at his dad's ranch in Carmel, California.

Alison Eastwood, 50

Clint and Johnson's second child, Alison Eastwood, was born on May 22, 1972, in Santa Monica, California. After several bit parts as a child, she studied acting at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Alison didn't finish her degree, but she did go on to have a fruitful acting career after a leading role in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil opposite John Cusack.

Alison made her directorial debut in 2007 with her film Rails and Ties, starring Kevin Bacon and Marcia Gay Harden.

"It was wonderful," Alison said of her father's mentorship. "He's not a man of many words. He doesn't get chatty. Instead of telling me anything, he let me be a fly on the wall and watch him at a different level. It was his way of being helpful, by showing me how he worked."

In 2013, Alison married sculptor Stacy Poitras of the reality show Chainsaw Gang in Calabasas, California. "We are thrilled to be surrounded by our family for this very special day and appreciate their love and support as we begin our married life together," the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

Though Alison announced her retirement from acting in 2014, she made an exception for Clint's film The Mule in 2018, in which she plays his daughter.

"I was with my husband ... and [producer] Sam Moore calls me and he's like, 'You know, your dad wants you to do this film.' And I almost threw up," she said. "I retired from acting and I had sort of thrown in the towel and decided to focus on a lot of different things … Then I thought more about it, I was like, 'Well, maybe this is an opportunity to not only play his daughter, but to just to spend some great time with him.' And my husband said, 'If you don't do this, you'll regret it for the rest of your life.' And here I am."

After the film, Alison returned to her other projects — a now-discontinued clothing line called Eastwood Ranch Apparel and a nonprofit animal welfare organization she founded called the Eastwood Ranch Foundation.

"My family has always been extremely supportive of my rescue work. We are all big animal lovers so it's something we share and embrace," she told PEOPLE in 2019.

Scott Eastwood, 36

Scott Eastwood was born on March 21, 1986, in Monterey, California, to Eastwood and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. The actor says he spent his childhood being "dragged around to movie sets," and that his dad taught him the value of hard work as a kid.

"My dad was always super-active and got me in the gym at a young age," he told PEOPLE in 2015. "He wanted me to be health-conscious. Healthy body, healthy mind; that's what he preached to me."

Scott added, "My dad was pretty old school. I've had a job since I can remember and it's not like he was like, 'Hey, what kind of car do you want?' My first car was a '91 Ford Crown Victoria that was $1,000. And I had to buy every car after that. I had to do it all."

Scott worked hard to snag a role in one of his dad's films and was eventually cast in Gran Torino. He's also appeared in The Longest Ride, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim and Suicide Squad.

Eastwood also encouraged Scott to get into directing. "Like he says, it's feast or famine for an actor," Scott said in 2016. "If you're not creating your own material, then you're just fighting for whatever's out there. I definitely have the desire to go to the other side."

Scott has had high-profile relationships with several Hollywood stars including One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer, Nina Dobrev and model Brittany Brousseau. The actor admitted he struggled with dating after tragically losing his girlfriend, Jewel Brangman, in a 2014 car accident.

"I've lost friends before; I've lost some great friends. But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with, you know, like in that way, in a relationship," he told GQ Australia. "I think that really affected me in a way that… I don't know. Maybe it's made it harder for me to date."

Kathryn Eastwood, 35

Eastwood and Reeves' second child, Kathryn Ann Eastwood, was born on Feb. 2, 1988, in Carmel. She was named Miss Golden Globe in 2005.

Like many of her siblings, Kathryn followed her father into the world of acting. She started in 2014 when she appeared as Tommy's girlfriend in Jersey Boys, which her father directed. Kathryn has appeared in many films since and has also begun writing, including for the zombie horror anthology Virus of the Dead.

Francesca Eastwood, 29

Francesca Eastwood was born on Aug. 7, 1993, in Redding, California. She is Eastwood's first and only child with British actress Frances Fisher. Like her older brother Kyle, Francesca attended the University of Southern California.

She caught the public's attention in 2012 when she starred in E!'s reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, which followed her family life with stepmom Dina and sister Morgan. She was also named Miss Golden Globe in 2013.

Francesca played a small part in 2014's Jersey Boys as a waitress. She also had roles in episodes of Fargo and Twin Peaks and starred in the 2021 M. Night Shyamalan film Old.

The actress tied the knot with Jonah Hill's late brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein in 2013, but the union was annulled a week later. Francesca also dated personal trainer Alexander Wraith, with whom she welcomed her son Titan Wraith Eastwood in 2018.

Morgan Eastwood, 27

Eastwood shares his youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, with ex-wife Dina Eastwood. Morgan was born on Dec. 12, 1996.

As a teen, Morgan starred on E!'s Mrs. Eastwood & Company with her mom and sister Francesca in 2012, and she's since worked in front of and behind the camera.

Morgan acted in Million Dollar Baby and Changeling, executive produced and appeared in a short film called I See You and performed a song for the soundtrack of Johnny Mercer: The Dream's on Me