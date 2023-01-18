All About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble

Christina Applegate's daughter is her pride and joy.

The actress shares daughter Sadie Grace, 11, with her husband Martyn LeNoble, whom she wed in 2013.

The couple became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2010, and that July, Applegate revealed she was expecting their first child. On Jan. 27, 2011, Sadie Grace was born in Los Angeles. For Applegate, becoming a mother filled her with a "level of love" that was overwhelming.

"I love my kid … more than I've ever known [is] possible," the Dead to Me actress told PEOPLE before getting emotional. "Like, humanly possible. It's a spiritual thing … I really love her."

And as Applegate has continued to balance her acting career with her health concerns (including having her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017 and being diagnosed with MS in 2021), her primary focus through it all has been on being a mom to Sadie.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate said while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2022. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

From her birth story to her singing talents, here's everything to know about Christina Applegate's daughter, Sadie Grace.

She was born in Los Angeles

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sadie Grace was born on Jan. 27, 2011, in L.A. to Applegate and LeNoble, who were engaged at the time. During her pregnancy, Applegate told PEOPLE she was going to be "a little bit hippie and a little bit Type A" as a mother.

"I'll take from what my mother did, which was way hippie and like, 'Do what you wanna do,' and bring some things that I know from watching my friends raise their kids. An amalgamation of sorts," she added.

Following Sadie's birth, Applegate opened up to PEOPLE about how becoming a mother had changed her life. She described how holding Sadie for the first time was "profound" and filled her with overwhelming love.

"I felt my heart literally open up for the first time and like wrap itself around her," Applegate told PEOPLE. "And I'm more in love with her every minute of the day."

Her birth helped "heal" Applegate

Sadie's birth in 2011 was a healing experience for Applegate, the actress shared with PEOPLE. Applegate had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

"I've had to talk about that word [cancer] more than I've ever had to talk about a word in my life," Applegate said. "After a while you're like, 'There's got to be something else to me.' "

She continued, "Now I'm Mom. She's healed me in so many ways. She's just made my life so much better. She's opened my whole soul."

Applegate spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how the moments after Sadie's birth — particularly laying her newborn daughter on her chest — also helped to repair her relationship with her body following her double mastectomy.

"I dropped my gown, which I don't do," Applegate shared. "This part of my body [her chest] is very private to me … that's a real private place. A place that I don't have a good relationship with, let's say. But at that moment of pulling her out, I just tore that [gown] off."

Applegate added: "There's a room full of people that I don't know. Nurses and doctors. And she and I just lay there. It was the best thing that's ever happened to me."

She grew up on set with her parents

Sadie was exposed to the world of television at a young age: As a baby, she was frequently on set of the former NBC comedy Up All Night, which starred Applegate and featured LeNoble as its musical composer.

"My whole thing was, 'I'm not doing this unless I can bring her.' So they had to build me a room for her and it's got her toys and a crib and she takes her naps there," Applegate explained. "That's called a crazy mother who said, 'No, I'm not doing anything unless I can be with my baby.' "

Sadie also influenced the show's storyline, with aspects of her birth making their way into a season one episode. "I talked to the writer and I said, 'Look, I'm going to give you some hints: I needed a headband,' " Applegate said. "It was my obsession to have a headband and it really was about my own having to have control of the situation. I would even send texts to myself, 'Do not forget the headband. Do not forget the headband!' "

She discovered her mom was famous from a friend

Scott Brinegar/Disney Parks via Getty

Despite spending time on set as a baby, Sadie did not find out her mother was a famous actress until she was 7 years old — and it was a friend at school who broke the news.

"One of her friends said, 'You know, your mom is famous' and she was like, what?" Applegate told PEOPLE in 2018. "She was like, 'Mama, what does that mean? Are you famous?' "

Applegate broke it down in the simplest terms for Sadie. "It's not bad," she explained, "I just work where people see it and they just kind of know who I am."

But to Sadie, Applegate was just like all of the other moms at her school — thanks to her incognito appearance. "No one knows who I am at school," Applegate joked. "I have a mom bun, I'm filthy all the time, I never wear makeup, I dress like a schlub."

She's a fan of Disney's Descendants

While attending the Golden Globes in January 2020, Applegate divulged one of Sadie's favorite things: The hit Disney franchise Descendants, which has three movies and centers on the lives of the teenage children of four Disney villains (Cruella de Vil, Jafar, the Evil Queen and Maleficent).

"She wants to have a Descendants 3 party, and she wants Sofia Carson to be there," Applegate told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, referencing how Sadie wanted to celebrate her upcoming ninth birthday. "So I'm going back to interview with Sofia in a minute. And we're going to discuss that."

Applegate joked: "We've been texting. We don't even know each other, Sofia and I. It's a whole thing."

She's not allowed to be an actress until she's 18

VALERIE MACON/AFP

Sadie has a very "entertaining" personality, Applegate revealed to PEOPLE in 2018. Her talents at the time included comedy, music — and accents. "She's got a lot of accents in her repertoire," Applegate shared when talking about Sadie. "She's such a goofball."

Despite her comedy skills, Sadie's primary focus then was on her music, Applegate said. "She loves playing piano; that's really what she loves doing right now," the proud mom shared. "She thinks she's gonna be a singer, okay?"

But if Sadie ever expresses interest in following in her mother's footsteps and becoming an actress, Applegate has a "very strict rule" for her daughter: "She can study acting until she's 18 and then if she wants to have that as a job, then she has the right to make that decision," Applegate told PEOPLE. "But under my roof, you train and you become the best that you can be."

She added, "And also have a good education because … the chances of being successful in this business are really, really [slim]."

She's a vegetarian

Following Applegate's diagnosis with the BRCA1 gene mutation — which predisposes her to developing certain cancers — the actress focused on eliminating unhealthy foods and stresses from her and her family's life.

"We grow our own vegetables. That's not an option for everyone. But just get a tomato plant!" Applegate told PEOPLE in 2017. She continued, "We're a 100-percent-organic house … We're really conscious about what we buy. Get some kale! Plant some green kale in your backyard and throw it into everything."

As a result of her family's healthy lifestyle, Sadie has been a vegetarian since she was at least 6 years old. "My daughter is a vegetarian and practically vegan. That's her choice. That's how she eats," Applegate revealed.

And for Applegate, it's particularly important for Sadie to lead a healthy lifestyle knowing that she, too, could inherit the BRCA1 gene mutation.

"The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high," Applegate told PEOPLE. "I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I'm doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she'll have to start getting tested. Hopefully by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that's a possibility."

She was Applegate's date to the Critics Choice Awards in 2023

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Jan. 15, 2023, Sadie joined her mom at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, marking Applegate's first award show appearance since her MS diagnosis in 2021. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black outfits, but Applegate later revealed that Sadie's suit had a special meaning.

"Just a fun fact, the suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland's suit from one of his solo album covers. Scott gave my husband, Martyn, that suit long ago in the glorious 90's," the Dead to Me actress tweeted.