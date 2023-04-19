All About Chris Tucker's Son, Destin Christopher Tucker

Destin Christopher Tucker is following in his famous father's footsteps.

The 24-year-old son of actor Chris Tucker and casting director Azja Pryor may have just a few credits to his name, but Hollywood fame isn't too far away if he's anything like his dad.

The Rush Hour star opened up about how fatherhood had changed him in 2007. "It takes awhile to realize you're a father, it's like, 'I'm a father. Somebody's depending on me,' " he shared. "It's different, but it changed me in a good way because it opens you up and it really opens up a different side of you … you really have somebody depending on you."

Tucker and Pryor kept their son's childhood relatively private; outside of work as an extra in a Rush Hour movie, the young boy wasn't often seen in the public eye. Today, Destin still maintains a low profile but is working toward a career in film. He has even joined his father on the red carpet and at sporting events on occassion.

Here's everything to know about Chris Tucker's son, Destin Christopher Tucker.

He was born in September 1998

Tucker and his then-wife Pryor welcomed Destin on Sept. 13, 1998 — though they divorced in 2003. He grew up in Los Angeles and now splits his time between Los Angeles and Atlanta.

He was an extra in Rush Hour 3

Young Destin got a taste of his dad's career when he appeared as an extra in 2007's Rush Hour 3. "I think he might want to do it. He's in this movie. He's in the karate scene. You might have seen him. He's the only Black kid in it … with the pretty smile," Tucker shared of his son's first acting role. "He might want to do it now that he's got the bug. I think he's going to have the bug."

He occasionally hits the red carpet with his dad

Destin and Tucker attended the Cannes premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, hitting the red carpet in sleek black tuxedos. In 2018, Destin attended the CPF Gala with Tucker in a bright red tuxedo jacket, a festive look when paired with his dad's metallic gold jacket.

He graduated from Morehouse College

In May 2021, Destin graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied film. "It has truly been a blessing to attend the historic Morehouse College. Over these past 4 years, I have absorbed valuable life lessons about navigating through this world as a black man," the graduate wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "There were certainly times of doubt, anger, and confusion, but thanks to God, family, and friends. I made it through!"

Mom Pryor was equally thrilled, dedicating an Instagram post to her "sonshine" Destin. "The boy I dropped off in his dorm room 4 years ago is now a man," she wrote on Instagram. "Son, you have always been DESTINed for greatness and this is just the beginning. My heart is so full as we close one chapter and watch you unleash all the greatness inside."

Destin's choice of college also got an enthusiastic seal of approval from Dad. "I think it was a great decision; it was like Morehouse chose us," Tucker explained in 2017. "I'm from Atlanta, and it's just great for [Destin] to be down here and I'm here. It all just came together."

He is an aspiring filmmaker

In 2022, Destin wrapped filming his short thriller, Spectrophobia, which he wrote, produced and directed. "This film is a thriller about a condition that many of us may not be aware of," he wrote of the project in a since-deleted Instagram post.

His Instagram bio also labels Destin as a writer, actor and artist.

He has a little sister

Destin is big brother to Pryor's daughter Iman Joelle. "My humans. The two that blessed me with the eternal title of 'mommy,' " Pryor wrote alongside a cute photo of herself with her kids in 2021. "What an honor it is to be your mother."

He's a sports fan

Over the years, Destin and his father have attended several sporting events, including the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2019 and the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 and 2023.

During the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Tucker's Air costar Ben Affleck and his young son Samuel joined the father-son duo courtside. "He's a spectacular young man," Affleck later told PEOPLE of Destin, adding, "What a great testament to Chris and the kind of father he is."

Tucker also opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like watching Destin play sports when he was younger. "I was at soccer games when my son was younger, and other parents would say, 'Hey, give him a break.' I'd say, 'Focus on your own kids.' But I had to stop that right away. My son's older now, he's 24. And you just root for him."