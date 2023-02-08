Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are proud parents of five.

The couple wed in 2007 and welcomed their first child, son Waylon, 13, two years later. Not long after, the musicians' second child, daughter Ada, 12, was born. In 2018, Chris and Morgane welcomed twin sons Macon and Samuel, 4. Their fifth child, a boy, arrived in 2019, although they have yet to reveal his name.

Chris and Morgane have chosen to keep their kids mostly out of the spotlight. Chris explained this decision backstage at the 2018 CMA Music Festival. According to The Boot, he said, "I signed up for this, my children did not. I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They're children, and they deserve the chance to be children."

Later that year, Chris shared the best advice he could give his kids with Extra at the 2018 CMA Awards: "Be kind, be yourself … and that's probably it. Beyond that, follow your heart."

In December 2020, the "Tenessee Whiskey" singer opened up about life at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to Country Now, saying, "Well, you get a lot better at changing diapers," he said. "You get out of practice sometimes, when you only get two or three days a week of it." He added, "I get 'em all up every morning and make 'em breakfast and watch 'em run around, you know? It's a special thing to get to do. What a privilege and a gift in a year that on the surface might seem very devoid of gifts."

Here's everything to know about Chris Stapleton's five kids.

Waylon, 13

Chris and Morgane's first child, son Waylon, was born in 2009.

While Waylon has remained out of the spotlight, Morgane has shared some photos of her oldest son on Instagram over the years. In October 2016, she shared a snap of Waylon sitting in a chair, enjoying a juice box and reading a book while on the beach. "This sweet boy...happily occupying @meeschka's spot under the umbrella at the beach," she wrote in the caption.

Waylon has also occasionally joined his parents and sister on the red carpet. In June 2019, Waylon attended the Toy Story 4 premiere wearing a printed short-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants and sneakers. (Chris recorded a song for the film called "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy.").

The oldest Stapleton child walked the red carpet again in March 2022 at the ACM Awards. He matched his younger sister in a black suit at the event. When Chris' name was announced as the winner of the Male Artist of the Year Award, both kids "sweetly jumped out of their seats in celebration of their dad."

During Chris' acceptance speech, the award-winning artist gave a shout-out to his wife and kids, telling the audience that Waylon recently celebrated his 13th birthday.

Ada, 12

Chris and Morgane's second child and only daughter, Ada, was born in November 2010.

Like her brother, Ada joined her famous father at the premiere of Toy Story 4 in 2019 and the ACM Awards in 2022. At the ACM Awards, she rocked a black suit, blue hair, sunglasses and a vibrant orange-and-blue purse.

Morgane has shared a few photos of Ada on Instagram in the past as well. In May 2016, she posted a picture of Chris, Ada and brother Waylon exploring the Grand Canyon.

In December 2020, Chris briefly spoke about his older children to Country Now, saying, "You get to really check in with — my older children are 11 and 10 … so there's all kinds of new personality and emotional space to explore with them. It's really interesting to talk to them and hear their takes on things, their likes and dislikes, and they're very opinionated."

Macon and Samuel, 4

Chris and Morgane's twin sons Macon and Samuel were born in April 2018 — and Reba McEntire announced their arrival during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards.

"Those little rascals came a little bit early," McEntire said, adding that Chris and Morgane were home in Nashville with their new babies. "Hot off the press! … Twin boys."

Macon and Samuel were born a month early, and Morgane later shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself cuddling the newborns.

"We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! ♥️♥️," she captioned the post.

Morgane revealed she was pregnant with the twins on her 10th wedding anniversary with Chris. The expectant mother captioned a black-and-white portrait of the couple, "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round."

Chris told Today's Willie Geist that he had a total giggle fit when he found out Morgane was pregnant with twins.

"I think I laughed for about 20 minutes straight when they told us. I was just shocked," he said. "I didn't know what else to do. … I was in shock. Shocked is the only word."

"It wasn't a laugh, it was more like a giggle. He giggled for like 25 minutes," added Morgane.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Youngest Son, 3

Chris and Morgane welcomed their fifth child in 2019, though they have yet to publicly share their youngest son's name.

Morgane announced the birth of their son on Mother's Day. "The most perfect Mother's day… I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" she captioned her post.

On May 29, 2019, Morgane shared another Instagram post about the baby's arrival with a black-and-white photo of the baby resting in the hospital. "Sweet boy... It's hard believe almost a month has already gone by," she wrote. "Time flies faster than I ever thought imaginable. My heart is so full!"