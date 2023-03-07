Chris Rock's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Chris Rock shares two kids with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock: Lola and Zahra

By
Published on March 7, 2023 10:30 AM
Chris Rock (center) with daughters Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

He may be a funny man, but Chris Rock is a family man, first and foremost.

The legendary comedian is a father of two daughters, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock, whom he shares with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. Rock and Compton-Rock split in 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

Rock has said he's not a "cool dad," but the Saturday Night Live alum believes his daughters have made him a better comedian. "I think I'm a better artist. Everything I've done since I've had kids is better than the stuff I did before I had kids," he said in 2007.

But despite making him a better artist, Rock typically doesn't include stories about his kids in his comedic material — save for rare occasions. During Rock's 2023 live Netflix special, Selective Outrage, he joked about getting his older daughter kicked out of school during her senior year of high school to teach her a lesson, per Entertainment Weekly.

Here's everything to know about Chris Rock's two kids.

Lola Simone Rock, 20

Lola Rock
Malaak Compton-Rock Instagram

Rock's older daughter Lola was born on June 28, 2002, in New York City. While Lola appeared on several red carpets with Rock as a kid, her life has remained relatively private.

He has always been extremely proud of Lola. Rock posted about her successes in school — and missing her — while on the road in November 2017. "Lola got a great report card today. And Zahra got an A on her math test. I'm on tour Missing my babies Dallas tonight," he wrote.

She graduated from the Bergen Passaic chapter of Jack & Jill of America in June 2020 where Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave a surprise speech at the virtual ceremony.

In a sweet Instagram tribute around the same time, Lola's mother, Compton-Rock, revealed what Lola planned to do next. "I could not be prouder of the young woman she has become and am excited for her to begin university in Europe," Compton-Rock wrote. "Food and travel is her love language and she sees life through the lens of communicating through food, culture and community. I am so excited to parent her through this next phase of life. She is an extraordinary human being and I love her so!"

Chris and Lola Rock
Chris Rock Instagram

When Lola turned 18 in June 2020, Rock celebrated by getting tattoos together — his first-ever ink. "First tattoo for King @chrisrock and his wonderful daughter," wrote New York City tattoo shop Bang Bang on Instagram. Rock got a tattoo of a Basquiat crown on his right shoulder while Lola chose a dinosaur with a matching crown in the same spot.

Zahra Savannah Rock, 18

Zahra Rock
Chris Rock Instagram

Rock and Compton-Rock welcomed their younger daughter Zahra on May 22, 2004. She appeared on the red carpet with her dad at just 3 years old at the Bee Movie premiere in 2007.

In 2016, the comedian pulled a viral stunt at the Oscars to get celebrity attendees to buy Zahra's girl scout cookies. "I've been away from my two daughters at a very important time in their life," he said, adding, "I have missed most of Girl Scout cookie season."

He continued, "Last night Zahra, my youngest called me up and said, 'Daddy how come we never sell the most cookies? How come Mrs. Dunn wins every year?' It would mean so much to my little girl if we could beat Linda Dunn … I want you to reach into your millionaire pockets and I want you to buy some of my daughter's girl scout cookies!" Rock and Zahra ended up raising $65,243 for the cause.

Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock attend The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host a screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

These days, the 18-year-old is a student at the University of Southern California. The teenager is passionate about travel and activism, and even uses her platform on Instagram to advocate for abortion rights.

Rock has discussed social justice issues with kids since they were young. In 2014, he told PEOPLE how he explained the Ferguson decision — in which a police officer was not indicted for killing an unarmed Black teenager — to his girls. "It's a hard one to answer right now," he said in the red carpet interview. "I kind of just explained to them what's going on. You're not always going to get the benefit of the doubt in this world."

