Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Chris Pratt couldn't be happier to be a dad of three.

The Jurassic World star became a dad for the first time back in 2012 when his then-wife Anna Faris gave birth to their son Jack, 10. Following Pratt's split with Faris, he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. Just a year after saying "I do," the couple welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria, 2. Not long after, Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their second child together, Eloise Christina.

As a dad to three young children, Pratt says his fatherhood journey has been "really beautiful" so far. Before Eloise was born, the Guardians of the Galaxy star even said he was ready to have "as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide" — although he has to run that plan by Schwarzenegger first.

"We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let's go," Pratt shared.

Here's everything to know about Chris Pratt's kids.

Jack Pratt, 10

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Aug. 17, 2012, Pratt welcomed his first child with his then-wife Anna Faris. The couple named their son Jack after Faris' father. While Pratt and Faris said that they were thrilled about the birth of their "beautiful baby boy," Jack was born nine weeks premature. Weighing in at just 3 lbs. and 12 oz., he spent his first month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

During Jack's "emotionally exhausting" hospital stay, Pratt and Faris were told that the infant had "severe brain bleeding" and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled. Pratt says the former couple spent a lot of time praying. After an extended NICU stay, Jack was allowed to come home, although he was under close doctor supervision for much of his first year of life.

"The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor's appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined," Faris shared.

By the time Jack turned 2, his health had improved dramatically, leaving him with only slight vision and leg muscle issues. At the time, Pratt told PEOPLE the little boy was "amazing" and had "no fear in him no matter what." He also noted that Jack was "very advanced for his age" and already knew "a lot of words, colors, numbers."

Chris Pratt Instagram

As Jack has gotten older, Pratt and Faris have primarily kept him out of the spotlight. Following the couple's split, they don't often share photos of their son, but it appears he's following in his parent's footsteps with a love of movies. By the time he was 8, Pratt said Jack had already watched all of his films and had been to "a ton of sets." He even got the chance to try out some stunts while visiting the set of The Tomorrow War.

"We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set ... He was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand," Pratt shared. "He has a good time on set."

In addition to being a movie star in training, Pratt says Jack is also a really good big brother to his two younger half-sisters. While he's almost 10 years older than Lyla and Eloise, Pratt says they share a special connection.

"There's a big age separation ... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone," Pratt explained.

Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

A little over a year after Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wed, he became a dad for the second time when the couple welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Aug. 6, 2020. The little girl's name seemingly included a nod to Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris," they wrote in a sweet announcement post.

Early on, Pratt and Schwarzenegger decided to keep their daughter out of the spotlight to give her as normal of an upbringing as possible. As a part of that, the couple shared that they would be keeping Lyla's face out of photographs shared online. Schwarzenegger explained that her parents had given her the same privacy growing up and it was something she really appreciated.

"We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable … It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," Schwarzenegger shared on the Today show.

Despite the decision to refrain from posting too much about their daughter, Schwarzenegger couldn't help but open up about life with Lyla, telling PEOPLE that she was "the best baby." She added that the infant was "so happy and so smiley" — and had changed her life in "the best ways possible."

Ahead of Lyla's first birthday, Pratt shared that he made sure that he and his daughter had a "special time" together every day. He explained that each morning, the duo spent time on the balcony in front of their outdoor fireplace. At the time, he said Lyla was still a "wiggle worm," but he figured out that he could soothe her by brushing her hair.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

That November, Pratt shared an Instagram paying tribute to Schwarzenegger and their family. In the post, he thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter" — a comment that many fans found insensitive considering his son Jack had been born prematurely and dealt with health issues. Looking back, Pratt says he "cried" about the backlash and was extremely "bothered" by the situation.

"A bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.' I'm like, That is f----- up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f------ bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden," Pratt shared with Men's Health while discussing moving on from the uncomfortable situation.

Now age 2, Lyla loves horses, baby dolls and her younger sister Eloise. Schwarzenegger shared that Lyla is the "sweetest and most gentle, excited older sister." And since Lyla has an interest in dolls, Schwarzenegger said that bringing home Eloise was like a real-life baby doll for the toddler.

"She loves her and loves to spend time with her, and just to see their relationship forming already is really heartwarming and makes me really excited," Schwarzenegger shared in 2022.

Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Pratt became a dad for the third time on May 21, 2022, when Schwarzenegger gave birth to their daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. At the time, the couple didn't share much about her birth but expressed their excitement at the new addition to their family.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," the parents wrote on social media.

Over Father's Day weekend, Schwarzenegger shared the first photos of the newborn. In the snaps, Eloise could be seen cozied up on her mom's chest and lying on her lap while wearing an adorable pair of socks.

Just a few days later, Pratt gave insight into his life as a dad of three, sharing that Eloise was a "chill" baby who spent a lot of the day sleeping. However, unfortunately, she didn't enjoy sleeping as much at night. The actor admitted that, at the time, he was "working on some caffeine fumes." Despite the sleepless nights, Pratt said Eloise was "perfect" and "so gorgeous."

Since then, the family has been enjoying their time with baby Eloise, with Schwarzenegger sharing that the mother-daughter duo spent most of the summer in matching terry cloth outfits. Schwarzenegger later added that Eloise and Lyla were getting along — and already had a similar relationship to herself and her younger sister Christina Schwarzenegger.

"It's really interesting because of course I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away. But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise," she shared with PEOPLE.