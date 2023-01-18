Chris Paul's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

NBA player Chris Paul is the proud father of two.

He shares son Chris Jr., 13, and daughter Camryn, 10, with his wife Jada Paul.

In 2022, Chris shared how his father, Charles, inspired his own parenting philosophy. "The only person's approval that I still really, really care about to this day is my dad," he said, adding that Charles taught him to give his children "the most amount of love that you could show."

The point guard was inspired by his father to write his second children's book in 2022, Basketball Dreams, later posting photos of him reading it with his son. "Papa Chilly inspired me at an early age with lessons I've carried all my life," he wrote. "And now, I want to pass those on. This one's for all the kids who have dreams and people who inspire them how to get there."

In 2017, Chris and his kids modeled for Bloomingdale's for Father's Day, and he spoke about his love for big family meals. He also shared the advice he would have given himself as a new father: "Enjoy the little moments and take more pictures. We take tons of pictures anytime we have a family event."

Here's everything to know about Chris Paul's kids, Chris Jr. and Camryn.

Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, 13

Chris Paul and son Chris Jr. Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

Chris and Jada's older child, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, was born on May 25, 2009.

As a kid, Chris Jr. often joined his father during press conferences. In a 2012 clip from the NBA, Chris asked his son, who is sitting on his lap, to imitate his Los Angeles Clippers teammate Blake Griffin with "The Blake Face." The then-2-year-old Chris Jr. happily emulated Griffin's intense midgame expression.

Now a teenager, Chris Jr. is following in his father's footsteps. In 2020, Chris told PEOPLE that he was making the most of the family's time at home by helping Chris Jr. hone his skills on the basketball court. "My son loves the game. He loves it," he said. "Another thing that this quarantine has given me the ability to do is, I've never had an opportunity to train him myself."

Ever the athlete, Chris Jr. also likes soccer. "The thing that you learn as a parent is that you're going to love whatever makes your kids happy," the Phoenix Suns player told ThePostGame in 2018. That support included "getting up early in the morning" to watch the World Cup with his son: "I've actually grown to love it a lot more and learned everything about it."

Ronald Martinez/Getty

In 2022, Chris Jr. celebrated his 13th birthday with a sneaker-themed party. His father shared photos of the occasion, showing the teenager playing basketball and celebrating with friends. Chris Jr. has also met a number of famous faces: In 2021, he posted a photo with Drake. One year prior, he posted a photo with Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

Camryn Alexis Paul, 10

Camryn Paul Instagram

Chris and Jada's daughter Camryn Alexis Paul was born on Aug. 16, 2012.

In 2020, when the Paul family was social distancing, Chris told PEOPLE that Camryn would get "really antsy" during activities like Zoom calls. Both parents helped her adjust to virtual school and the extended time at home: Chris set up workout circuits for her, while Jada would "have her go outside and run a lap" to burn off some energy.

For Camryn's 10th birthday, Chris posted an Instagram tribute with several photos of the father-daughter pair. "I love the beautiful Black young lady you are and even more the one you are becoming!!" he wrote. "Daddy loves you forever!! Double digits!!! Can't believe it…Happy Birthday baby girl."

Two years earlier, Camryn celebrated her 8th birthday with a movie night sleepover with friends — including Zhuri Nova, daughter of LeBron James. Jada shared photos from the party, writing that her daughter was "beautiful, creative, artistic" and the "most sweetest little lady."

Jada Paul Instagram

According to her Instagram account, which is monitored by her mom and dad, Camryn has many talents. She has taken art classes, gone fishing and played golf. In 2018, Chris told ThePostGame that she had tried her hand at soccer and baseball, too.

In February 2022, Camryn joined her father at the 71st NBA All-Star Game, where Vanessa Bryant presented Chris with the inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award for his support of women's basketball and the WNBA. Camryn stood next to her father on the court as he accepted the award, and Chris later wrote that he was particularly proud because his daughter had "recently started hooping" herself.

The following month, Chris told PEOPLE about Camryn's pursuit of the game. "During the playoffs last year, she called me ... and she was trying to teach herself to dribble between her legs," he said. "And she's so persistent — I was sort of sitting there coaching her, telling her what to do. Three hours later, she sent me a video, and she could do it!"

The proud dad added that his passion for gender equality was fueled by his wife and daughter. "Women are strong enough themselves to do any and everything," he said, adding that he hoped that WNBA players would "continue to voice what changes they like to their game."