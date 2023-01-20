All About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly

Everly Tatum is growing up.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter in 2013, before they ultimately separated in 2018. These days, the Step Up alums continue to successfully co-parent 9-year-old Everly together and have shared plenty of sweet moments with her over the years.

While Tatum was initially nervous to be a single father following his and Dewan's split, he quickly learned to embrace the girl-dad life.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," the Magic Mike star said in 2021. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

He continued, "But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Dewan also found her stride as a single parent, before getting engaged to Steve Kazee and welcoming a son, Callum, with him.

From being a proud big sister to developing her passion for fashion, here's everything to know about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly.

She was born on May 31, 2013

Everly "Evie" Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum was born on May 31, 2013, in London. Both Tatum and Dewan announced the news with a simple "Welcome to the World!" message on their respective websites.

Two weeks after her birth, Tatum posted the family's first picture as they celebrated Father's Day. In the sweet portrait, Everly is sporting a white dress as Tatum and Dewan snuggle her.

She's the inspiration for her dad's children's book

Tatum's experience parenting Everly inspired him to write his first children's book, The One and Only Sparkella.

The book tells the story of a young girl named Ella, who gets teased for her love of sparkly things on her first day of school. But, with the encouragement of her dad, she gets the courage to continue to wear her glittery ribbons and disco-ball shoes.

"It wasn't like I had this giant idea that I wanted to write a kids' book," he told PEOPLE of his inspiration for the story. "It was just something that I noticed in my daughter, watching her for the very first time become self-conscious."

He recalled a time when Everly was hesitant to wear a cape she loved to preschool, saying, "It was one of her favorites. But she didn't want to wear it to school, and when I asked her why, she said, 'I don't want to get made fun of.' So I wanted to make this little story about this girl who is very unique and really likes to shine."

The proud dad also dedicated the book to his daughter. "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," he wrote in the inscription. "You are my greatest teacher."

Tatum has since released a second book in the series, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan and in 2022, he announced that Sparkella would be adapted into a live-action film starring none other than himself.

She has a strong sense of personal style

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Much like her book persona, Everly has a passion for fashion. In 2017, Dewan described Everly's style as "funky." And by age 9, Everly had already gone through various different phases with her clothing. One year, all of her clothes were purple (the same hue she highlighted her hair in 2021), but she's also played with glitter, chunky sneakers and tutus.

After her baby brother, Callum, was born in 2020, Everly began picking out his outfits, too. "Her newest thing is she likes to pick out the PJs and pick out his outfit," Dewan shared. "So she'll bring him his outfit for the day and she's very opinionated about what he should be wearing, what is cute and what is not cute."

She helps her parents work out

With parents as athletic as Tatum and Dewan, it was only natural that Everly gets involved in their workouts. In 2019, Dewan posted a time-lapse video of her "favorite workout partner" weighing her down while she exercised.

That same year, Tatum shared a clip of Everly, sporting headgear and boxing gloves as they wrestled and boxed together. "She love punching dad!" he captioned the video. "This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun."

She's her parents' personal photographer

Everly also acts as her parents' paparazzi. In 2021, Tatum posted a shirtless black-and-white snap on Instagram, where he credited his daughter as the photographer.

When it comes to photos of Everly, however, Tatum is a bit more private. Earlier that year, Tatum posted a photo that showed Everly's face for the very first time. "You are my world and my heart," he wrote in part.

She's hit the red carpet with her parents

Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty.

At just 4 years old, Everly made her awards show debut at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. Alongside Dewan, she watched as her dad got into a snowball fight with his Small Foot costars Zendaya and Yara Shahidi.

She's a dancer

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Though Dewan said in 2017 that her daughter "didn't want to go" back to dance class after the first day, Everly eventually found her footing in the studio. In May 2022, Dewan shared that Everly had a newfound passion for Irish dance, inspired by her love for Irish folklore.

"I showed her Riverdance and she was just like, 'I want to do this, Mom, find me a place,' " Dewan said. "We were there last week and she loves it but it's hard. I'm so proud of her for keeping with it. She's picking it up real quick."

But Tatum and Dewan agree that Everly will wait to begin acting until she's older. "Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one," he told PEOPLE in 2022. "It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist. I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life, and I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."

She's bonded with her parents' partners

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Everly appears to get along well with both of her parents' respective partners.

Tatum began dating Batman star Zoë Kravitz in January 2021, while Dewan got engaged to Kazee in February 2020. She's especially bonded with Kazee and even kept his proposal plan a secret from her mom for six months.

"[Steve] knew that if he was going to date Jenna, he had to win Everly over," a source told PEOPLE in 2019. "Jenna knew that it would be difficult to date after she separated."

In July 2021, Dewan spoke about her wedding plans and how Everly would be involved. "Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl," she said. "She would never speak to me again — that's how much it means to her."

A few months later, a source told PEOPLE that Everly was "getting to know" Tatum's girlfriend Kravitz. "He is a very loving dad," the insider said. "He also acts very serious with Zoë."

She's a proud big sister to brother Callum

Jenna Dewan Instagram

While she may be close with her parents and their partners, Everly's best friend is her little brother Callum. Dewan and Kazee welcomed Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on March 6, 2020, making Everly a big sister at almost 7 years old.

Shortly after his birth, Dewan shared that Everly was very excited to meet her little brother. "She came to the hospital and it was adorable," the mom of two recalled. "She always wants to hold Callum. I don't push him on her, but she's been so excited and very loving towards him and open and cuddly." Dewan added that Everly kept asking "when she can share a room with him."

At first, Dewan was concerned about the age difference between her kids, but that quickly went away. "All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond…😂," she joked beneath a photo of Everly holding Callum and flashing a thumbs up. "Worrying is a waste of time and energy."

Callum's first word was even his big sister's nickname. "The first word he said — before 'mama,' before 'dada' — was 'Evie,' " Dewan shared in September 2021. "His first word he started saying was a version of 'Evie,' and trust me, that is something she'll tell anyone and everyone that she sees. She is very proud of this moment. I loved it too. I was so happy."

She's friends with Sandra Bullock's daughter

In addition to her little brother, Everly is good friends with Sandra Bullock's daughter Laila, although their relationship got off to a rocky start. While promoting their movie The Lost City on The Late Late Show, Bullock and Tatum revealed that they first met when they were called into the principal's office at their daughters' preschool.

"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls, who at that young age, were very much butting heads," Tatum explained.

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," Bullock later told PEOPLE. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

"So we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office," she added.

While taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair in January 2023, Tatum gave an update on Everly and Laila's relationship and shared that they no longer have "beef."

"They love each other now, literally can't get enough of each other," he said. "They just want to hang out all the time."