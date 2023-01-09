Cate Blanchett's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Cate Blanchett is a proud mom of four.

The Oscar-winning actress shares three sons — Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15 — and a daughter Edith, 7, with husband Andrew Upton.

But despite being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, the Carol star has said that her children are blissfully unaware of her level of fame. In early 2022, Blanchett was honored with the Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City. She revealed to Page Six that her kids had "no idea" why she was getting the prestigious award, adding that they are "disinterested" in her career — but in the " best possible, healthiest way."

"I told them, 'Oh I'm going to New York for 36 hours. I'll be back on Wednesday…' One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, 'Oh, OK, have a good time.' "

While Blanchett keeps her kids out of the spotlight, the Blue Jasmine actress often speaks about the life lessons she has passed on to her family. In 2021, she said that she had been teaching her kids the importance of checking credibility when getting news from social media.

"I'm old enough to have been taught at school what a primary, secondary and tertiary source is. I say to the children when they mention something, 'Where did you read it? Who has [authenticated] that? You have to learn how to read an image and article. And if you're going to share something, you'd better make sure you have checked the sources,' " she told Porter in an interview. "Of course, they roll their eyes. But when you hear them talk to their friends, I think they're responsible."

Read on to learn more about Cate Blanchett's four children.

Dashiell John Upton, 21

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Blanchett's oldest child, Dashiell John Upton, was born on Dec. 3, 2001.

While Blanchett told W magazine that she didn't want theater to "feel like a family business" to Dashiell and his younger siblings in 2010, Dashiell was already showing some interest in the entertainment field the year prior.

"My oldest already performs his own version [of] Hamlet," Blanchett told PEOPLE in 2009 of then-8-year-old Dashiell.

Now 21 years old, Dashiell is currently in film school.

Roman Robert Upton, 18

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

The actress welcomed her second son, Roman Robert Upton, on April 23, 2004. Like his siblings, Roman is often kept out of the spotlight, though he has been seen joining his mom on the red carpet. In 2014, he walked the red carpet at the Critic's Choice Awards, and in 2018 he attended IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH in Switzerland.

Blanchett frequently gushes over her son in press interviews, and in a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she discussed the meaning behind her son's unique name — something that raised a few eyebrows.

"Roman … Polanski, but it's also the French word for book," she told the talk show host.

Ignatius Martin Upton, 15

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Ignatius Martin Upton is Blanchett's third child and was born on Jan. 1, 2008, in Sydney, Australia.

The Ocean's 8 star previously explained the hilarious reasoning behind Ignatius' name. Like his older brother Roman, Ignatius' name has a literary connection. But this time, the connection is to the children's novel series, Captain Underpants.

"I was eight months pregnant and hallucinating, and there's a section in the book where he gets so upset that everyone teases him because his name is Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants that he forces the world to change their names," she explained. "They have this interior code, and they give these examples of names. You go down to 'I' and the example is Ignatius. It was like the Virgin Mary going 'Boom!' "

Shortly after the birth of Ignatius, Blanchett told PEOPLE that she enjoyed having a household full of boys.

"Having boys is great. It's a neat position to be in and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It's fun," said the actress.

She also noted that she enjoys taking her kids to work with her, and Ignatius got the VIP treatment while his mom performed in A Streetcar Named Desire in Sydney in 2009.

"[Ignatius] actually watched the show backstage, which is a really interesting and exciting place with people putting on makeup and costumes and so [the kids] love it."

Edith Vivian Patricia Upton, 7

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Blanchett and Upton adopted their daughter Edith Vivian Patricia Upton on Mar. 6, 2015.

The Tár actress previously spoke of her sons' close bond with their little sister, saying that she finds it "extraordinary."

"I find it extraordinary, glimpsing them becoming a unit. And a very welcoming unit," the Cinderella star told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2015. "I'm very proud of them."

In a 2022 appearance on the Australian talk show The Project, the actress discussed her experience home-schooling her kids during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

"My older kids were fine, they would self-direct. But I had to sort of do my 7-year-old, and I realized that I couldn't even teach her grade 1 math and she sniffed that out after 14 days," she said. "I was a dead duck. There was no respect there."

Blanchett then went on to reveal that she had to "dress up as her [daughter's] teacher" and had to "put on her teacher's voice" in order to home-school Edith.

"She wouldn't start the classes until we had a full array of stuffed animals, all of which had the names of all the people in her class," she continued, before joking, "It felt like some weird kind of cross between The Muppets and MasterClass. It was quite traumatic actually."