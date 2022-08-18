All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly might be a singer, rapper and actor, but he has one more important title: Dad.

MGK shares a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, with ex Emma Cannon. Casie was born in 2009 and has a close relationship with her famous dad, both in and out of the spotlight: She's walked the red carpet with him plenty of times and has appeared on his albums. The "Emo Girl" rapper has even said that he trusts Casie's musical instincts more than he trusts his own.

The singer discusses his personal life publicly, including his relationship with fiancée Megan Fox, and is very open about sharing his adoration for his daughter. When Casie turned 13 in July 2022, MGK posted sweet messages to her on Instagram. "You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday, my love," he captioned photos of her holding a cake that said, "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER."

Here's everything to know about Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

She was born in 2009

The only daughter of MGK and Cannon, Casie was born on July 24, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker.

She's featured on MGK's album Mainstream Sellout

When she was 12, Casie contributed a track to her dad's 2022 album, collaborating with none other than Pete Davidson. The two appeared on a spoken track called "wall of fame — interlude," wherein they poke fun at Los Angeles culture.

She is a good cook

MGK appeared on a March 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he played a game called "Burning Questions." For the first question, DeGeneres asked him, "What's something your daughter taught you how to do?"

It turns out she taught him how to make her signature breakfast. "I was always going crazy about her blueberry pancakes and I was like, 'How do you do that? How do you get the blueberries in the pancakes?' And she was like, 'Yeah, just put the blueberries in the pancakes,' " he said. "I never knew how you infused blueberries in pancakes. Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix. It's very anticlimactic."

MGK loves her optimism

In December 2021, the singer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked to the host about Casie's positivity and innocence. "I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

MGK added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because … it's worth living for to see that," he continued. "Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer."

She's about to be a big sister

When MGK marries fiancée Fox, she'll get three siblings: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, whom Fox shares with ex Brian Austin Green.

In February 2022, Fox posted photos of her, MGK and Casie spending a day in Cleveland together. In one, Fox and the rapper smile next to each other as Casie makes a silly face at the camera. In another, the couple looks at Casie as she reaches over to Fox.

She loves a red carpet moment

Casie has appeared with her famous dad many times on the red carpet, including in November 2021 for the American Music Awards, where MGK won an award for favorite rock artist, and for the premiere of his film The Last Son.

She made her first red carpet appearance with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

She influences her dad's music

MGK's close bond with Casie extends to listening to her instincts when it comes to his music. "I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson on a November 2021 appearance on her show. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Casie is also musically inclined. In fact, MGK posted a video to Instagram in July 2022 of the two rapping JAY-Z and Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" together.