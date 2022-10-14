Carrie Underwood's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Carrie Underwood may be a Grammy Award-winning country singer, but she's also a full-time mom.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their first son, Isaiah Michael, 7, in 2015. Four years later, the couple expanded their family with the birth of their second son, Jacob Bryan, 3.

As a mother of two, the singer understands the difficulty of balancing family life and work. Before welcoming her second child, Underwood talked to PEOPLE Now about the importance of making room for family time.

"I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,' " she said. "But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about."

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the singer was afforded the luxury of quality time with her sons as she was home from touring.

"I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career," Underwood shared in a virtual interview with the Today show. "So it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake. It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."

In 2022, Underwood announced that she would be touring again for the first time since 2019 with her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. While her kids and husband have joined her on the road in the past, this upcoming tour will look a little different.

"They'll be out to visit. This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day," the singer told Today in October 2022.

From the birth of her two boys to her sweetest family moments, here's everything to know about Carrie Underwood's children.

Isaiah Michael Fisher, 7

Mike Fisher Instagram

Isaiah Michael Fisher was born in Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2015. Underwood announced the birth of her first child to the world with a post on Instagram of his small hand.

"Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born on February 27," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world, sweet angel."

By the time he was 4, Underwood shared that Isaiah was growing accustomed to life on tour, with many crew members referring to him as "The Mayor of Catering." She also added that "he's such a people guy" and was "living the dream."

The following year, Isaiah started his own venture into music when Underwood invited him to sing with her on her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift. The then-5-year-old made his singing debut on the track "Little Drummer Boy."

"It was so great. When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that," the singer told PEOPLE of the experience. "I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional."

After the song was released, Underwood revealed that Isaiah was quick to share his debut with his classmates.

"He did such a great job, and listening back, I think he's just so proud of himself," she said. "He went to school and he's like, 'Hey, my song's out! Wanna hear my song?' And they were listening to it in his class."

In addition to singing, Isaiah is also following in his father's steps and taking up sports. In September 2021, Underwood revealed on Instagram that her son had made his "baseball debut."

The proud mom wrote alongside a shot of Isaiah at his first game: "I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2022, Isaiah celebrated his 7th birthday with a Star Wars-themed party. In a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, Underwood shared that he has grown into a caring and wise little boy.

"My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?" the mom of two said. "It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years."

"He's the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7-year-old does that?!?!" she added. "I am so blessed to be his mom, and I can't wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you! ❤️"

During an appearance on Today in October 2022, Underwood shared that Isaiah is starting to pick up on the fact that his mom is famous.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's seven and a half, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she said. "He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night.' " Underwood added, "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

Jacob Bryan Fisher, 3

Mike Fisher Instagram

Jacob Bryan Fisher was born in Tennessee on Jan. 21, 2019. Underwood announced his birth with a photo gallery on Instagram featuring snaps of her, Fisher and Isaiah smiling with the newborn baby.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," she captioned the post. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…"

Mike Fisher Instagram

The singer has been open about her pregnancy struggles prior to giving birth to Jacob. After having three miscarriages, Underwood revealed to PEOPLE that she became discouraged about the growth of her family at one point.

"Of course, you wonder if it's you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with [husband Mike Fisher] trying to make sense of it all," she recalled. "But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.' "

Underwood often refers to Jacob as her "miracle baby" and marked his second birthday with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," the mom of two said. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy! ❤️"

While Underwood's two sons have developed a close brotherly bond, she shared that their four-year age gap was not anticipated.

"We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age," the country singer told PEOPLE. "That didn't happen because God has a different plan sometimes."