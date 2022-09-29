All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids

Cardi B and Offset are embracing parenthood and being a modern family.

Together, the couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 1. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 12, and Kody Cephus, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, from previous relationships.

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful he is for his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he shared. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Cardi has also embraced her role as a stepmother. "After we got married, that's when I first met his kids. I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship," she said.

Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari, was born on July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Cardi announced the birth on Instagram the following day alongside a nude maternity photo.

Following months of speculation that she was expecting, the New York-born rapper had confirmed her pregnancy in April while performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, proudly debuting her baby bump.

Cardi has not shied away from documenting Kulture's milestones and adorable moments on social media and has even brought her daughter onstage. Alongside her three older siblings, Kulture appeared on the cover of her father's debut solo album, aptly named "Father of 4."

The proud parents are known for doing it big when it comes to their kids' birthdays, and their celebration for Kulture turning 4 was no exception. In addition to an elaborate mermaid-themed bash, the couple famously gifted the little girl with $50,000 in cash.

Despite the extravagant gift, Cardi has shared that she's striving to ensure their kids stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she told Vogue Singapore. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

Wave Set Cephus, 1

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, son Wave Set, on Sep. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. They waited to announce his name and share a photo of his face until April 2022, when he was seven months old.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE following his birth. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi first shared news of her pregnancy while onstage with her husband at the BET Awards in June. She joined Migos on stage for "Type S---," wearing an embroidered bodysuit with a sheer stomach panel that exposed her bump.

In September 2022, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday with a race-car-themed party, where the baby boy made a grand entrance in a bedazzled ride-on truck. Offset also shared a sweet tribute to Wave on Instagram. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" he wrote in the caption alongside a video of the father-son duo and a series of cute photos.

Jordan Cephus, 12

Offset's oldest child, Jordan, was born on Dec. 21, 2009, to a woman from a previous relationship.

In "Father of 4," the track on his debut solo album of the same name, Offset addressed becoming a young father to Jordan: "I was 17 years old when I had you / Tryna find my soul when I had you / I was oh so broke when I had you / Locked up down the road when I had you / Jordan, sorry I wasn't there for all your birthdays / I tried to hit, and I wasn't rich, I had no workplace."

In a 2019 cover story for Haute Living, the Atlanta-born rapper also explained that he's learned a lot since welcoming his first child. "The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first. I was trying to find myself. I didn't have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets."

Jordan was on hand to celebrate his little brother Wave's birthday in September 2022, where he coordinated with Cardi, Offset and his four siblings in matching floral-printed outfits. "My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi captioned a snap from the day.

Offset later shared with PEOPLE how important it was to him that all of his children were there for the big day.

"It was just mandatory [they all attended]," he said. "Luckily, I'm blessed with a beautiful wife that's accepted my kids as hers and family, so it's always mandatory."

The "Ric Flair Drip" rapper continued, "It's mandatory they all celebrate with each other and grow up with each other because they love each other. They talk to each other on the phone all the time and it's just beautiful. My mom has two other kids and I grew up with my brothers and know them all — it's just the same thing."

Kody Cephus, 7

Offset shares his second son Kody, born March 2, 2015, with ex Oriel Jamie.

Kody has expressed an interest in music like his famous father, debuting a rap at age 6 called "Lamb Truck" in a video posted on Offset's Instagram, where Kody danced and sang along to his track with his sister Kalea.

To celebrate Kody's 7th birthday, the rapper dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his son with a series of photos. "Happy Bday KING KODY BIG 7 you are my TWIN I love you so much you getting so big on me but I'm proud of you son u make good grades and responsible at 7 love you 4L son," Offset captioned the post.

In September 2022, Offset spoke to PEOPLE about how he makes time to prioritize his kids while balancing his busy career, noting that his children's milestones always come first.

"Being a father's important to me personally," he said. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

The proud dad later posted a photo of him and Kody from the boy's first football game on Sept. 11.

Kalea Marie Cephus, 7

Offset shares his older daughter Kalea Marie, born on March 23, 2015, with rapper Shya L'amour.

In his song "Father of 4," the Grammy nominee openly rapped about missing out on the early years of Kalea's life: "Kalea, you my first, first daughter / I missed the first years of your life, I'm sorry / Tell the truth, I ain't really know if I was your father / Tell the truth, I really don't even know your mama."

Luckily, his relationship has since improved with his daughter, and L'amour even gave credit to Cardi for helping Offset "grow tremendously."

"She loves him ... they're really good now, he has stepped up and he has been around as of lately to show her that affection she needs, that parental love," L'amour said of her daughter and Offset in a video message shared by TMZ. "A mother can't do that for a father. I think [Cardi] has helped him grow tremendously. Since he's been with her, I've seen a lot of growth." L'amour also noted that Cardi has embraced Kalea and has "a really good heart."

Kalea posed alongside her siblings for the family's Essence cover, where she was photographed wearing coordinating pink gowns with Cardi and sister Kulture in one snap. Cardi also discussed how her favorite times are when Kalea and her siblings are all together under one roof. "When they leave, it is like a big sadness," she explained.