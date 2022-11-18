Candace Cameron Bure's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Candace Cameron Bure is a mom to three kids with her longtime husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Natasha, 24, a few years into their marriage, followed by their sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

"We are a very close family and no matter what's on the schedule, we all stick together," Candace told PEOPLE in 2011. "We have dinner together just about every night and our weekends are all about having fun together. My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close."

Since then, all her kids have left the nest, but the family still spends plenty of time together. The Full House alum shares plenty of family photos on social media — some of which are met with criticism. "It just comes with the territory and I can handle it," she said in 2021. "But the second someone starts to criticize my children, or say negative things like [that], mama bear comes out."

Candace's children have also come to the actress' defense on a few occasions, with her daughter Natasha speaking out after JoJo Siwa called Candace the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in July 2022. In November, Natasha again stood behind her mother after the former Hallmark star's controversial comments about featuring "traditional marriage" stories on Great American Family sparked backlash.

Here's what to know about Candace Cameron Bure's three children: Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

Natasha Valerievna Bure, 24

Natasha Bure Instagram

Candace's oldest child, Natasha Valerievna, was born on Aug. 15, 1998. Though she had a relatively private childhood, she's followed her mom into stardom in recent years.

Natasha stepped into the spotlight at 17 years old when she appeared on season 11 of The Voice and was chosen to join Team Adam Levine. She made it past her first performance and was eliminated after her second.

Though she's said she is "mortified" by the appearance, Natasha shared why she chose to audition on Olivia Jade Giannulli's podcast in 2022. "The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,' " she recalled. "It was a good growing experience but when people say they've watched it I'm like, 'I feel bad for you. I'm so sorry.' "

While Natasha insists her singing has improved, she's turned her focus toward acting. She's appeared in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries with her mom, one episode of Fuller House and several Hallmark Channel movies. Despite her connection to the Full House star, Natasha says it hasn't been easy to break into acting.

"The misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don't have to work for what you get," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "Whether it would be if I would get [cast] in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, 'Oh, it's just because her mom got her the role,' or things like that."

The young star says her parents have been hands-off when it comes to her career. "My parents are so far removed from my life. They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time," she explained. "I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I'm hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really."

Natasha Bure Instagram

Candace previously told PEOPLE she's proud to see her daughter working toward her dreams. "She's doing a great job," she shared. "Sometimes I look at my children like, 'How did I birth them? How did that happen?' "

While acting is her passion, Natasha has also dabbled in modeling — she walked her first runway show with Sherri Hill in 2019. In 2016, she collaborated with her mom to design a charity jewelry line with the brand 31 Bits. She also documents her life and shares beauty videos on YouTube.

In July 2022, Natasha made headlines after she called out JoJo Siwa for criticizing her mom. "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,' " Natasha wrote on her Instagram Story. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

A few months later, Natasha spoke out on social media again in defense of Candace. After several celebrities reacted to the actress' comment about telling stories centered on "traditional marriage," Natasha weighed in on the controversy on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her family, she accused the media of trying to "twist the narrative" and called "cancel culture" "nothing but ugly."

"I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal," she wrote of her mom.

Lev Valerievich Bure, 22

Candace Cameron Bure Instagram

Candace welcomed her second baby, Lev Valerievich, on Feb. 20, 2000, according to her Instagram. Like his older sister Natasha, Lev followed in his parent's footsteps and got involved in a family business: wine.

"Lev works for our family business full time," Candace said in an interview with her brother, Kirk Cameron, in 2021. "He lives up in Napa Valley ... and he's also in his third year at Liberty University, which he does online." Candace and her husband founded Bure Family Wines in 2006.

Lev later graduated in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in biblical and theological studies.

Lev doesn't appear to have social media, but he has had some high-profile relationships. In 2018, he began dating Duck Dynasty star Bella Robertson, and the pair even attended prom together. "These two are too cute!" Candace wrote alongside her son's prom photos. By May 2020, Lev and Robertson had broken up.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In August 2020, Lev announced his engagement to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchison. "I cannot wait to be your husband!" he wrote beside a photo of the proposal. His mother was thrilled. "She said YES!!!" Candace wrote. "We are SO excited for these cuties!!! And this mama/mama-in-love can't wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!"

But by April 2021, the couple had called off their wedding. "We didn't make an announcement, but yeah, he's no longer getting married," Candace said in an interview. "It was a mutual decision, so nobody's upset and heartbroken."

Maksim Valerievich Bure, 20

Maksim Bure Instagram

Maksim "Maks" Valerievich was born on Jan. 20, 2002, in Malibu, California. He attended high school at Northstar Christian Academy, a private school specializing in ice hockey, and graduated in May 2021.

"What a day! My boy. My son. My baby. So proud of you," Candace wrote on Instagram. "You have grown so much in character and your love for God. Your joy is infectious! You are and have always been such a blessing to us; to be your mama and papa. We are so grateful God gave us to you to be your parents. As well as everyone who has contributed in your journey."

Candace Cameron Bure Instagram

Maksim went on to attend Liberty University, where he followed in his dad's footsteps and began playing hockey during his freshman year. Candace was crushed that she couldn't drop her son off at school. "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college," she said on Instagram in August 2021. "I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she teased, gesturing to her husband.

According to his Instagram, Maks spends his free time traveling, hanging out with friends and being with his family.