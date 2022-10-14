All About Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Daughter Raddix

After waiting years to become parents, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans when they announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix, in 2020.

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in January 2015, and by the following February, sources told PEOPLE that they felt ready to expand their family. "She has settled in, settled down and wants to have a family," a source said. "She is doing everything she can to enjoy this time in her life."

A few years later, the couple welcomed daughter Raddix into the family. Diaz and Madden immediately adapted to life as parents, with the actress telling Jimmy Fallon that their little girl was "the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I."

Diaz also talked about how much her daughter was growing, saying, "Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds … and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday."

She added, "But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It's just amazing."

While Diaz and Madden are keeping their daughter out of the spotlight, they have shared a few details about their family life. From her surprise birth to her mom and dad's sweetest parenting quotes, here's everything to know about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter Raddix.

She was born on Dec. 30, 2019

Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born on Dec. 30, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their daughter with an emotional post on the actress' Instagram that read, "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

She went on to say that while they were "overjoyed to share this news," they "also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy." Diaz added, "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute! Some would even say RAD."

Her parents are keeping her out of the spotlight

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

The first-time parents have kept to their word: Diaz and Madden have yet to share any photos of Raddix and rarely share any personal details about her. But they have plenty to say about how much they enjoy parenthood.

After Raddix was born, the couple stayed close to home to stay safe and healthy amidst the pandemic. A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessary errands. They very much enjoy their new life with Rad."

Her middle name might be a tribute to Drew Barrymore

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans have also speculated whether Raddix's middle name, Wildflower, is a nod to Diaz's best friend, Drew Barrymore. As PEOPLE noted, Wildflower is the name of Barrymore's memoir. Diaz and Barrymore have been friends for years since they first teamed up for Charlie's Angels.

"Luckily, she's in my life every day," Barrymore told PEOPLE of Diaz in 2019, calling her "my bestie, my sister."

Raddix is a music fan

During a July 2020 interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Diaz stated that Raddix already loves music. The Bad Teacher star said they have "Baby Shark, "Elmo's Song" and Sesame Street "on rotation," adding, "It's crazy. We're like jamming out over there, and she loves it!"

Diaz added that her daughter's music taste "changes," saying, "When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Cuban, Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking ... and I'm like, 'Yep, that's my girl!' "

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Diaz revealed that Madden had already written a few songs for his daughter. "We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for [Raddix]," she said. "So we are doing serious upbeat and often acapella jams over here."

She's a foodie

Diaz has talked about how much her daughter loves trying new foods and just eating in general. During a November 2020 appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, Diaz shared how she got more interested in cooking during the pandemic, saying, "I love to cook for my child now. Being able to make the food for her has been incredible."

The actress said she's never given Raddix a purée, adding, "She's had garlic from day one, you know?" Diaz also revealed that her daughter is a fan of bone broth and fresh herbs. "I put herbs in everything. Thyme and dill, sage, everything," she said. "She just loves all of it."

She keeps her parents busy

Diaz's entire day revolves around Raddix, according to an interview the star did with Kevin Hart on his Hart to Hart podcast. "Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag team," she shared.

However, Diaz was honest about the fact that they have childcare for help, saying, "I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it."

The actress gave some additional insight into her and Madden's daily routine with Raddix during an Instagram Live session with her Avaline wine co-founder Katherine Power. "He's such an amazing father," she said of Madden. "I'm so lucky he's my baby daddy. He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine."

Diaz also raved about motherhood as a whole: "It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time."

After an 8-year hiatus from acting, Diaz announced she was going back to work during the summer of 2022. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, she touched on how she was going to find balance as a working mom, saying, "Everybody only has 100 percent and you always have to figure out how you're going to divide that 100 percent to spread it to all the parts of your life that matter."

Raddix changed her parents' perspective

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In May 2022, when Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz talked about how raising a toddler made her see aging differently. "The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years. It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child," she told Gwyneth Paltrow during an appearance on the GOOP podcast.

She continued, "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s."

The actress isn't afraid to get real about parenting either. During a May 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was honest about the moments she loses her patience with her daughter. Diaz said when Raddix seems upset, she goes through her "mom checklist" to try and figure out what she might be feeling.

"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?' " she explained.

Diaz said that while she feels it is her "job" as the parent to "help her find the words to her emotions," she sometimes loses her patience. She owns it, though, saying, "Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her s---' And 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that Mommy's human too.' "