Caitlyn Jenner's 6 Kids: Everything to Know

For Caitlyn Jenner, parenthood hasn't always come easy.

The former Olympic decathlete and motivational speaker has six children with three different wives: Burt Jenner, 43, and Cassandra Marino, 42, with Chrystie Scott, Brandon Jenner, 41, and Brody Jenner, 38, with Linda Thompson and Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25, with Kris Jenner. Over the years, Caitlyn has been open about her shortcomings as a parent to her half-dozen kids — particularly her eldest four.

"The big formative years for them, I was really struggling with these issues," Caitlyn said on 20/20 in 2015. "I didn't do a good job. And I apologized to my kids for that."

Caitlyn further condemned her absence in her children's lives, telling ABC in 2017: "There's no excuse for not being a good parent, no matter how many problems you have."

But in the years since, Caitlyn and her children have built stronger bonds and worked to repair their relationships.

"My relationship is good with them," Caitlyn said about her six children in 2018. "Everyone is busy … but my relationship is still good with all of them." She continued, "All my kids have done so extremely well. The ones you don't even see on camera are very successful. I'm so proud of my family."

So what's the breakdown of Caitlyn Jenner's family tree? Here's a closer look at her six grown children: Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie.

Burt Jenner, 43

Burton William Jenner (who goes by Burt for short) is the eldest of Jenner's six children. Burt was born on Sept. 6, 1978, in Los Angeles to Jenner and her then-wife Scott, and was named after Jenner's younger brother who had been killed in a car crash in 1976.

Unlike most of his younger siblings, Burt has largely avoided reality television — with the exception of Octane Academy, a Ford-sponsored reality show for aspiring race car drivers. Burt auditioned and won the competition in season 2, collecting $100,000 in prize money, according to Esquire. Car racing is something Burt and Jenner have connected on over the years, even competing together in the Baja 100 in November 2014. Despite crashing several times in that event, Burt continued on to have a successful professional car and truck racing career.

"She finally does [respect me as a racer]. Far much more than she ever did when I was younger and trying to race," Burt told Esquire about Jenner in 2015.

In addition to racing, Burt worked as a dog walker in L.A. before opening West L.A. Dogs with his Octane Academy winnings. The dog boarding and grooming company has since grown to two facilities that offer services including private doggie suites, complete with human-sized beds and dog television.

Burt is a father himself and has three children with his longtime girlfriend Valerie Pitalo: sons Bodhi (born July 2016) and Behr (born February 2019), and daughter Goldie (born March 2022). Goldie became Jenner's 20th grandchild.

Despite once having a strained relationship, Burt has since become a passionate supporter of Jenner throughout her transition — something he had known about for 25 years, he told Esquire.

"So obviously a lot has changed But thankfully for me, the most important stuff didn't," Burt wrote about Jenner on Instagram in September 2015. "My dad still loves toys, fun toys, still likes to go fast, still loves adrenaline And will still whip your ass at ANYTHING Yup all you haters, my dad will still probably whip your ass at 65 with implants."

Cassandra Marino, 42

Cassandra Marino, also known as Casey, is the second child of Jenner and Scott. She was born on June 10, 1980, as her parents were in the midst of a divorce — with Jenner not even present for the birth in L.A., she revealed to Vanity Fair.

That distance between Jenner and her eldest daughter would continue throughout her childhood. But Jenner's transition helped bring the two closer and start the process of repairing their relationship.

She elaborated to PEOPLE, "My relationship with Caitlyn is much better ... but we still have a lot of work to do. We didn't talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for."

Jenner and Cassandra, an interior designer, most recently spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in 2021 — along with Cassandra's family, which includes her husband Michael Marino and their three children: daughters Francesca and Isabella and son Luke.

"Great thanksgiving. Great meal. Thank you to my daughter Casey for opening her home," Jenner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the group around the Thanksgiving table.

Brandon Jenner, 41

Less than a year after Cassandra's birth, Jenner welcomed a son, Brandon Jenner, with her second wife, Thompson, on June 4, 1981, in L.A.

A singer-songwriter, Brandon made his reality television debut prior to his famous Kardashian step-siblings. In 2005, two years before the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Brandon and his younger brother Brody were followed on the short-lived FOX reality series The Princes of Malibu. Beyond reality television, he has made a career for himself as a musician — initially as a duo with his first wife, Leah Jenner, and most recently as a solo artist.

Brandon and Leah — who grew up together in Malibu — married in May 2012, welcomed daughter Eva James in July 2015 and split after 14 years together in September 2018. Brandon married for a second time in January 2020 to his pregnant fiancée Cayley Stoker at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. The couple welcomed twin sons a month later: Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner.

Similar to Burt and Cassandra, Brandon has described his relationship with Caitlyn as once strained. In a book titled To Me, He Was Just Dad, a collection of essays written by children with famous parents, Brandon shared that his relationship with Caitlyn became difficult when she married Kris Jenner in 1991.

"I didn't see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages 8 and 25," Brandon wrote.

He added, "After Dad met and married Kris, family became a business for him, and I stayed away for most of my teenage years. I didn't want to be a part of their dynamic."

However, their relationship has improved in recent years.

"My dad, Caitlyn, is in a much better place now. I feel like I'm really able to connect with this person. For most of my life, I think there was always something missing a little bit; we were not spending a lot of time together, and when we did spend time, maybe not getting to know exactly who the person was," Brandon told PEOPLE in November 2016. "I feel like Caitlyn is very fulfilled, I'm very fulfilled in the relationship … the relationship that Caitlyn and I have is awesome and better than it's ever been."

Brody Jenner, 38

Caitlyn's second son with Thompson (and fourth child overall), Sam Brody Jenner, was born on Aug. 21, 1983, in L.A. Brody, who goes by his middle name, has been a mainstay on several reality shows over the years. Beginning with The Princes of Malibu in 2005, he went on to appear on MTV's The Hills and Bromance, E!'s Sex with Brody and, most recently, the spinoff series The Hills: New Beginnings. He also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with his sisters Kendall and Kylie.

Brody has been married once, to Kaitlynn Carter — but the couple split in August 2019, just one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding. In June 2022, he confirmed his relationship with pro surfer Tia Blanco.

The reality star's relationship with Caitlyn has been complicated over the years. He admitted on a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Caitlyn "wasn't a great father to me" and "was never around." The pair began to rebuild their relationship in 2016, with Brody telling E! News that he gets along better with Caitlyn.

"Caitlyn is a much freer, happier person and I think that's very special," Brody said at the time.

But the two continue to experience ups and downs, with Brody sharing that it was a "big disappointment" not having Caitlyn at his wedding to Carter in 2018.

"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer," Brody said on an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. "Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there."

Kendall Jenner, 26

Fifth down the line is Kendall Nicole Jenner, the first child of Jenner and her third wife, Kris. Kendall was born on Nov. 3, 1995, in L.A. — and was given the middle name Nicole in honor of Nicole Brown Simpson, Kris' close friend who was murdered the year prior.

Kendall's life in the spotlight began at age 11 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. Her desire to model was chronicled on the show, and by 2009 — at age 13 — she was signed by Wilhelmina Models. In 2018, Kendall was the highest-paid supermodel in the world and had walked some of the top designer runways. In addition to modeling, Kendall launched her own liquor brand, 818 Tequila, in February 2021.

Despite growing up on reality television, Kendall's romantic life has been largely kept off-camera. She has been linked to NBA player Devin Booker since April 2020.

Kendall, who has said she's been "daddy's girl my whole life," has only grown closer to Caitlyn since her 2015 transition.

"When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew," the top model told PEOPLE in June 2020. "She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us."

Kylie Jenner, 25

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is Kylie Jenner. Born Aug. 10, 1997, in L.A., Kylie began appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family at age 10. She went on to have her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered in August 2017.

Being the youngest hasn't prevented Kylie from making a name for herself. At 18, the business mogul launched her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, with her iconic lip kits — and has since grown the brand to include makeup, skincare and baby lines. By 24, Kylie was both the world's youngest self-made billionaire and the first woman in the world to have 300 million Instagram followers. She's also known for her viral social media moments, including the infamous "Rise and Shine."

Kylie became a mom at 20 years old, welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. In February 2022, the mogul gave birth to her second child with Scott, a son they originally named Wolf Webster before later changing his name.

When it comes to her relationship with Caitlyn, Kylie has said they speak "like every day." The two have shared special moments over the years, with Kylie hosting Caitlyn's 70th birthday dinner and doing Caitlyn's makeup. Caitlyn has echoed similar sentiments about her "close" bond with her youngest daughter.

"Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time," Caitlyn said when speaking about her relationship with Kendall and Kylie. "Kylie's more of an open book … Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."