Bruce Springsteen's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Bruce Springsteen’s three kids: Evan, Jessica and Samuel

By
Published on March 1, 2023 01:48 PM
(L-R) Evan Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen, and Sam Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though fans know him as The Boss, Bruce Springsteen's kids just call him Dad.

The Grammy winner shares three children with his wife and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa: Evan, 32, Jessica, 31 and Samuel, 29.

Despite his many accolades, the Born to Run singer says his kids aren't well-versed in his music catalog.

"We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years," he told the New York Times in 2017. "They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They'd be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine."

He echoed those sentiments in November 2022, saying on The Graham Norton Show, "Now they have virtually no interest in music or in that part of my life. ... But as I always say, 'They don't need a hero, they need a father.' "

Springsteen has also said that his children haven't read his best-selling memoir, but their lack of fan worship does not hurt him.

"I know that none of my kids have read the book, though I imagine someday they will perhaps. I kind of like that," he said, adding, "I always looked upon that as that we did a good job."

Here's everything to know about Bruce Springsteen's kids: Evan, Jessica and Samuel.

Evan James Springsteen, 32

Evan Springsteen attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Ralph Lauren Madison Avenue Store on September 14, 2016 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Springsteen and Scialfa welcomed their first child, son Evan James, on July 25, 1990.

On an episode of Springsteen and Barack Obama's podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer opened up about how his life changed following Evan's arrival.

"That is a gift you get from your children and from your wife," the father of three said. "Your acknowledgment of a new self. And the realization of your manhood. It was huge. You know, I woke up. I felt as someone, not necessarily someone different, but someone so much further down the road than I thought maybe I'd ever get."

Though Evan, who is also a musician, has been the most private of his siblings, he has stepped out for special events with the family and even joined his parents on stage.

In 2020, his famous father addressed Boston College's class of 2024 for their First Year Academic Convocation and gave a nod to his oldest son, who graduated from the school in 2012.

"It's going to be unforgettable and the ride of your life. My son, who graduated from this very institution, told me so," Springsteen shared on a Zoom call with the incoming freshman class. "You will spend your next four years living in a place where the life of the mind is paramount. The life of the mind is a beautiful thing."

Jessica Rae Springsteen, 31

Jessica Springsteen attends the Veronica Beard Spring 2022 Runway Show at The Royal Poinciana Plaza on March 1, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Springsteen's only daughter, Jessica Rae, was born on Dec. 30, 1991. She is a professional equestrian who began riding horses at a young age on her family's 300-acre farm in Colts Neck Township, New Jersey.

"I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons," Jessica told PEOPLE. "Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns — and I went right into that when I was a teenager."

She graduated from Duke University in 2014. During her college career, she made her first bid for the Olympics, which she told PEOPLE was "an amazing experience."

She added, "It's so much about timing and having the right horse at the right time, and have everything going well, so it's definitely something that I'm working towards — and will continue working towards until I get there."

Her chance to compete came in 2021 when the equestrian was selected to join Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed until summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 7, 2021, she took home a silver medal in the team jumping competition.

With Jessica's success has come questions about her famous parents. "I just try to stay focused on what I'm doing and what I'm here for basically," she told reporters in 2021. "I've been so grateful that my parents have supported me throughout my career."

She added, "They've been on this journey for me. It's been like a huge dream for them as well. So I'm just really happy that I can make them proud. And I just try to focus on what I'm here to do."

Samuel Ryan Springsteen, 29

Samuel Springsteen
Patti Springsteen Instagram

The couple welcomed their youngest child, son Samuel Ryan, on Jan. 5, 1994.

On Jan. 15, 2014, Scialfa announced on Instagram that Sam had graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy. He took a civil service exam in 2017 to become a firefighter in the state of New Jersey.

In August 2019, his proud mom announced that he had officially become a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department. Sam was one of 15 sworn in by the mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, in January 2020.

"It was a long road, he was very dedicated for quite a few years and we are just excited for him today," Springsteen told CBS New York of his son at the time.

In 2022, Sam welcomed his first child with his partner, making Springsteen and Scialfa first-time grandparents.

"_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," Scialfa captioned a black-and-white photo of Sam and his partner standing in front of a stroller, as well as a close-up of baby Lily wearing a pink hat and two pink bear hand covers.

