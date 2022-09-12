Brooke Shields' 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy are the proud parents of two daughters.

Two years after the couple tied the knot on April 4, 2001, Shields and Henchy welcomed their first daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, 19. In 2006, Shields gave birth to their second daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, 16.

While Shields spent her adolescence in the spotlight starring in movies such as Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon and modeling for the likes of Calvin Klein, she's expressed her own worries for her daughters growing up in the world of social media. The iconic supermodel has instilled in her daughters the notion that not everything on social media is real.

"What I do really reiterate over and over and over again is that what you see may not be the reality," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "And you can't just accept it because the spotlight's on it and it's on Instagram. You really have to know that it's the world of Oz because behind the curtain, that's where you want to live."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Shields is also supportive when navigating conversations about body image with her daughters. In November 2019, she told PEOPLE that she knew her daughters valued their bodies. "Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you're saying to girls in particular," she said. "I really have to be like, 'How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?' I celebrate the differences in their bodies."

Keep reading to learn more about Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's two daughters, Rowan and Grier.

Rowan Francis Henchy, 19

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shields and Henchy welcomed their first daughter, Rowan Francis, on May 15, 2003, after seven rounds of fertility treatments. Rowan grew up in New York City and has a very close relationship with her famous mom. In June 2021, she graduated from high school and even performed a song at the ceremony.

For her senior prom, Rowan chose to wear the red strapless gown that her mom wore to the 1998 Golden Globe Awards. Shields shared the sweet moment on Instagram, writing, "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!"

In August 2021, Rowan headed off to college at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. "Worst thing I've ever experienced in my life," the actress said of sending her older daughter to college on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Blue Lagoon star also told People (the TV Show!), "I'm not ever going to get used to her being gone. She's going to be married with her own children, and I'm still not going to be used to her being gone."

The actress continued, "She's really living her life, she's enjoying college, she's just really blossoming and growing. I listen to the way [my daughters] talk to each other and their friends and the things they're discussing, and you think, 'Wow, she's really her own person and I've done my best in my job and I'm going to try to get out of her way.' "

Brooke Sheilds Instagram

Before Rowan left for North Carolina, the mother-daughter duo shared plenty of special moments, including getting matching ladybug tattoos to mark her graduation and pay homage to Rowan's childhood nickname: little bug. While Shields initially wanted her daughter to wait until she was in her 30s to get her first tattoo, she said she got "played" by Rowan when she suggested they get tattoos together.

"Anytime that I can spend with them, I beg to do it," she told PEOPLE.

Rowan has appeared with her family at Hollywood events since she was a child and continues to accompany her mother on red carpets as a young adult. In April 2022, Shields and Rowan attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner together in Washington D.C. The following month, the duo attended The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media party in N.Y.C., posing side-by-side in their monochromatic outfits.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Shields has even appeared in several of her daughter's social media videos. In one video, the duo wore matching robes and hair towels as they mouthed the words to ABBA's "Angel Eyes" from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. In another, Rowan took part in a TikTok challenge where she "accidentally" smacked her mom in the face with a purse as she went to put it on the back seat of the car. While Shields looked shocked in the moment, she laughed about it in the caption of her post, writing, "So apparently this was for a tik tok ... 😂 utter disbelief!!"

Grier Hammond Henchy, 16

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Shields and Henchy welcomed their second daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles. The actress and model reflected on her daughter's birth during an appearance on Dirty Sexy Funny with Jenny McCarthy, including one big coincidence she experienced. On the same day that Shields gave birth to Grier and in the same hospital, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise.

As she explained to McCarthy, Shields used an alias at the hospital to protect her privacy, but she saw helicopters and news cameras outside and assumed someone at the hospital tipped off the press about her. A nurse eventually alleviated her worries, telling Shields, "Honey, it's not for you … It's Katie and Tom."

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Like her older sister, Grier has also attended red carpets and Hollywood events with her parents since she was a child. In September 2021, Grier and her mom stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in leather ensembles to attend the Salvatore Ferragamo spring/summer 2022 show.

Shield's younger daughter inherited her love of fashion and regularly swipes designer pieces from her closet. In a November 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Shields said of Grier, "If I want to know where anything good that I have is, and I can't find it in my closet, I know exactly where to find it. It's her!" The actress added that Grier is "a bit of a label monger," while her older daughter is indifferent.

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Grier has also begun to follow in her mom's modeling footsteps. In May 2022, she was featured in a Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret alongside Shields.

During an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Shields discussed the experience and her daughter's interest in modeling. "I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period," she said, adding that the gig gave her a new perspective on her child. "You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she's a pretty strong character."

"So I don't feel like this business will eat her up," Shields continued. "It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her."