Brian Austin Green's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Brian Austin Green is a father of five.

He shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox. In June 2022, the actor welcomed his fifth child, Zane Walker, with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Ahead of Zane's birth, Green told PEOPLE that his older kids were excited about the baby's arrival. "They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days," he said.

Green's girlfriend has also praised his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Fox. (The former couple were married for 10 years and finalized their divorce in 2021.) "Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is the way these kids are No. 1 at all times," Burgess previously told PEOPLE. "Their communication, they're making priority and time for them. They're making sure they are loved and they have as much consistency as they can."

In 2021, Green said that his goals as a parent are about teaching his kids right from wrong. "I kind of feel like the best thing I can do as a parent is just to make sure that my kids morally have a good sense of right and wrong, and what makes them feel good and not, what affects other people negatively or positively," he shared. "And then put them out there and hope they can navigate it."

Here's everything to know about Brian Austin Green's five kids: Kassius, Noah, Bodhi, Journey and Zane.

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 21

Kassius Marcil-Green Instagram

In March 2002, Green welcomed his first son, Kassius "Kash" Lijah Marcil-Green, with his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil. Green and Marcil began dating in the 1990s and were engaged in 2001, but ended their relationship not long after Kash was born.

Kassius was the best man at Green's 2010 wedding to Fox. He was also reportedly the only guest at the wedding — unsurprising since Green had previously told PEOPLE that they were planning a small wedding. "Originally we were talking elopement and now we might have a few people there," Green said.

Over the years, Green and Marcil have taken their co-parenting drama public. In November 2018, Marcil alleged that Green and Fox had cut Kassius out of their lives completely. In a lengthy Instagram post, she explained that she spent several years fighting the two in court. "12 years ago I was served legal papers," she wrote. "And then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support."

Marcil went on to claim that Kassius didn't have a bedroom in Green and Fox's home, and added, "He hasn't ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He's not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn't invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father's Day."

In February 2023, Marcil responded to a comment about Green on social media, claiming the exes "didn't & don't co-parent" and she "raised my son alone." The claims prompted Green to refute Marcil's "lies" on Instagram.

"I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY."

Noah Shannon Green, 10

Megan Fox Instagram

Green and Fox welcomed their first son together, Noah Shannon Green, on Sept. 27, 2012.

In November 2018, Fox surprised fans by posting a picture of all three of their kids in their Halloween costumes. Noah, then 6 years old, appeared to be dressed as a zombie cheerleader — similar to the character his mom played in Jennifer's Body.

In December 2020, Green spoke about the family's tough time with home-schooling during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Noah found it particularly difficult, explaining, "We have a pod of six other kids, because our 8-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all. Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing. ... I think some kids need the socialization. Like, they really need to be with other kids."

Noah is also "really into fashion" and has been wearing dresses since he was 2. "He designs, he draws outfits. He's very talented," she told InStyle in 2021. A few years earlier, Green defended his son's fashion choices, saying, "I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don't care. He's 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it."

He continued, "It's his life, they're not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that's a time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him."

Bodhi Ransom Green, 9

Megan Fox Instagram

On Feb. 12, 2014, Green and Fox welcomed their second son together, Bodhi Ransom Green. Bodhi is just 16 months younger than brother Noah.

Ahead of Bodhi's arrival, Fox told PEOPLE that she was worried about how Noah would react to being a big brother. She explained that Noah is "sensitive" and added, "I think that he's going to be a nurturer. It's a lot to expect … I think he's going to be an amazing big brother with time."

Green and Fox haven't shared much about Bodhi with the public, but in October 2015, Fox posted a photo of her second son in a now-deleted Instagram. "Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn," she wrote.

A year later, Fox told PEOPLE that she was limiting TV and technology for Bodhi and Noah. "It's actually really bad for their brain development, and I'm trying to breed, like, superheroes," Fox said. "I don't want them to get f----- up brains. So I just suck it up, and it's hard, and one of us is always doing something. We don't get a lot of rest time, but I know it's better for them."

Journey River Green, 6

Megan Fox Instagram

On Aug. 4, 2016, Green and Fox welcomed their third child, Journey River Green. Fox had filed for divorce from Green one year earlier, but in July 2016 a family friend told PEOPLE that the two were very much back together. "Brian and Megan are living together in Malibu with their boys," the source said. "They have been getting along and seem very happy. They are just waiting for the baby to arrive."

In June 2016, Fox told Jimmy Kimmel that she could tell her then-unborn son was a "super genius" like Elon Musk, and even said that the family was moving because that's what Journey wanted. "This baby [wants] me to live somewhere else," she said. "So we're moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that's where this baby wants to be raised."

Though Green and Fox separated in March 2020, the former couple has since spoken about their healthy co-parenting relationship. According to Green, the exes "co-parent really well together." He added that they "don't fight over time with the kids" and "try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."

Green continued, "I'm very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."

Zane Walker Green

Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Green first met his now-girlfriend Sharna Burgess in October 2020. Less than two years later, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby together. Their son, Zane Walker Green was born on June 28, 2022.

A few days after Zane's arrival, Burgess shared a photo of Zane sleeping on her chest. Green later said that Burgess was a natural at parenting. "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing," he explained. "It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

