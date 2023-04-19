Bono's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Get to know Bono's four children: Jordan, Eve, Elijah and John

By
Katie Mannion
Katie Mannion
Katie Mannion

Katie Mannion is an Occupational Therapy Assistant and freelance writer. As both a COTA and a writer, she is passionate about helping people improve their health, happiness, and activities of daily living. She has a background in Psychology and frequently writes about mental health, wellness, relationships, and entertainment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 04:32 PM
Alison Hewson, honoree Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson attend Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Bono may be best known for his strong vocals and prominent activism, but to his kids, the U2 frontman is known as "Dad."

The singer, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, shares four children with his wife, Ali Hewson.

Bono and Hewson met in school at the age of 12. Nearly 10 years later, in 1982, the pair got married. They went on to welcome daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, as well as sons Elijah, 23, and John, 21.

"I'm never away from Ali and the kids for more than three weeks," he said in an interview with Oprah. Praising his wife, Bono went on to say, "I think the family is as strong as it is because of my wife, Ali. She is just really so cool."

While Bono was initially hesitant about having kids and unsure how he could make parenthood fit into his rockstar lifestyle, a conversation with Hewson assured him it was possible.

"I was not sure I could be so ambidextrous as to be band leader and father. I was frightened of such responsibilities and of blowing them," Bono writes in his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. "As Ali and I walked back from Quincy [Jones]'s one night, an invisible switch got flicked. We were talking about kids and how the conventional life is not the only route to parenting, how people who live in their imagination can also live in the real world of parent-teacher meetings, school drops, and being there for birthdays. A month later and Ali was pregnant."

Here is everything to know about Bono's four children.

Jordan Hewson, 33

Jordan Hewson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 01, 2022 in New York City
Taylor Hill/Getty

Bono became a dad for the first time the day he turned 29. His eldest daughter, Jordan Joy Hewson, was born on May 10, 1989, in Dublin.

In reference to their shared birthday, Bono called Jordan "the greatest gift I could ever get" in an interview for HuffPost's "Talk to Me" series.

During the same interview, Jordan asked her famous father whether or not having kids as a traveling rock star was difficult. "I wasn't the kind of person who'd be ready for family and settling down," he said, before adding, "but you probably saved my life."

Jordan grew up in Ireland with her parents and three siblings. She then went to Columbia University, where she received an undergraduate degree in political science. Later, she earned a master's degree in creative writing from the same university.

Bono (C) poses with his wife Ali Hewson (L) and daughter Hewson Jordan (R) at 'Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres' where Bono was honored at the Ministere de la Culture on July 16, 2013 in Paris, France
Kristy Sparow/Getty

In 2016, she founded Speakable, a tech company aimed at promoting social activism.

"My dad is a good resource, but I try to keep him away from the company as much as possible," she said in an interview with Fortune. "Obviously, I grew up with a lot of opportunity and connections," she continued, saying, "but ultimately, that will only get you in the door once with a person."

In 2019, she landed a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list thanks to her company's first product, an action button that allows readers to donate, tweet, or sign a petition after reading an article.

Eve Hewson, 31

Eve Hewson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Amy Sussman/Getty

Bono's second daughter was born on July 7, 1991, in Dublin. Although she goes by Eve, her full name is Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson. "It's very embarrassing," she said while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "My parents were hippies."

Despite having a famous father, Eve has said her childhood was relatively normal. "The one thing I think prepared me for the career I have now was being able to go to the school down the road, to just live a Dublin life," she said in an interview with the Irish Times.

She continued, "And then we would go away to be with dad on tour and we'd have this extraordinary experience. We were able to appreciate both and know that the special, magical time we had with dad wasn't normal life."

Eve Hewson and Bono attend The (RED) Nightcap at Goals House with Brian Moynihan, Phoebe Robinson & guests
Monica Schipper/Getty

However, being Bono's daughter had some perks. During an interview with This Morning, she shared that she and her sister, Jordan, once stole their dad's address book and prank-called Justin Timberlake. "It was one of the best moments of my life," she said.

Eve studied acting at New York University and landed her first major role in the 2011 film, This Must Be The Place. Since then, she's acted in movies such as Enough Said, Bridge of Spies and Behind Her Eyes. Most recently, she has appeared on the Apple TV series, Bad Sisters.

Speaking about her dad, the actress jokingly compared him to a "crazy stage mother," telling the Irish Mirror, "Whenever we're out and about, he's always introducing me and talking about me, and he gives my full movie credits to whoever were having dinner with."

Initially, though, he wasn't thrilled with her decision to pursue acting. "My dad would have loved for us all to become architects," she told the Irish Times.

When it comes to the ongoing "nepo baby" conversation in Hollywood sparked by a 2022 New York magazine cover story, Hewson has no problem poking fun of herself. "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE," she wrote on Twitter in December 2022.

In another tweet in the thread, the actress wrote: "2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby."

Elijah Hewson, 23

Elijah Hewson of Inhaler performs at Heaven on February 20, 2020 in London, England
Gus Stewart/Redferns

Bono's first son was born on Aug. 17, 1999, in Dublin. Elijah has followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing a career in music as the frontman of Irish rock band Inhaler. After forming the group with his classmates, Elijah and the band released their first album It Won't Always Be Like This, which debuted No. 1 on the U.K. charts. The achievement marked the first time an Irish band debuted on the charts in 13 years.

Their success has brought them across the pond to North America, where they toured in 2022, including a stop at Chicago's infamous music festival Lollapalooza. Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Elijah shared that while he didn't expect to go down the same path as his father, he's been enjoying the journey. He added that one of the songs the band was working on even started to sound similar to a U2 hit.

"It's funny, you always want to do the opposite of what your parents do. I don't know why that hasn't applied to me," he said.

Elijah Hewson from Inhaler performs on stage at the Bergenfest festival on June 15, 2022 in Bergen, Norway
Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

While Elijah comes from a famous family, he still gets starstruck. He told the Chicago Sun-Times that when Inhaler was performing at Lollapalooza, he noticed iconic rock band Metallica watching and was awestruck.

"The craziest thing that happened to us that day was I looked over to the side of the stage during our set and members of Metallica were watching us. That was pretty wild," he said. "I don't think that [feeling] ever really leaves."

Though Elijah doesn't shy away from comments noting that the band sounds like U2, he stresses that they made it a point to "go out and do it by ourselves," as he told Guitar World.

"We toured the toilets of Ireland and the UK for a long time before we even got management," he said. "We thought that was really important."

John Hewson, 21

Bono's youngest child, John Hewson, was born on May 21, 2001, in Dublin. John has largely kept out of the limelight, and while he is on Instagram, his account is private. His siblings also refrain from posting photos of him.

In his memoir Surrender, Bono shared his anxieties about becoming a father, and his hopes that he would have a better relationship with his kids than he had with his own father. He noted how he wasn't "proud" of the times he struggled and lost his temper, which he said his daughters experienced more than his sons.

"Was that going back to my father and my relationship with him?" he wrote in Surrender. "I was conscious that I did not want the kind of relationship with my kids that I'd had with my father and maybe it was the silliness that saved me."

He continued, "These were happy years in our family and dropping the kids off at [school] before heading out to walk Killiney Hill or the beach with Ali was about as good a way to start the day as I could imagine."

Related Articles
Ali Hewson and Bono of U2 attend "Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark" Broadway opening night at Foxwoods Theatre on June 14, 2011 in New York City
Who Is Bono's Wife? All About Activist Ali Hewson
Trudie Styler, Jake Sumner, Sting, Joe Sumner, Kate Sumner and Mickey Sumner arrive at the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund Benefit at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on April 17, 2014 in New York City
Sting's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Motley Crue 1989
The Members of Mötley Crüe: Where Are They Now?
Tony Bennett and family Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2016
Tony Bennett's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Bono and Ali Hewson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bono on His 40-Year Marriage with Ali Hewson: 'She Was Never Going to Be "Just" My Wife'
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
EMinem, Hailie Jade
All About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Scottie Pippen with The 2006 NBA Finals Trophy during NBA Legends Scottie Pippen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier Announce 2006 Finals Trophy Tour at NBA Store in New York City, New York, United States
Scottie Pippen's Children: Everything to Know
Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie Bacon, and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray, assistant coach of Xavier, watch a quarterfinal game of the Big East College Basketball Tournament between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2016 in New York, New York
Bill Murray's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Donald Sutherland and his children attend the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on January 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Donald Sutherland's 5 Children: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Julian Lennon and Sean Lennon attend the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
John Lennon's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline