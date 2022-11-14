All About Bob Saget's 3 Daughters

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was a doting father to his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

While Full House made him one of the most famous sitcom dads in the world, he also had plenty of practice playing a devoted father in real life.

"[My daughters] are the best people I know," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They're all artists."

Bob sadly died on Jan. 9, 2022, at age 65. In one of his last interviews, he discussed how his family made a positive impact on his life and his comedy. "At 65, I'm different than I was. We're all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I'm not even rethinking it, I just don't have the same way of doing humor or conversation," he said on the Til This Day with Radio Rahim podcast.

"I guess therapy, having three kids, watching people pass away in the past few years, mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me," he continued. "My kids tell me, 'Dad, you're different. It's so nice to watch you grow.' "

Aubrey Saget

Bob and Kramer welcomed their first baby, Aubrey, on Feb. 15, 1987, in New York. Aubrey accompanied her father for many red carpet appearances, but otherwise had a fairly private childhood.

The now-35-year-old graduated from New York University with a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree in 2009, and then returned and got her Master's of Fine Arts in 2016. Nowadays, she lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she works as an artist focusing on oil painting. Her work has been featured in numerous group exhibitions and fairs across the country.

Shortly after Bob's death, Aubrey revealed the last text she received from her father before he passed away. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" he wrote in the brief but uplifting message she shared on her Instagram Story.

In November 2022, Aubrey tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico. In addition to her sisters, Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo was in attendance to celebrate the couple's big day.

"The best wedding that ever existed started like this," Rizzo wrote on Instagram.

According to a post on Kabel's Instagram, he and Aubrey got engaged in December 2020. "I said yes. 💍" he captioned a photo of the couple standing in White Sands National Park.

In the comments, Aubrey's father shared his reaction to the news. "With my blessings!!! 🎉❤️👏🏼👏🏼," wrote Bob.

Lara Melanie Saget

Lara was born on Oct. 16, 1989, in New York. She got her Bachelor's degree in 2012 from Columbia University, and later got her Master's of Fine Arts from New York University in 2018.

Lara, 33, is an artist like her sister — but she works with rocks, paint, glass and many other natural elements rather than just oil painting. She is also an educator and yoga instructor and cofounded an interdisciplinary artist-run collective called Studio 200 in New York City in 2013 that is still going strong today.

On Father's Day 2022, Lara posted a touching tribute to her late dad on Instagram beside a childhood photo with him. "My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend," she wrote. "He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love … My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always… I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father's Day."

Jennifer Belle Saget

Bob and Kramer's youngest child was born on Nov. 18, 1992. She was 5 years old when her parents divorced. As a kid, Jennifer, now 29, made several red carpet appearances with her dad. In November 2004, she was spotted at the premiere of Hidalgo alongside her family, and she later attended a Beverly Hills gala in 2008.

Besides those rare sightings, however, Jennie had a private childhood and remains mostly out of the spotlight today. Though Bob revealed that all three of his daughters are artists, she keeps her Instagram page private and does not have a website dedicated to her work like her sisters. She describes herself as a "Lover of music, art, technology, science [and] potatoes."

Like her sisters, Jennifer maintains a close relationship with Bob's widow, Rizzo. When a fan asked Rizzo if she gets along and "still talks" to Bob's daughters, she said, "I'd call it more than getting along. We love each other very very much and talk or text every day — and we're just so so grateful to be as close as we are because it's not always the case with stepfamilies." Jennifer also accompanied her sisters to pay her respects to Bob's friend Gilbert Gottfried when he passed away in April 2022.

"What was very heartwarming was seeing Bob Saget's daughters at the service," Jeff Ross, who gave a eulogy at the funeral, told PEOPLE. "Gilbert would have loved it."